4:06am, 30 April 2021

While a double yellow card isn’t unheard of in top-level professional rugby encounters, normally the dual sin-binning is a result of a fairly comprehensive stoush between two players. That wasn’t exactly the case in Friday night’s Super Rugby Aotearoa bout between the Hurricanes and Highlanders, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

With both sides having somewhat disappointing seasons to date and playing for nothing but pride after the competitors for the tournament final were decided in last weekend’s matches, it’s no surprise that tempers were flaring early in the match.

Things started boiling over in the 8th minute when an attempted pass from Highlanders No 10 Mitch Hunt eventually found its way into Hurricanes captain Dane Coles’ arms and the hooker quickly punted the ball off downfield. Hunt made a nuisance of himself as Coles tried to chase the kick and the Hurricane threw his opposition to the ground.

The panel of Ross Karl, James Parsons and Bryn Hall talk about all the action and news from the week of rugby in New Zealand and across the world.

Both players eventually got to their feet and continued with the game but evidently held a grudge, because the stoush resumed just 10 minutes later when Hunt hit centre Billy Proctor with a high shot. In the ensuing ruck, Coles cleared Hunt out and shoved him to the ground before pressing the side of his elbow into the first five’s face.

Hunt wasn’t happy with the contact and once both players were back on their feet, shoved Coles in the face.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe quickly blew a stop to play and referred the decision upstairs, with the refereeing team collectively deciding that both players needed to spend some time on the sidelines.

Both Hunt and Coles were incredulous with the decision, with Coles suggesting that the pair were “just having a bit of fun” – but O’Keeffe had no qualms sending the pair to the sin bin.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appeared that no one on social media was happy, with some suggesting that neither player deserved a card, some suggesting it was a classic Dane Coles “grub” move, and some questioning how the hooker didn’t receive a harsher penalty.

#HURvHIG rugby is soft. At this rate it won't be relevant in 10 years. @NZRugby should take the money because the sport is dying out. — Millie (@Millie___7) April 30, 2021

10mins both for that? ? That is ridiculous.

The game is going even softer #HURvHIG @SuperRugbyNZ — Jt (@jtstewartsc) April 30, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Literally the dumbest cards I've ever seen #HURvHIG — petty hooliganism (@theweekdaez) April 30, 2021

That very very very very very harsh on Hunt!! Very unfair. #HURvHIG — Éanna (@eanna_e) April 30, 2021

Another yellow for world rugby’s biggest grub. #HURvHIG — James Meager (@jrmeager) April 30, 2021

Dane Coles backchatting the ref after finally getting penalised for dirty play is very on brand #HURvHIG — Jack Norton (@JackNorton8064) April 30, 2021

Coles fully deserves to be in the bin, needs to stop being a grub and just play the great rugby he can #HURvHIG — Paul from New Zealand Sport Radio (@DrivingMaul) April 30, 2021

#HURvHIG Coles was grubby and it should be a red card — Schwammi MC G (@MacGman3) April 30, 2021

Come half time, Dane Coles had the last laugh upon the pair’s return to the field.

The Highlanders used their captain’s referral late in the half, claiming that Coles had intentionally stepped on Highlanders flanker Billy Harmon’s face. The Highlanders ended up penalised for the incident, however, with Harmon tripping up Coles after the supposed stamp – which was ruled accidental.

From the ensuing lineout, Coles crashed over for the score and moments later, Jordie Barrett added a simple penalty.

The teams entered the sheds with the visiting Highlanders up 17-15.