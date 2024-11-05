Report: All Blacks snub Ricky Riccitelli signs with Top 14 club

Having missed selection for both the All Blacks and All Blacks XV, Super Rugby Pacific champion hooker Ricky Riccitelli has, according to French outlet Le Midi Libre, signed with Top 14 club Montpellier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since making the move north from the Hurricanes in 2022, the 29-year-old was able to emerge from the shadow of Dane Coles and Asafo Aumua as a starting quality Super Rugby hooker in his own right, enjoying a career year in 2024 as a major component of the Auckland club’s championship campaign.

When Samisoni Taukei’aho went down in the Chiefs’ semi-final win over the Hurricanes, the All Blacks door opened for Riccitelli, but, instead of the South African-born talent whom many saw as New Zealand’s form hooker outside of Asafo Aumua, national selectors went with young Crusader George Bell.

Age profile was the assumed reason for Riccitelli’s omission, but the hooker’s absence from the All Blacks XV squad named in October could be seen as a damning end to his ambition for a black jersey.

With the timing of this reported signing, fans may be left to ask what came first; the All Blacks XV omission or the contract discussions with the Top 14 heavyweights.

With Codie Taylor set to miss the All Blacks’ upcoming Test against Ireland after suffering a concussion in the win over England, the opportunity to join the squad as injury cover has been awarded to Brodie McAlister, an opportunity that could have fallen to Riccitelli if he was part of the national development squad.

Riccitelli is currently contracted with the Blues and New Zealand Rugby for the 2025 season, meaning his departure would come after the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT