8:06am, 05 August 2020

Jamie Roberts isn’t ruling out a return to the Test arena following his move to the Dragons. Roberts signed for the Welsh region last week following a brief stint in Super Rugby with the Stormers.

The powerful centre won the last of his 94 Wales caps three years ago, coming off the bench during a 2017 defeat to New Zealand.

While Roberts hasn’t spoken to Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, it is no secret that Pivac needs to address some gaps in his midfield.

Hadleigh Parkes and Owen Williams are both out of the picture following their big-money moves to Japan, while Jonathan Davies and Willis Halaholo are both recovering from long-term knee injuries.

And Roberts admitted that he would be interesting in talking to Pivac about a possible return to the international fold following his move to the Dragons.

Roberts, 33, has previously featured for Cardiff Blues, Racing 92, Harlequins and Bath during a glittering career.

“On the international front, I can’t tell you whether that ship has sailed or not,” Roberts told Wales Online.

“What I will say is the team [South Africa] that won the World Cup, had a 12 [Damian de Allende] in a similar mould to myself.

“It’s never been any different. If my face fits and the way I play the game fits with how Wayne wants to approach Test rugby and I’m playing well, he’s got my number.

“We will see what direction Test rugby is heading in the next few years and what Wayne wants to do with it.

“I feel good; I feel like I was playing some of my best rugby in South Africa. Super Rugby gave me a new lease of life.”