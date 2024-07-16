Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Wallaby Jock Campbell to captain Reds in ‘awesome opportunity’ against Wales

By Finn Morton
Jock Campbell of the Reds looks on during the round six Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium, on March 30, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Wallaby Jock Campbell will become the 127th captain in Queensland history after being named to lead the Reds in an intriguing clash with Waren Gatland’s Wales on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Les Kiss has appointed Campbell into the role, with the fullback set to captain a side that boasts 14 players with Super Rugby experience in the First XV.

Reds Academy and Brothers centre Dre Pakeho will link up with rising star Tim Ryan in the midfield, while the inclusion of 64-Test Wallaby James O’Connor is a big talking point.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

This week’s clash at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium will be the Reds’ first home match against a national side in 20 years, and they’re expecting their biggest home crowd in four years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queensland Reds (@redsrugby)

20,000 supporters are expected to attend the Reds’ first fixture against the Welsh since 1991. Wales are coming off a nine-Test losing streak and will want to end their season on a high.

“This is a wonderful honour for Jack, whose experience and leadership is evident around the Reds every week,” coach Les Kiss said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve said to our guys that this is an opportunity that some never get.

“We’ll go out and back our game. I’ve been in the Test arena a bit myself as an assistant coach against Wales many times.

“They are a special rugby nation so I know these matches put a different demand on you.

“We need to be ready for that. The boys know it is an important game and they are ready for it.”

Sunnybank’s Sef Fa’agase will pack down in a front row along with Richie Asiata and former All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen. Connor Vest and Ryan Smith round out the tight five as the locks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wests’ Seru Uru joins youngster John Bryan and Joe Brial in the backrow. On the bench, watch out for forwards Matt Gibbon, Massimo De Lutiis and John Canham.

In the backs, halfback Louis Werchon joins O’Connor in the halves, while Pakeho and Ryan will line up just outside them as the centre combination.

Rounding out the starting side is Mac Grealy on the left wing, Floyd Aubrey on the right, and captain Jock Campbell out the back at fullback.

New recruit Lachie Anderson is in line to debut off the bench.

“I can speak for everyone in the squad when I say this is an awesome opportunity for the Reds and the players involved,” James O’Connor explained.

“We are playing a quality national team in what is pretty much a Test match situation.

“I haven’t played a much footy this season so I’m really looking forward to this game against a country I’ve enjoyed playing against in the past.”

This match at Suncorp Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 7:55 pm AEST on Friday night.

Queensland Reds to take on Wales

  1. Sef Fa’agase
  2. Richie Asiata
  3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
  4. Connor Vest
  5. Ryan Smith
  6. Seru Uru
  7. John Bryant
  8. Joe Brial
  9. Louis Werchon
  10. James O’Connor
  11. Mac Grealy
  12. Dre Pakeho
  13. Tim Ryan
  14. Floyd Aubrey
  15. Jock Campbell (c)

Replacements

  1. George Blake
  2. Matt Gibbon
  3. Massimo De Lutiiis
  4. Josh Canham
  5. Connor Anderson
  6. Will Cartwright
  7. Mason Gordon
  8. Lachie Anderson

Joe Schmidt can do what McKenzie, Cheika, Rennie and Jones couldn’t

ANALYSIS

Wales visit timely for off-contract James O'Connor's audition

From the famous haka against England to serving the community, the life of All Black Norm Hewitt

Bears to take show on the road with Premiership match outside England

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nick 47 minutes ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Nice piece nick and the team I would’ve probably picked before these two tests started. What have you thought of gordon at 9 and daugunu on the wing? They still don’t make the cut in your team despite being some of the better players in gold… I like this team, but I just don’t see Schmidt going there. I think they’ll change how they defend the maul on the ground, and I hope they put up Cale/Wright as they are very good at stealing lineout ball, we can’t give them free ball like that. Lastly, on the ireland examples, particularly that 2nd one - is it just me or is there multiple infringements there from ireland in joining from the side etc? fyi - I dont think the reds let in a maul try all SR season, will be interesting to see how they go on the weekend, maybe schmidt needs to talk to their forwards coach.

59 Go to comments
N
Nick 1 hours ago
Daugunu salvo shows why Wallabies work-rate is everything to Schmidt

Nice one Brett. The first daugunu try reminds me of Foketis try vs france in 2022. A bumble on the tryline under pressure, a few passes later and some good support work from campbell and foketi in that instance doing the trick. In game 1, tries were scored from different platforms, in game 2 they were all ‘chance’ tries, nothing from set plays - Schmidt won’t like this. Re the ~20 phase passages, I think its encouraging that the wallabies could keep the ball for this long, this was something they struggled to do under rennie. But, the fact is it wouldn’t take a top 4 team 20 phases to score in those instances. Noah did more cleanouts in those passages of play (one very good one in the leadup to Allan’s try) then he had runs/passes. This also happened under rennie at times where noah and JOC both weren’t getting enough touches. im not sure if its a coaching directive or what, but something different needs to happen in those passages of play. I think the ruck is too slow and the D is set and so the 10 doesn’t want it because they’ll get eaten up by the rush d, but they also need to pick a different option such that they get that gainline carry and quick ball… Maybe they need to look to ireland/the reds and their short passes etc within the forward pods.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 1 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

It's interesting to note that the most influential rugby commentator in Australia has made up until now 10 comments on this article and no one has responded to any of them.

59 Go to comments
A
Ardy 1 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Nick immediately 2 concerns about your team v SA. T. Wright is not a full back IMHO Kellaway must start and Frost is a hybrid 6/lock and doesn’t have the aggression to take on SA yet I’m not convinced about any of our Australian based locks can offer competition against SA. A big mountain indeed but well worth the climb. I have a feeling we will go OK not necessarily win the first one but competitive will do me at this time in our development.

59 Go to comments
m
monty 3 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Christie was simply too slow at scrum and ruck. And the rush defence easily capitalized. TJ was quicker but his pass was labored and often the receivers were waiting that split second too long. Aaron smith’s pass was like a bullet and that was the luxury to mitigate the rush defence he was able to set the backline flying on the front foot. Cortez was a breath of fresh air the dynamics of the game changed. Even Barrett was back at his best because he received fast ball and he regained the split Second timing to produce those touches that we've been missing all because the abs became weak in the halves. I’m excited by this young fullah at half back I hope he gets to start.

65 Go to comments
s
shanan 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

I agree and have always know this to be the case , they stroll through world cups then claim themselves to be the best when they lack in all other areas. They lack consistency at all levels of rugby . They left super rugby because they were sick of being embarrassed and exposed thinking the northern hemisphere would be a cake walk then continue getting exposed. The World Cup is a flawed competition where teams like the shitboks can go on and win it when the world knows they are garbage. I can’t wait for the nations championship to start and the World Cup to fade away into the background.

177 Go to comments
m
monty 3 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Both games were there for england to take but on both occasions they lacked the ability to finish phases. The 2nd test they crumbled in the last 20

27 Go to comments
S
Sunny 4 hours ago
Brent Liufau: 'Special night playing against my cousin for New Zealand'

The semifinal France v New Zealand was rigged! “Why did 2 teams from the same pool were paired against each other." The reason why I believe this game was rigged is the draw was made by world rugby in the Northern Hemisphere. Which means they didn't want a Southern Hemisphere team in the final.

1 Go to comments
d
dave 5 hours ago
All Blacks given upper hand as Fiji undergo travel hell on way to USA

Neutralising the Georgian forward pack isn’t to be sniffed at. I look forward to Fiji throwing everything at us.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 5 hours ago
All Blacks given upper hand as Fiji undergo travel hell on way to USA

The ABs already had the upper hand, to be fair. But this is what happens with a ‘marketing’ game on the other side of the world with a one week turnaround. Both teams will be feeling it.

4 Go to comments
F
Frank 5 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

While is this imbecile still quoted as a credible source. He's a full-blown, bona fide idiot.

25 Go to comments
D
Dave 5 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Yep very Cluncky. Still I wasn't expecting a hell of a lot more.”if Smith got his kicks they would've won”?I might be wrong but didn't DMac miss three kicks as well? Still they did enough to win. I wouldn't expect new systems to come naturally after 10 days when facing fierce opposition like that. You tend to go back to what you know be it out of desperation or not. They didn't panic and managed to get away with it. I'm happy with that.

27 Go to comments
j
jim 6 hours ago
Two broken legs and two more out long-term: Boks' worrying injury list

Jesus that’s horrific, 2 broken legs in one game. Never saw what happened to Mostert as they showed very little replay and he walked off the pitch if I remember. Did Marx play on after that with a broken tib? What a monster. I don’t think Dorris was the instigator in that. I think James Ryan barges through Doris who then fell on Marx leg while Ryan then proceeded to Croc roll him. Wishing them both speedy recoveries

2 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
'The bright side' Vernon Bason has taken from heavy loss to France

And therein lies the problem of every team that starts faltering and accepts the ‘positives’ from it, especially after a big reality check. All Blacks and U20 sides of the past wouldn't care less if the group had ‘grown’ or ‘how far they’d come’. It wouldn't be acceptable, and the moment it is, you fail again and again. Plus the nature of U20s means much of the side changes every year, so it’s not like you build a team towards the following years tournaments.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

So Gregor just wants to reinstall Foster’s lineup where possible. Outside of one crunch game where they _just_ got up, that lineup tended to fold against quality opposition, and that was a far better team on paper than what Razor has left to choose from. No wonder he wants the NZR to be more open minded about overseas players.

60 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Codie Taylor must be one of the most over rated players around. He almost always has poor outings in the big games. Should be dropped along with Rieko and Finlay, who are even worse. Seems like the new coaches have got the Foster conservative yips regards selection. Ratima showed class will still out perform an average “experienced” player.

69 Go to comments
M
MattJH 8 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

He isn’t WRONG wrong. But the All Blacks have played much worse than that over the last four years.

27 Go to comments
T
Troy 9 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I think we should take Biggar's comments as a compliment. What he's attempting to do is compare this ABs side performances with one's of the past ( who he seems to hold in high regard), that he's played against and found them wanting. Trouble is he's let his personal bitterness from his Welsh/ All Black experiences taint his summation and comes off being a bit negative. Never mind, he does make some relevant points.

27 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 9 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Lol. What a great riposte! I’m sure Bok fans are livid!!

177 Go to comments
J
John 10 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

Hyberbole by Williams who sounds a bit blowhardy…that said, well done Irish! Properly physical match but the injury count was a bit dear for RSA (Mostert, Marx, Pieter). Sacha made some great plays and some bad plays - this is why we blood players and tests are different (understatement). Look fwd to both sides getting healthy and better and testing themselves against a full-power French side and new AB team. Everybody else needs to force their way into the conversation.

25 Go to comments
