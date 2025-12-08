Northern Edition
Sevens

RugbyPass SVNS MVP tracker: Blitzboks boom, Aussies on the charge

(Photos by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images and Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images)

RugbyPass SVNS Series writers will review each tournament this season with their MVP votes. Finn Morton, Ben Smith, Joe Harvey and Lachlan Grey weigh in with 3-2-1 votes towards the RugbyPass Men’s and Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard.

There are new co-leaders on the RugbyPass Men’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard after last weekend’s event in Cape Town. Shilton van Wyk and Luciano Gonzalez are the Player of the Year frontrunners, while Jorja Miller did enough to retain top spot in the women’s rankings.

Van Wyk received Player of the Final honours after another phenomenal performance at DHL Stadium, with South Africa leaving it late in a thrilling 21-19 win over Gonzalez’s Argentina. Van Wyk set up the match-defining try with less than one minute remaining.

VIDEO

Gonzalez opened the scoring for Los Pumas Sevens in the second minute, only for Donovan Don to hit back for the Blitzboks soon after. Argentina piled on 12 unanswered points from there as they took control, with Marcos Moneta scoring two tries.

Thousands at the Western Cape venue sat on the edge of their seats, hoping to see the Blitzboks complete an incredible comeback when it mattered most. Individual brilliance from debutant Sonwabo Sokoyi gave the Boks hope, before van Wyk magic all but won the match.

Van Wyk delivered the final pass to try-scorer Chrisite Grobbelaar, who raced down the right sideline to level the scores at 19-all. Ricardo Duarttee nailed the conversion from in front to give South Africa the lead, and the playmaker secured the win with a pilfer penalty in the final play.

While it wasn’t a complete surprise to see van Wyk rewarded with Player of the Final honours, that accolade could’ve gone to a few players. Don was impactful, and Ryan Oosthuizen provided physicality on both sides of the ball – both players earning votes from a RugbyPass writer.

But it was a fitting end to van Wyk’s sensational campaign, which began with a hat-trick of tries in a thriller against Fiji. South Africa won four of their five matches with tries in the last minute, and van Wyk was involved in those heroic efforts more often than not.

Related

SVNS Cape Town: Blitzboks win like Springboks, Australia make a statement

South Africa have gone back-to-back at their home HSBC SVNS Series event in Cape Town for the first time.

Read Now

Gonzalez scored eight tries across the two-day event, and was rewarded with nine votes by RugbyPass writers. Those two sit in equal first on the standings after not polling any points at the season-opening stop in Dubai last month.

Akuila Rokolisoa and Brady Rush are next on the leaderboard with eight and six votes respectively. Australia’s Dietrich Roache and Wallace Charlie, South Africa’s Don, and Fiji’s Viwa Naduvalo have also been rewarded for impressive starts to the season.

In the women’s competition, Australia made a statement with a commanding 26-12 triumph over arch-rivals New Zealand. Australia led 26-0 before the New Zealanders got on the board, with Kelsey Teneti and Stacey Waaka crossing for second-half tries.

Australia co-captain Isabella Nasser scored a try in the decider and was crowned Player of the Final as her teammates continued to celebrate. Nasser finished day one as the top tackler in the women’s draw, having scored some tries and won some pilfer penalties as well.

Maddison Levi polled well after scoring an impressive number of tries in Cape Town, including a key five-pointer in the Cup Final. Levi is level on MVP ranking votes with Nasser, although the co-skipper didn’t poll any votes in Dubai.

Jorja Miller scored a hat-trick of tries against Fiji in pool play, and later set Waaka up with a try assist in the semi-final 18-7 win over France. The reigning SVNS Series Player of the Year made multiple try-saving tackles across the weekend too, and holds onto top spot.

There’s a decent gap between the top three players and the rest, with Miller on 14 votes, and Nasser and Maddison Levi equal on 11. Kelsey Teneti sits in fourth with five points, while Teagan Levi is slightly further back with three.

Next up, SVNS Singapore at the National Stadium on January 31 to February 1.

RugbyPass SVNS Series MVP 3-2-1 votes – Cape Town

Finn Morton

Men: Shilton van Wyk (South Africa), Luciano Gonzalez (Argentina), Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji)

Women: Isabella Nasser (Australia), Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Maddison Levi (Australia)

Joe Harvey

Men: Shilton van Wyk (South Africa), Luciano Gonzalez (Argentina), Ryan Oosthuizen

Women: Isabella Nasser (Australia), Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand), Teagan Levi (Australia)

Ben Smith

Men: Luciano Gonzalez (Argentina), Shilton van Wyk (South Africa), Marcos Moneta (Argentina)

Women: Isabella Nasser (Australia), Madison Levi (Australia), Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand)

Lachlan Grey

Men: Donovan Don (South Africa), Luciano Gonzalez, Shilton van Wyk (South Africa)

Women: Maddison Levi (Australia), Isabella Nasser (Australia), Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand)

RugbyPass Men’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Shilton van Wyk (South Africa), Luciano Gonzalez (Argentina) – 9 votes

Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand) – 8 votes

Brady Rush (New Zealand) – 6 votes

Dietrich Roache (Australia) – 4 votes

Donovan Don (South Africa), Wallace Charlie (Australia), Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji) – 3 votes

Pilipo Bukayaro (Fiji), Ryan Oosthuizen (South Africa), Marcos Moneta (Argentina) – 1 vote

RugbyPass Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Jorja Miller (New Zealand) – 14 votes

Isabella Nasser (Australia), Maddison Levi (Australia) – 11 votes

Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand) – 5 votes

Teagan Levi (Australia) – 3 votes

Mahina Paul (New Zealand) – 2 votes

Hanako Utsumi (Japan), Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji) – 1 vote

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stefan G 39 minutes ago
Who will be replacing Ireland's ageing golden generation if they don't make RWC 2027

I agree. I don’t pretend to know the younger players cited here, but the time to get them “bloodied” was in the 2025 6 Nations and fall tests. Sacrificing some of those matches would have given Farrell a better idea of what they could do, but he (and the fans) care too much about winning between World Cups.

16 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Tyler Bleyendaal is a kiwi coach who is on the rise IMO. He showed a lot of promise in his role with the Canes and has kicked on since then. Adding to his craft up north stems from his ability to see the game strategically and implement systems. At some stage, I’d like to see him in a major role in NZ.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

Safas always so triggered by Dupont.

13 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I’d like to see that too GM.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause

Again, for your own good or CC’s? Because these problems where here before SA joined. A few years ago it was the English clubs running out B team every away game.

I agree that URC is enough games player wise (but perhaps URC shortens to correct their season alignment with the idea CC is more important and then you’re stuffed) but you are footing it against European teams more than ever now and trying to compete without the advantage of CC games and revenue is too much to ask imo.



...

30 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
England and Sale Sharks come to the same conclusion over George Ford

let go of the hAAte in your heAArt

2 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah his work is always worth reading, but I’ve never watched a match and thought my understanding of what was going on was enhanced by something I’d got from NB.

27 Go to comments
S
SG 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I want rugby rules changed and made easier for the good of players,coaches,and spectators.I have my list and wish to have a chance to present them at the world referees rugby congress,for use at the 2027 RWC.

14 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Tony, Jordie has the kick/pass/run skills, great vision, agility and game sense of a top test fly-half. Was it Jordie’s cross kick to Narawa against the Boks (if it wasn’t he’s definitely pulled that off in the past). He’s also got a booming punt, spiral up and under and for the line, and he’s also probably our best aerial exponent in the back field (where the likes of Mounga and BB used to be effective, before the change in the escort rule). If you put aside for the moment that he’s 6’5’’ (much taller than the usual flyhalf, although Prendergast and Rico Simpson are both tall) he has all the attributes for that position. Swap Jordie in for his brother. Razor needs to think radically to counter the big changes in the game. With Roigard and Jordie running the show, one huge left foot, one right, and the Bruise Bros (QT and LF) outside him, the ABs would be a worry for any defence. With Jordie at fly-half, squaring before he passes (unlike BB who simply drifts sideways) there’d be more room outside.

14 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Honestly they need to retire James Lowe and JGP. Those guys are getting to old. They have been good in the past, but i can see their drop-off. Not sure what else they can provide.

3 Go to comments
G
Gary C 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Only change I would suggest is Love at 10. Remember Mo’unga has not played test rugby for 3 years SC.

That bench has impact, they could go on at half time.



...

14 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking



This idea was in fact trialled in NZ 9 years ago but stifled by them because it reduced the chances of turnovers which they admitted was the source of 75% of their tries!

Are you referring to this bit?



...

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

I must need to go back and reread what DS ideas where you’ve completely got me lost now! lol

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'

Yes Dupont is still the best player in the world for me.

I just thought hamilton was saying that Marx should be top of this 100 list. I’d have him from the poty list, well worth a comparison to Dupont for best player he’s just always had to share the role back when SA had two quality hookers.



...

16 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah the most basic level, delayed analysis. Interesting to have that level, and the experience, on the site though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause



I think they are invested just not so much because of the value of being in the Top 14.

And the stark question that comes to mind is how can that be so compared to a European (even most of the SH as well) competition. The Top 14 is part of that group!



...

30 Go to comments
b
by George! 2 hours ago
Highlanders sign 18-year-old nephew of All Blacks great Mils Muliaina

Very talented and very promising players. Great signings Jamie. I'm glad this guy's back.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'



Actually quite ridiculous that he’s so high on the list.

I could be wrong but this is a top 100 players in the world list.



...

16 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 3 hours ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

I should clarify I’m not just digging at Du Pont but the hype machine in general.

13 Go to comments
N
NK 4 hours ago
Stormers player ratings vs La Rochelle | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

As usual for a French team.

3 Go to comments
