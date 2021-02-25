7:02am, 25 February 2021

French media are reporting that this Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations match between France v Scotland is set to be postponed.

France suspended training today and put the entire squad into isolation after the latest positive test in the camp. 16 people, including 11 players, have now tested positive over the course of the last 10 days.

France have not named the player that tested positive, despite naming the previous 10 players to do so.

In a statement, the French Rugby Federation said: “Following the RT-PCR tests carried out this Wednesday, February 24 in the evening, and the appearance of a positive case within the squad of players, the FFR medical committee met this morning and decided to suspend training this day.

“The entire group is in isolation in accordance with health protocol.

“The FFR is in close contact with the Six Nations committee.”

Now Midi Olympique are claiming that the game is set to be canceled and postponed. They claim that new positive test is for a player who took part in yesterday’s training in Paris and that it will inevitably mean that the game will now be scrapped.

“A meeting is currently taking place within the Committee of the 6 Nations Tournament, but we seem to be heading straight for a postponement of this meeting,” state Midi.

The disastrous news comes after it appeared that the game would go ahead, with the Six Nations saying in a statement that the game would go ahead, issued less than 24 hours ago: “Further to a meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) this morning to review the latest tests results of the French Squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday. We continue to monitor the situation very closely and are in regular contact with both unions.”