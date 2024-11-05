Report: All Blacks snub Ricky Riccitelli signs with Top 14 club
Having missed selection for both the All Blacks and All Blacks XV, Super Rugby Pacific champion hooker Ricky Riccitelli has, according to French outlet Le Midi Libre, signed with Top 14 club Montpellier.
Since making the move north from the Hurricanes in 2022, the 29-year-old was able to emerge from the shadow of Dane Coles and Asafo Aumua as a starting quality Super Rugby hooker in his own right, enjoying a career year in 2024 as a major component of the Auckland club’s championship campaign.
When Samisoni Taukei’aho went down in the Chiefs’ semi-final win over the Hurricanes, the All Blacks door opened for Riccitelli, but, instead of the South African-born talent whom many saw as New Zealand’s form hooker outside of Asafo Aumua, national selectors went with young Crusader George Bell.
Age profile was the assumed reason for Riccitelli’s omission, but the hooker’s absence from the All Blacks XV squad named in October could be seen as a damning end to his ambition for a black jersey.
With the timing of this reported signing, fans may be left to ask what came first; the All Blacks XV omission or the contract discussions with the Top 14 heavyweights.
With Codie Taylor set to miss the All Blacks’ upcoming Test against Ireland after suffering a concussion in the win over England, the opportunity to join the squad as injury cover has been awarded to Brodie McAlister, an opportunity that could have fallen to Riccitelli if he was part of the national development squad.
Riccitelli is currently contracted with the Blues and New Zealand Rugby for the 2025 season, meaning his departure would come after the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific campaign.
Riccitelli BIG loss to NZ rugby.
Highest push over try count in SR24.
Immensely strong & skillful forward.
& another bad selection failure by Razor gang & past coaches.
Thats probably his best choice if he wants to cash in at the end of his career. 3-4 years getting big money. Surprised its Top 14 but I suppose thats where the offer came from.
Lots of money with those french biggots
People tend to forget selectors don't care about who the public consider the best in any position. Every coaching group has a plan, and they'll pick whomever they feel fits their game plan. So, while some may feel Riccitelli was hard done by, there may be something about his performance that turned selectors away from him.
Also, Bell was definitely picked due to his age, as Taukei'aho is our second-choice Hooker, Aumua third. Better to blood young talent whilst Samisoni's injured, than "waste" it on someone approaching their twilight years.
Lol.eckland was riccitelli's back up in blues season,eckland gets in all black 15 at 32 yrs old.😂3 yrs older than riccitelli.slater in NPC in nz was reserve for riccitelli at taranaki for whole season yet he gets in all black 15's as we'll.lol.something stinks.nxt to go might b sotutu.