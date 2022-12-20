RFU statement: England's Shaunagh Brown to retire from playing

England forward Shaunagh Brown is to call time on her playing career at the end of December. The 32-year-old, who represented the Red Roses at the recent 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, will retire on 30 caps.

Brown made her England Test debut against Canada in November 2017 two years after taking up rugby at the age of 25 at Medway RFC. The Kennington-born prop won four Women’s Six Nations titles and an Allianz Premier 15s title with club Harlequins in 2021.

Her final international cap came in England’s narrow World Cup final defeat to the Black Ferns as the Red Roses finished runners-up at Eden Park last month.

A trained firefighter, prop Brown also represented England in athletics and competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the hammer. Off the field, Brown is an influential figure in women’s sport and a passionate voice on societal issues including race and equality.

At club level, she played for Aylesford Bulls in 2016/17 before Aylesford merged with Harlequin FC to become Premier 15s side Harlequins. Brown now hopes to bow out in Quins’ Premier 15s fixture against Bristol Bears on December 27.

Brown said: “I couldn’t think of a better way to have spent the last seven years of my life than dedicating it to rugby and women. Although I will stop playing the game, I will still be pushing the boundaries for rugby and women alike. Rugby has only ever changed my life for the better. I’m so grateful that I was able to find the sport.

“Now it’s time to concentrate on getting other people to find rugby and let it change their lives too. To all the coaches I’ve worked with and all my teammates over the years, I am grateful for your support and everything you’ve done.

“To those who have listened to me, pushed me and reminded me of excellence and told me I can achieve more than I can ever dream and told me I’m unstoppable, made me believe in myself and made me realise how much better I could do, thank you.”

England coach Simon Middleton added: “Shaunagh Brown was a breath of fresh air when she first came into the programme. Her positivity and attitude towards being the best she could be and attacking the opportunity was really refreshing.

“I’ll always remember the first meeting she walked into where she sat right at the front. She has never been afraid to put herself out there. If there is a question she wanted to ask, she would ask the question. She is pretty fearless in how she attacks things and that is a fantastic quality in a person.

“Shaunagh had a very clear and focused goal that she wanted to play at a World Cup. Matt Ferguson and I saw that she had the potential to be an international player but in a different position to back row where she would have played at club. We targeted her as a tighthead prop, a switch from a back row to tighthead is a huge switch.

“Being a tighthead is so technical and demanding and she had to work really hard. It takes a lot of heart to be a rugby player but to be a front rower takes courage and determination. It played to her strengths as she had those characteristics.

“At her very best, she has been a pretty amazing player. In the Allianz Premier 15s final in 2021, Shaunagh did some spectacular things on the field. She has been an outstanding player. To earn 30 caps is a tremendous number for someone who has fought hard for every cap.

“She achieved her goal of being selected for the World Cup squad, how much she was going to play was always a little dependent on the strength of the squad. Playing in the World Cup final was almost poetic justice for her. I sincerely hope she will be able to step away and feel she has set out what she wanted to achieve.

“Shaunagh always has a smile on her face and her professionalism and positivity during the World Cup was exemplary. She knew it was going to be tough for her to get into the starting line-up but she got there.

“She never ever compromised her professionalism and commitment to the squad. She always had a massive commitment to the squad. Shaunagh has been and will always be a massive part of the Red Roses family.”