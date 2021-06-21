Sale Sharks tie down flanker on two-year deal

12:12pm, 21 June 2021

Sale Sharks flanker Cameron Neild has signed a new two-year deal which will extend his time with the club to ten years.

The 26-year-old joined the Sharks in 2013 after leaving Manchester Grammar School and has gone on to make over 100 appearances. He is now set to extend his stay at the AJ Bell Stadium until at least 2023.

The flanker missed last weekend’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final loss to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park after sustaining a knee injury in the opening minutes against the same opposition the week before. He was named man of the match in a try-scoring performance in the round 21 fixture against Harlequins.

Neild seems to be impressed with the transformation that has happened at the club since director of rugby Alex Sanderson’s arrival from Saracens in January this year. The former Sale flanker guided his side to third place in the Premiership this season before falling short against the reigning champions last Saturday.

“Sale Sharks is my boyhood club and so it was an easy decision for me to re-sign,” the former England under-20 international .

“I love turning up at Carrington every day. It’s only a short drive from home and it’s close to my family and friends. In terms of lifestyle it’s brilliant.

“I get to coach my old club, Altrincham Kersal, which I have a real passion for. I get to coach my friends which I absolutely love.

“I can’t speak highly enough of what’s happening on the pitch here since Alex has come in. The success that we’ve had as a team and I’ve had as a individual has been fantastic and I can’t wait to keep pushing next season and beyond.

“So it was a very easy decision. It’s an exciting place to be and I want to be a part of what we’re building.”