RugbyPass Fanzone LIVE | The Lions Edition this Thursday

12:36pm, 20 July 2021

Join the RugbyPass team LIVE this Thursday at 7pm (BST) as we bring you a special live show from London Welsh rugby club. Our pundit team comprising Jim Hamilton, Stephen Ferris, Andy Goode and Jamie Roberts will bring the inside track on what’s happening inside the Lions’ camp, where the match will be won and lost, their thoughts on team selection and the ones to watch ahead of the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions. Both Ferris and Roberts toured South Africa with the Lions twelve years ago, with the Welshman even being named player of the series, and they will bring unique insight into what the current crop of players are going through.

With Lions head coach Warren Gatland due to name his starting XV on Thursday for the first Test at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, there will be plenty for the four to go over.

The Lions coaching team have already expressed how hard this selection decision has proven to be, meaning there will be no shortage in talking points at London Welsh on Thursday. Defence coach Steve Tandy has already said that the selection process has been “one of the toughest things [he has] ever been involved in.”

“There are going to be massive decisions. There are going to be a lot of unlucky players,” the Lions and Scotland coach Tandy said.

“We had an initial selection meeting last night (Sunday) which was a long one, covering all bases, because a lot of people have put their hands up. It’s a great place for us as coaches to be.

“There will be bitter disappointment, but I believe that in this squad there’s such a tight connection that everyone will be geared up to winning that first Test, whether you are in the 23 or not.

The show will be broadcast on the RugbyPass YouTube and Facebook channels from 7.00-8.30pm (BST).

