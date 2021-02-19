1:17pm, 19 February 2021

Saracens will deploy nine internationals in their 27-man matchday team to host Coventry in the hope of landing their second pre-season win since being relegated from the Gallagher Premiership last Autumn.

England Saxon Alex Lewington, Scotland international Sean Maitland and veteran back row Jackson Wray all return to start in the home fixture at the StoneX Stadium.

Saracens bested Doncaster Knights 29 – 10 following two consecutive losses to Ealing Trailfinders in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup, a pre-season friendly competition ahead of the return of the Green King IPA Championship.

Callum Hunter-Hill remains at blindside for the fixture, with Andy Christie at No.8, while Wales scrumhalf Aled Davies partners with standoff Manu Vunipola at 9 and 10 respectively. Springbok Vincent Koch joins Richard Barrington and Tom Woolstencroft in a formidable front row. England U20s star Joel Kpoku joins Scotland’s Tim Swinson in a heavyweight locking partnership.

Scotland centre Duncan Taylor and joins high flying Dom Morris in the centres, while Elliott Obatoyinbo starts at fullback.

The starting fifteen includes five Test internationals, with a further four on the bench in the shape of Kapeli Pifeleti, Will Hooley, Juan Pablo Socino and Eroni Mawi.

SARACENS TEAM:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Alex Lewington

13 Dom Morris

12 Duncan Taylor

11 Sean Maitland

10 Manu Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

1 Richard Barrington

2 Tom Woolstencroft (CAPTAIN)

3 Vincent Koch

4 Joel Kpoku

5 Tim Swinson

6 Callum Hunter-Hill

7 Jackson Wray

8 Andy Christie

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Sam Crean

18 Josh Ibuanokpe

19 Ollie Stonham

20 Sean Reffell

21 Alex Day

22 Tom Whiteley

23 Juan Pablo Socino

Will Hooley (no number)

Ethan Benson (no number)

Ben Harris (no number)

Eroni Mawi (no number)

COVENTRY:

15 Louis Brown

14 Tom Emery

13 Rob Knox

12 Tony Fenner

11 Callum Sirker

10 Kieran Wilkinson

9 Josh Barton

1 Luc Jeannot

2 Nic Dolly

3 James Harper

4 Nile Dacres

5 Alex Woolford

6 Sam Lewis

7 Ben Nutley

8 Ryan Burrows (capt)

REPLACEMENTS

Suva Ma’asi, Toby Trinder, Phil Boulton, Cameron Jordan, Adam Peters, Senitiki Nayalo, Pete White, Dan Lewis, Will Owen, Andy Forsyth, Louis James, Tom Hudson

Kick-off is 3pm.

