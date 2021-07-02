Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

Rugby Australia sweats on Wallaby Test crowd decision

By AAP
(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Just days out from the Wallabies’ opening Test against France, Rugby Australia still doesn’t know if spectators will be allowed to attend the relocated match in Brisbane.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Queensland government extending the Brisbane coronavirus lockdown on Friday for at least another day, Rugby Australia confirmed the match would go ahead at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

It’s planning special offers on tickets for the match, which was moved from Sydney – if a crowd is allowed.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

RA officials will have their fingers crossed as ticket sales from the three-Test France series were expected to provide a big shot of much-needed funds for the national body,

CEO Andy Marinos said a decision on the timing for the release of first Test tickets “as soon as practical” with guidance from Queensland’s Chief Health Officer.

If crowds are permitted, everyone attending the event will need to check in using the QR Codes at the venue.

“To fans across Austral ia, we’re thinking of you during this time and I know the team is desperate to get out there and make you proud of their performance on the field,” Marinos said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We really appreciate your patience.”

Is Jordie Barrett the fix to the All Blacks’ problem position? It may be a left-field move, but Jordie Barrett has all the skills needed for a shift back to the midfield. Gregor Paul Where the All Blacks will find their ferocity The All Blacks have talked about getting aggressive, but it will be up to individuals to make a difference. Patrick McKendry The cultural shift that’s transformed the All Blacks A massive change in the All Blacks culture is helping to bring the best out of players. Gregor Paul Damian McKenzie at a career crossroads A stint overseas, no matter how short, could spell an end to Damian McKenzie's All Blacks hopes. Tom Vinicombe The struggle to replace Ma’a Nonu The All Blacks are yet to find a midfielder that possesses the same subtleties to their game as Ma'a Nonu. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

Rugby Australia sweats on Wallaby Test crowd decision

Search