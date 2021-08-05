Saracens hold on to GB Olympics winger Harris

8:00am, 05 August 2021

Fresh from his fourth-place finish at Tokyo Olympics as part of the GB Sevens team, winger Ben Harris has agreed new terms with Saracens.

A Sevens specialist, Harris came through the London Irish Academy, making his World Series debut in 2019 before being awarded the England Mens Sevens Player of the Year title for his performances in 2020.

The 6’2, 101kg winger focus will now be shifting back to the 15-a-side game.

“I’m grateful to Saracens for the continued support over the last year since I’ve joined,” Harris told Saracens’ website. “This place really does feel like home and I wouldn’t have made the memories I have done so far anywhere else.

“The care they’ve shown and the wisdom they’ve shared with me is invaluable. I’m beyond excited for the next few years at StoneX Stadium!”

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall: “Ben is a player with exciting potential and a great attitude. It was fantastic to see him performing so well at the Olympics and we are looking forward to supporting him and helping him realise that potential in the years ahead.”

An explosive athlete, Harris won the English Schools’ Track and Field Championships in junior (U15) triple jump meaning he was ranked number one in the UK for his age group in 2014.

