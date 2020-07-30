8:12pm, 30 July 2020

The Hurricanes have announced the contract extension of emerging talent, Du’Plessis Kirifi, until 2023.

The 23-year-old flanker has nearly been with the club for two full seasons after making his debut against the Waratahs in February 2019. Since then, he has gone on to play 27 matches in the Hurricanes jersey – scoring two tries.

Named after former Springbok captain, Morne Du’Plessis, who is a friend of his father, Kirifi was earmarked to be a rugby player from birth.

He says deciding to re-commit to the Hurricanes was an easy decision.

“I feel extremely blessed to be able to call Wellington home and run out in Hurricanes colours each year. It’s a proud city, rich in culture, extremely diverse and I feel like we as a team and organisation represent this well.”

Head coach, Jason Holland, says Kirifi has developed a lot in the last two years with the team.

“Du’Plessis has burst onto the scene in the last two years and put his name on the No. 7 jersey at the moment. He’s extremely hard to move when he gets on the ball and has grown his abilities in attack with his handling and ball carry skills.”

Holland says he’s excited to see Kirifi grow further as a player and person.

As for the man himself, he has a level-headed but ambitious approach to the future.

“Always conscious to never look too far into the future but I have goals and dreams like every other kiwi kid playing rugby that I want to achieve.

“The black jersey is something everyone’s working towards, but for me I’m keen to nail my role here in the Hurricanes and help this club win championships. That is why I play, that is why we all play.”

– Hurricanes Rugby