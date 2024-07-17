Select Edition

International

Richie Mo’unga joins NSW Blues camp: ‘I’d be worried if I was Queensland’

By Finn Morton
Richie Mounga of New Zealand looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Parc Olympique on October 5, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald has fired a warning at the Queensland Maroons ahead of Wednesday’s State of Origin decider after the Blues welcomed Richie Mo’unga into their camp earlier this week.

With the New South Welshman looking to win their first men’s Origin series in three years, coach Michael Maguire called the former All Blacks first five-eighth into camp to help out with some “one-on-one” support.

The Blues were blown away in the opening game of the three-match series 38-10 at Accor Stadium after Joseph Sua’ali’i was sent off less than 10 minutes into the clash. They never recovered with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow starring with a hat-trick in Sydney.

But after bouncing back in game two with a historic 38-18 triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Blues will already be full of confidence and drive as they look to win back the shield at the cauldron that is Suncorp Stadium.

Add Mo’unga’s influence and the playmaker’s championship pedigree in rugby union, then there’s every reason the Queenslanders should be a bit “worried” as they tackle the pressure of hosting another Origin decider.

“I’d be worried if I was Queensland,” Leon MacDonald told reporters this week.

@nrlonnine The Blues have turned to an All Blacks LEGEND 🔥 #9WWOS #NRL #Origin ? original sound – NRL on Nine

“Awesome, he’ll enjoy that. That’s right up his alley, the big games, and him to be involved around those people and having him, he’ll be invaluable for that group.

“So yeah, good for them. Again, it’s a smart move.”

Mo’unga is not currently eligible for international duty with the All Blacks after signing a multi-year deal with Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan. The flyhalf made the move away from New Zealand’s after last year’s Rugby World Cup final.

The Crusaders great had won seven Super Rugby titles in as many years before moving to Japan, where Mo’unga famously led the team to a Japan Rugby League One title. For those keeping score, that’s eight titles in as many years.

New Zaland ushered in their new era under Scott Robertson with two wins from as many starts, with Damian McKenzie doing enough in the No. 10 jumper and Beauden Barett providing some serious impact off the bench.

But Mo’unga has hinted at potentially returning to New Zealand early after feeling “FOMO” (fear of missing out) when the All Blacks team was named.

“I signed for three years with Toshiba and my intentions were, ‘Yep, I’m going to do the three years’,” Mo’unga told Stuff.

“Obviously with Razor coming along and saying he’d love to have me back home, it’s just given me another opportunity to think about where I’m at with my footy.

“I am loving my time in Japan. It’s awesome.

“But then for the All Blacks who have just been named, you get a bit of FOMO and you start to wonder what it would be like if you were in the team playing.

“I feel like I’m in my prime, so having that thought of not being able to play for the best team in your country is really hard to take, but it’s the decision I made heading over to Japan.

“I knew that these are the things that I would have to sacrifice in order to get those experiences with my family and to be refreshed with my footy.

“So, it’s all part of the greater plan.”

M
Mr 10 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Not trying to wind anyone up, forget the article for a minute but say the AB's win the next world cup, so that's 4 each for the Boks and AB's, the AB's currently have 20 Tri-nations/RC to the Boks 4. SA are a great rugby nation when it comes to world cups, but outside of those, the stats show they haven't delivered as they should have. Good thing with international rugby, there's always another game, the Boks have plenty of opportunities to improve their consistency, I hope they do as most of their fans are amazing and passionate, they deserve to be backing an 80% winning team

179 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 16 minutes ago
Two broken legs and two more out long-term: Boks' worrying injury list

So what does the resident bigoted neurologist Turlough say about his untouchables in pale green jerseys tibia breaking crock roll?

8 Go to comments
N
Nick 2 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Nice piece nick and the team I would’ve probably picked before these two tests started. What have you thought of gordon at 9 and daugunu on the wing? They still don’t make the cut in your team despite being some of the better players in gold… I like this team, but I just don’t see Schmidt going there. I think they’ll change how they defend the maul on the ground, and I hope they put up Cale/Wright as they are very good at stealing lineout ball, we can’t give them free ball like that. Lastly, on the ireland examples, particularly that 2nd one - is it just me or is there multiple infringements there from ireland in joining from the side etc? fyi - I dont think the reds let in a maul try all SR season, will be interesting to see how they go on the weekend, maybe schmidt needs to talk to their forwards coach.

59 Go to comments
N
Nick 2 hours ago
Daugunu salvo shows why Wallabies work-rate is everything to Schmidt

Nice one Brett. The first daugunu try reminds me of Foketis try vs france in 2022. A bumble on the tryline under pressure, a few passes later and some good support work from campbell and foketi in that instance doing the trick. In game 1, tries were scored from different platforms, in game 2 they were all ‘chance’ tries, nothing from set plays - Schmidt won’t like this. Re the ~20 phase passages, I think its encouraging that the wallabies could keep the ball for this long, this was something they struggled to do under rennie. But, the fact is it wouldn’t take a top 4 team 20 phases to score in those instances. Noah did more cleanouts in those passages of play (one very good one in the leadup to Allan’s try) then he had runs/passes. This also happened under rennie at times where noah and JOC both weren’t getting enough touches. im not sure if its a coaching directive or what, but something different needs to happen in those passages of play. I think the ruck is too slow and the D is set and so the 10 doesn’t want it because they’ll get eaten up by the rush d, but they also need to pick a different option such that they get that gainline carry and quick ball… Maybe they need to look to ireland/the reds and their short passes etc within the forward pods.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

It's interesting to note that the most influential rugby commentator in Australia has made up until now 10 comments on this article and no one has responded to any of them.

59 Go to comments
A
Ardy 3 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Nick immediately 2 concerns about your team v SA. T. Wright is not a full back IMHO Kellaway must start and Frost is a hybrid 6/lock and doesn’t have the aggression to take on SA yet I’m not convinced about any of our Australian based locks can offer competition against SA. A big mountain indeed but well worth the climb. I have a feeling we will go OK not necessarily win the first one but competitive will do me at this time in our development.

59 Go to comments
m
monty 4 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Christie was simply too slow at scrum and ruck. And the rush defence easily capitalized. TJ was quicker but his pass was labored and often the receivers were waiting that split second too long. Aaron smith’s pass was like a bullet and that was the luxury to mitigate the rush defence he was able to set the backline flying on the front foot. Cortez was a breath of fresh air the dynamics of the game changed. Even Barrett was back at his best because he received fast ball and he regained the split Second timing to produce those touches that we've been missing all because the abs became weak in the halves. I’m excited by this young fullah at half back I hope he gets to start.

66 Go to comments
s
shanan 4 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

I agree and have always know this to be the case , they stroll through world cups then claim themselves to be the best when they lack in all other areas. They lack consistency at all levels of rugby . They left super rugby because they were sick of being embarrassed and exposed thinking the northern hemisphere would be a cake walk then continue getting exposed. The World Cup is a flawed competition where teams like the shitboks can go on and win it when the world knows they are garbage. I can’t wait for the nations championship to start and the World Cup to fade away into the background.

179 Go to comments
m
monty 5 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Both games were there for england to take but on both occasions they lacked the ability to finish phases. The 2nd test they crumbled in the last 20

27 Go to comments
S
Sunny 5 hours ago
Brent Liufau: 'Special night playing against my cousin for New Zealand'

The semifinal France v New Zealand was rigged! “Why did 2 teams from the same pool were paired against each other." The reason why I believe this game was rigged is the draw was made by world rugby in the Northern Hemisphere. Which means they didn't want a Southern Hemisphere team in the final.

1 Go to comments
d
dave 6 hours ago
All Blacks given upper hand as Fiji undergo travel hell on way to USA

Neutralising the Georgian forward pack isn’t to be sniffed at. I look forward to Fiji throwing everything at us.

5 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 6 hours ago
All Blacks given upper hand as Fiji undergo travel hell on way to USA

The ABs already had the upper hand, to be fair. But this is what happens with a ‘marketing’ game on the other side of the world with a one week turnaround. Both teams will be feeling it.

5 Go to comments
F
Frank 7 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

While is this imbecile still quoted as a credible source. He's a full-blown, bona fide idiot.

25 Go to comments
D
Dave 7 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Yep very Cluncky. Still I wasn't expecting a hell of a lot more.”if Smith got his kicks they would've won”?I might be wrong but didn't DMac miss three kicks as well? Still they did enough to win. I wouldn't expect new systems to come naturally after 10 days when facing fierce opposition like that. You tend to go back to what you know be it out of desperation or not. They didn't panic and managed to get away with it. I'm happy with that.

27 Go to comments
j
jim 7 hours ago
Two broken legs and two more out long-term: Boks' worrying injury list

Jesus that’s horrific, 2 broken legs in one game. Never saw what happened to Mostert as they showed very little replay and he walked off the pitch if I remember. Did Marx play on after that with a broken tib? What a monster. I don’t think Dorris was the instigator in that. I think James Ryan barges through Doris who then fell on Marx leg while Ryan then proceeded to Croc roll him. Wishing them both speedy recoveries

8 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 7 hours ago
'The bright side' Vernon Bason has taken from heavy loss to France

And therein lies the problem of every team that starts faltering and accepts the ‘positives’ from it, especially after a big reality check. All Blacks and U20 sides of the past wouldn't care less if the group had ‘grown’ or ‘how far they’d come’. It wouldn't be acceptable, and the moment it is, you fail again and again. Plus the nature of U20s means much of the side changes every year, so it’s not like you build a team towards the following years tournaments.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 8 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

So Gregor just wants to reinstall Foster’s lineup where possible. Outside of one crunch game where they _just_ got up, that lineup tended to fold against quality opposition, and that was a far better team on paper than what Razor has left to choose from. No wonder he wants the NZR to be more open minded about overseas players.

60 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 8 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Codie Taylor must be one of the most over rated players around. He almost always has poor outings in the big games. Should be dropped along with Rieko and Finlay, who are even worse. Seems like the new coaches have got the Foster conservative yips regards selection. Ratima showed class will still out perform an average “experienced” player.

69 Go to comments
M
MattJH 9 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

He isn’t WRONG wrong. But the All Blacks have played much worse than that over the last four years.

27 Go to comments
T
Troy 10 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I think we should take Biggar's comments as a compliment. What he's attempting to do is compare this ABs side performances with one's of the past ( who he seems to hold in high regard), that he's played against and found them wanting. Trouble is he's let his personal bitterness from his Welsh/ All Black experiences taint his summation and comes off being a bit negative. Never mind, he does make some relevant points.

27 Go to comments
