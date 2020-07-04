1:23pm, 04 July 2020

The eight-year ban handed to former South Africa hooker Mahlatse ‘Chiliboy’ Ralepelle has raised questions about the future of Aphiwe Dyantyi. Ralepelle was handed the ban on Wednesday by the South Africa Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) after he tested positive for then banned anabolic agent Zeranol in January 2019.

This was the third positive test in his career, albeit the first, in 2010, was down to an error by officials in the South African team who accidentally gave banned substances.

Meanwhile, Dyantyi is still suspended after testing positive for anabolic steroids last year during a Springboks training camp. SAIDS confirmed that samples provided by the 13-cap international in July tested positive for three prohibited substances, although he has insisted that he is innocent. However, his B-sample was also tested, which confirmed the presence of banned substances metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

Given the many successes South African rugby have experienced over the past year, this career-ending ban handed to Ralepelle has not only reminded many that the somewhat forgotten issue with Dyantyi needs to be resolved, but has raised concerns that he may suffer a similar fate.

Chilliboy?… 8-year ban. Yikes Now I fear for Dyantyi — Benson Santa (@santatate) July 2, 2020

Dyantyi is next. — Morena (@Mothupiii) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile Boks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi, world breakthrough player of the year in 2018, still waiting for his hearing cos there is such a blacklog of cases in SA, well that’s the claim. Suspect they are trying to put some distance between that and feel good world cup win in October — sussexfox (@sussexfox1) July 1, 2020

? ? ? Doping has no place in sports. Now we wait to hear what happens to Amphiwe Dyantyi. https://t.co/tZFeDOtvJp — ?????? (@Chiira) July 1, 2020

Of course, the circumstances for both players are vastly different, and that is why there is much more sympathy for Dyantyi than there is for the former Sharks hooker after repeat offences. But the 2018 World Rugby breakthrough player of the year still faces a potential four-year ban, which could well spell the end of his career.

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance, intentionally or negligently, to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard work and fair play,” Dyanti, who continues to maintain his innocence, said last year.

His agent, Van der Merwe this week. “We’re in Saids’s hands now.“We are waiting for them to direct us regarding when we will have the hearing. We just want to get this over with, so we are waiting for them to direct us as to what’s the quickest way we will be able to sort this out.”

“We are still waiting for the final results from the lab. Yes, we are confident.”

This has been an agonising delay for the 25-year-old as it was expected that the verdict on his case would be given at the beginning of the year, yet with over six months past in 2020, there is still no answer.

The COVID-19 pandemic would certainly not have expedited proceedings, but there is a sense that there may be answers soon.