Ireland’s replacement flyhalf Billy Burns came on with his side chasing the lead in the final quarter of their Six Nations clash in Cardiff, as Wales snatched all the momentum when a 14-man Irish side began to wilt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tide had turned after a Louis Rees-Zammit try in the 58th minute put Wales ahead for the first time in the half, with Ireland needing to arrest a 21-16 deficit in the final minutes.

Wales looked to have the match sealed with 10 seconds left before halfback Gareth Davies kicked the ball back to Ireland instead of holding the ball until time expired. Deep into injury time, Ireland continued their possession before receiving a penalty.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
RugbyPass All Access

Looking to kick to the corner for a line out maul, Burns made the mistake of kicking it dead searching for the five metre line, ending the game in the process. The Ulster flyhalf was visibly distraught at his error, with a teammate close by consoling a kneeling Burns.

Unfortunately Burns became the scapegoat for furious fans afterward, who piled on social media to heap blame as they believed he cost Ireland the game. The responses were, in some cases, appalling, leading to some of rugby’s most prominent figures to publicly denounce such abuse.

England’s Ugo Monye asked for fans to ‘not show their worst side’ whilst dealing with the deep frustration and disappointment, while former Irish international Simon Zebo said he admired the courage shown by Burns to go for the five, adding that no one has died.

Former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll called it a ‘very very tough pill to swallow’ but Burns’ response to the incident will show his character.

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalists also made calls to fans asking them to stop tagging players in negative tweets, while Ulster teammate John Cooney had some sage advice for those berating others online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re the type of person who has to berate another individual in order to feel better about yourself, I feel sorry for you,” he wrote.

“Think before you write stuff online & look internally first. We are all fallible. It’s the man in the arena!”

Head coach Andy Farrell wasn’t blaming Burns after the game, saying ‘we have all missed touch before’ and that he will learn from the experience.

“It’s not the reason we lost the game. We have all missed touch before,’’ Farrell said.

“I suppose he will be gutted, obviously, because of the magnitude of the last minute and whether we’ve got a chance to win the game at the death there, but he’ll learn from this.”

Captain Johnny Sexton echo’d his coach’s sentiment, explaining that he’d told Burns to go for maximum distance earlier.

“Billy is upset. Billy puts a huge amount on his own shoulders a lot of the time and he has definitely – almost always – carried Ulster in the past. And he will do for Ireland in the future as well.

“Obviously, he realises, with that kick to the corner there, he is trying to get every single last inch out of that ball. He slightly overcooked it.

Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe Turbulent times Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie was an enforcer for the All Blacks during some of New Zealand rugby's most chaotic years. Lynn McConnell Unburdened and unbowed Liam Squire sets the record straight on the media storm that was his 2019 season. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now