Sam Skinner added to Scotland squad ahead of Ireland

Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner has been called into Scotland’s squad ahead of their Guinness Six Nations round two visit from Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old missed Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series as he recovered from knee surgery, but has now returned to the national set-up to ease concerns Gregor Townsend may have in the second-row.

With Scott Cummings ruled out of the Championship and Max Williamson also absent, Townsend turned to Jonny Gray for the round one victory over Italy, who made his Scotland return after two injury-blighted years.

Grant Gilchrist partnered Gray in the engine room against the Azzurri, with utility forward Gregor Brown providing cover on the bench. Skinner will also be competing with Ewan Johnson and Cameron Henderson to make the 23 that will host Ireland on Sunday.

Scotland Ireland All Stats and Data

Scotland have not provided an update on any other member of the squad, suggesting Skinner’s addition is not an injury replacement.

Meanwhile, Ireland will make a decision on the availability of lock Joe McCarthy later this week. The 23-year-old missed round one with a concussion, but could return and go toe-to-toe with Skinner in Edinburgh.