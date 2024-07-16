Wallaby Jock Campbell to captain Reds in ‘awesome opportunity’ against Wales

Wallaby Jock Campbell will become the 127th captain in Queensland history after being named to lead the Reds in an intriguing clash with Waren Gatland’s Wales on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Les Kiss has appointed Campbell into the role, with the fullback set to captain a side that boasts 14 players with Super Rugby experience in the First XV.

Reds Academy and Brothers centre Dre Pakeho will link up with rising star Tim Ryan in the midfield, while the inclusion of 64-Test Wallaby James O’Connor is a big talking point.

This week’s clash at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium will be the Reds’ first home match against a national side in 20 years, and they’re expecting their biggest home crowd in four years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queensland Reds (@redsrugby)

20,000 supporters are expected to attend the Reds’ first fixture against the Welsh since 1991. Wales are coming off a nine-Test losing streak and will want to end their season on a high.

“This is a wonderful honour for Jack, whose experience and leadership is evident around the Reds every week,” coach Les Kiss said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve said to our guys that this is an opportunity that some never get.

“We’ll go out and back our game. I’ve been in the Test arena a bit myself as an assistant coach against Wales many times.

“They are a special rugby nation so I know these matches put a different demand on you.

“We need to be ready for that. The boys know it is an important game and they are ready for it.”

Sunnybank’s Sef Fa’agase will pack down in a front row along with Richie Asiata and former All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen. Connor Vest and Ryan Smith round out the tight five as the locks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wests’ Seru Uru joins youngster John Bryan and Joe Brial in the backrow. On the bench, watch out for forwards Matt Gibbon, Massimo De Lutiis and John Canham.

In the backs, halfback Louis Werchon joins O’Connor in the halves, while Pakeho and Ryan will line up just outside them as the centre combination.

Rounding out the starting side is Mac Grealy on the left wing, Floyd Aubrey on the right, and captain Jock Campbell out the back at fullback.

New recruit Lachie Anderson is in line to debut off the bench.

“I can speak for everyone in the squad when I say this is an awesome opportunity for the Reds and the players involved,” James O’Connor explained.

“We are playing a quality national team in what is pretty much a Test match situation.

“I haven’t played a much footy this season so I’m really looking forward to this game against a country I’ve enjoyed playing against in the past.”

This match at Suncorp Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 7:55 pm AEST on Friday night.

Queensland Reds to take on Wales

Sef Fa’agase Richie Asiata Jeffery Toomaga-Allen Connor Vest Ryan Smith Seru Uru John Bryant Joe Brial Louis Werchon James O’Connor Mac Grealy Dre Pakeho Tim Ryan Floyd Aubrey Jock Campbell (c)

Replacements

George Blake Matt Gibbon Massimo De Lutiiis Josh Canham Connor Anderson Will Cartwright Mason Gordon Lachie Anderson