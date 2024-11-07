Northern Edition

International

Richard Cockerill: 'They think they can influence the referee... it's theatre'

Coach Richard Cockerill of Georgia looks on ahead of the International Test Match between Australia Wallabies and Georgia at Allianz Stadium on July 20, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Georgia rugby head coach Richard Cockerill has offered an insight into how Top 14 rugby coaches operate, including what he sees as their attempts to influence referees by coaching from the sidelines.

Cockerill’s coaching tenure in France included roles with Toulon and Montpellier, providing him experience in Top 14 club management.

Unlike in most professional rugby union competitions where coaches are normally to be found in the coaches’ boxes halfway up the stand, in France’s domestic league head coaches are typically found on the sidelines alongside the replacements bench – football-dugout-style. It can lead to all sorts of amusing shenanigans including coach versus coach bust-ups and the odd angry interactions between coaches and opposition players.

Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen on facing Scotland duo Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones

Speaking in a recent interview on the Oval Studio with Nika Chalatashvili, the former England forward who has also coached in France, shared his perspective on the cultural nuances he believes are unique to French rugby.

Fixture
Internationals
Italy
08:40
17 Nov 24
Georgia
All Stats and Data

Asked why in the Top 14 French coaches are normally to be found in the pitch-side during games, Cockerill said it was partly gamesmanship, partly due to television.

“They think they can influence the referee,” said Cockerill. “Yeah, and it’s theatre for the TV, you know? They think it’s more… I don’t know the right word… theatrical.

“Players don’t listen when you… no, no, so it’s the referee. And it’s, I think, about the individual being the star of the show.”

In addition to discussing French coaching practices, Cockerill shared his views on the influence of Southern Hemisphere nations on rugby’s evolving rules. Responding to the interviewer’s question about frequent law changes in rugby, Cockerill addressed the challenges that adjustments create, particularly for newer rugby nations like Georgia.

“I think it’s a common problem, not just here. In Europe, in England, it’s the same. You want neutral people who don’t understand rugby that well to come and watch, but every season the rules change, and I agree, for safety, you have to keep the game safe.

Georgia Japan
Richard Cockerill, head coach of Georgia, appears during warm up prior to the 2024 Rugby Europe Championship round 3 match between Georgia and Spain at Avchala Rugby Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

“But I think it’s also about trying to make the game more entertaining for spectators.

“I’ve played and coached for 40 years, and sometimes I watch a game and I don’t know what’s going on. So, imagine if you’ve only just come to the game, or it’s new to you, and you’re trying to follow. I look at it sometimes and think, ‘I have no idea what the referee’s doing there.’”

It was put to him that the South Hemisphere was one of the main driving forces behind law changes and he was asked did they have that sort of power. Cockerill didn’t pull his punches.

“Yes, of course they are [behind law changes],” said Cockerill. “Apparently, they do [have that much power].

“It’s also because of their playing environment. They want a fast, open-flowing game, which is fine when it’s dry and on good pitches. In the Six Nations, it’s cold and wet, which doesn’t lend itself to free-flowing play, but in the southern hemisphere, both teams often want to play the same way.

“I’ve known southern hemisphere coaches who come to the northern hemisphere, and they struggle with the variety in play styles here. The beauty of rugby is that teams can play differently depending on their strengths, but we’re losing some of that.”

Related

20 stone Senitiki Nayalo: 'I was shocked to find I would need an agent'

It is sometimes said that playing, watching or coaching rugby can be an emotional experience.

Read Now

 

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 7 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 9 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 20 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 21 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 26 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 32 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 33 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 37 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 37 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 39 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 54 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 56 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
