'I just want to play' New Cardiff winger excited by latest journey

With Cardiff’s outside back stocks taking a hit of late, they have brought in former rugby league convert Regan Grace from Bath, effective immediately.

Cardiff currently has multiple players out with injuries, with Theo Cabango, Iwan Stephens, Mason Grady and Harri Millard all sidelined and unavailable.

The 28-year-old winger joined Cardiff on Monday, starting training in preparation for this weekend’s European Challenge Cup away fixture against Perpignan.

Talking to the cub after signing, Grace was excited to get going in Wales.

“I’ve always been excited about Cardiff, it’s a big, historical club and a lot of legends have played here,” said Grace.

“Coming back to play on home soil has also always been something I have wanted to do, so to do that in the capital city is a great opportunity.”

Grace was aware of many others who have converted from the 13-man code across to rugby union, especially the former Cardiff players.

Grace represented St Helens 142 times and scored 88 tries, winning three Super League titles with the club.

“I’m very much aware of all the dual-code legends who have played for, or come through, Cardiff, so to follow in those footsteps is pretty cool.

“There’s a lot of competition in the back-three, from someone like Josh Adams, who is already a legend of the game, a British Lion who is so consistent for Wales, to guys like Theo Cabango and Gabe Hamer-Webb.

“So it’s a good, competitive environment and I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from all those guys.

“I just want to play, to be able to put together back-to-back matches, be consistent and keep learning. You learn from playing and I’m looking forward to putting my hand up for selection.”

Head coach of Cardiff Matt Sherratt praised Grace’s ability.

“We’re pleased to bring Regan to the club, he is a great addition, in a position where we needed reinforcement,” Sherratt said.

“He is obviously an incredibly exciting player but he is also a really good person and professional.

“Everyone we have spoken to, could not have spoken highly enough of Regan.

“He impressed during the summer with Wales and we are excited to see what he can achieve as he continues his transition to union within our environment.”