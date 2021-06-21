Get the latest rugby news direct to your inbox! Get the latest rugby news direct!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

Sale Sharks tie down flanker on two-year deal

By Sam Smith
Alex Sanderson /PA

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Sale Sharks flanker Cameron Neild has signed a new two-year deal which will extend his time with the club to ten years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old joined the Sharks in 2013 after leaving Manchester Grammar School and has gone on to make over 100 appearances. He is now set to extend his stay at the AJ Bell Stadium until at least 2023.

The flanker missed last weekend’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final loss to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park after sustaining a knee injury in the opening minutes against the same opposition the week before. He was named man of the match in a try-scoring performance in the round 21 fixture against Harlequins.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The greatest South African rugby side of all time

Neild seems to be impressed with the transformation that has happened at the club since director of rugby Alex Sanderson’s arrival from Saracens in January this year. The former Sale flanker guided his side to third place in the Premiership this season before falling short against the reigning champions last Saturday.

“Sale Sharks is my boyhood club and so it was an easy decision for me to re-sign,” the former England under-20 international .

“I love turning up at Carrington every day. It’s only a short drive from home and it’s close to my family and friends. In terms of lifestyle it’s brilliant.

“I get to coach my old club, Altrincham Kersal, which I have a real passion for. I get to coach my friends which I absolutely love.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t speak highly enough of what’s happening on the pitch here since Alex has come in. The success that we’ve had as a team and I’ve had as a individual has been fantastic and I can’t wait to keep pushing next season and beyond.

“So it was a very easy decision. It’s an exciting place to be and I want to be a part of what we’re building.”

The new propping blood gunning for All Blacks selection The All Blacks will look to rejuvenate their front-row in 2021. Which men are due a call-up? Tom Vinicombe Jerome Kaino’s final bow Four years on from his departure from New Zealand, Jerome Kaino is enjoying his final days as a player. Patrick McKendry How the Blues and Highlanders will approach their finals clash Analysis: There may be similarities in how NZ's Super Rugby teams play, but they each have their quirks. Ben Wylie A handful of debutants likely for All Blacks re-build After a limited year in 2020, the All Blacks finally have a full calendar ahead of them to rebuild. Gregor Paul Neil Barnes’ old-school impact on the Chiefs Neil Barnes' tenure with the Chiefs is coming to an end after five years with the franchise. Michael Pulman

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

Sale Sharks tie down flanker on two-year deal

Search