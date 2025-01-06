England U20 add another fixture ahead of Six Nations title defence

England U20 are set to take on Bath United at the Rec on Friday January 17, less than two weeks before they get their Six Nations title defence underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Mapletoft’s side are already due to face Cambridge this Saturday at Ellgia Fields, but have now added a further fixture before getting their Six Nations campaign started with trip to Cork to face Ireland U20 at Virgin Media Park on January 30.

The world champions faced Bath United last year in the build-up to their Six Nations campaign, losing 42-33.

England will return to the Rec twice during their campaign, against France on February 7 and against Italy on March 7.

Ireland U20 England U20 All Stats and Data

Bath United have already registered a 41-24 victory over Edinburgh A in October.

“We’re very pleased to have this fixture confirmed and thank Bath Rugby for welcoming us once again for what promises to be a positive experience for developing players in both squads,” Mapletoft said.

“The fixture is a perfect opportunity for our players to be exposed to playing under the lights on a Friday night ahead of the Six Nations at one of our two host venues. We want to replicate the preparation and level of expectations that we will demand of the squad ahead of a busy competitive period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Preparations for the Six Nations have begun strongly following our December regional camps and most recent meeting at Warwick University. The excitement amongst the players is palpable and we’re determined to make a strong start in our bid to retain honours this year.”