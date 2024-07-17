Richie Mo’unga joins NSW Blues camp: ‘I’d be worried if I was Queensland’

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald has fired a warning at the Queensland Maroons ahead of Wednesday’s State of Origin decider after the Blues welcomed Richie Mo’unga into their camp earlier this week.

With the New South Welshman looking to win their first men’s Origin series in three years, coach Michael Maguire called the former All Blacks first five-eighth into camp to help out with some “one-on-one” support.

The Blues were blown away in the opening game of the three-match series 38-10 at Accor Stadium after Joseph Sua’ali’i was sent off less than 10 minutes into the clash. They never recovered with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow starring with a hat-trick in Sydney.

But after bouncing back in game two with a historic 38-18 triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Blues will already be full of confidence and drive as they look to win back the shield at the cauldron that is Suncorp Stadium.

Add Mo’unga’s influence and the playmaker’s championship pedigree in rugby union, then there’s every reason the Queenslanders should be a bit “worried” as they tackle the pressure of hosting another Origin decider.

“I’d be worried if I was Queensland,” Leon MacDonald told reporters this week.

“Awesome, he’ll enjoy that. That’s right up his alley, the big games, and him to be involved around those people and having him, he’ll be invaluable for that group.

“So yeah, good for them. Again, it’s a smart move.”

Mo’unga is not currently eligible for international duty with the All Blacks after signing a multi-year deal with Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan. The flyhalf made the move away from New Zealand’s after last year’s Rugby World Cup final.

The Crusaders great had won seven Super Rugby titles in as many years before moving to Japan, where Mo’unga famously led the team to a Japan Rugby League One title. For those keeping score, that’s eight titles in as many years.

New Zaland ushered in their new era under Scott Robertson with two wins from as many starts, with Damian McKenzie doing enough in the No. 10 jumper and Beauden Barett providing some serious impact off the bench.

But Mo’unga has hinted at potentially returning to New Zealand early after feeling “FOMO” (fear of missing out) when the All Blacks team was named.

“I signed for three years with Toshiba and my intentions were, ‘Yep, I’m going to do the three years’,” Mo’unga told Stuff.

“Obviously with Razor coming along and saying he’d love to have me back home, it’s just given me another opportunity to think about where I’m at with my footy.

“I am loving my time in Japan. It’s awesome.

“But then for the All Blacks who have just been named, you get a bit of FOMO and you start to wonder what it would be like if you were in the team playing.

“I feel like I’m in my prime, so having that thought of not being able to play for the best team in your country is really hard to take, but it’s the decision I made heading over to Japan.

“I knew that these are the things that I would have to sacrifice in order to get those experiences with my family and to be refreshed with my footy.

“So, it’s all part of the greater plan.”