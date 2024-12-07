Saracens open Champions Cup bid with Bulls win as Munster down Stade Francais

Saracens powered to victory over Bulls as a 27-5 victory marked the start of their Investec Champions Cup campaign.

There was an early setback for Saracens at StoneX Stadium as the South African side’s winger Sebastian de Klerk scored the opening try.

But Wales prop Rhys Carre powered levelled the score and Fergus Burke’s penalty gave the hosts a narrow 8-5 half-time lead.

The strong wind was to prove a decisive factor as England captain Jamie George, Tom Willis and Ben Earl all scored tries after the break.

The three-time European champions head to Stade Francais next weekend.

Stade played with 13 men for the final 27 minutes of their 33-7 defeat at Munster.

Pierre Azagoh was sent-off for catching Peter O’Mahony with a flying arm and Baptiste Pesenti saw red nine minutes later for a dangerous tackle.

Munster secured a bonus point with tries from Thaakir Abrahams, Shane Daly, Alex Kendellen and Tom Farrell.

Northampton began their European campaign with a comfortable 38-8 bonus-point victory over Castres.

The Gallagher Premiership champions were out of the blocks quickly at Franklin’s Gardens to lead through captain Fraser Dingwall’s try.

Castres reduced the deficit with a Louis le Brun penalty as Storm Darragh made life difficult in the East Midlands.

But Saints were firmly in control when Temo Mayanavanua galloped over and Tommy Freeman threw a wide pass for Juarno Augustus to make the corner.

Curtis Langdon secured the bonus point before number eight Augustus claimed a second.

Pierre Colonna touched down to give Castres some cheer but Henry Pollock rounded off an impressive Saints show with a wonderful solo finish.

Exeter fell to a 39-21 defeat to South African side Sharks side in Durban.

The Chiefs took an early lead through Dan Frost’s try while they were down to 14 with Greg Fisilau in the sin bin.

Frost claimed a second score at the end of the first half, but by then the Challenge Cup holders had crossed four times themselves.

Phepsi Buthelezi, Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams and Siya Kolisi dotted down for a 26-14 interval lead.

Kolisi’s second try stretched the Sharks’ lead before England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso claimed a crossfield kick for Exeter’s third score.

Despite the Sharks being reduced to 12 men for about six minutes later with three players sent to the sin bin in quick succession, Exeter could not score a fourth try and register a bonus point.

Clermont Auvergne shut out Benetton in a 28-0 victory at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Toulon overcame a 14-10 interval deficit to win 24-14 success at Stormers.