‘Not a great team’: Irish scribe on All Blacks’ ‘lucky’ win over England
Irish rugby writer Gerry Thornley didn’t mince words when assessing the All Blacks ahead of this week’s Test at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Thornley believes that New Zealand are “not a great team” and that they were “lucky” to beat England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.
Following the All Blacks’ 64-19 demolition of Eddie Jones’ Japan in Yokohama, coach Scott Robertson turned to a more familiar lineup for the clash with England. Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Will Jordan were among those who returned.
But, this was always going to be a tough Test for the visitors, with some considering England the favourites going into the highly anticipated clash. Mark Tele’a scored the first try of the match in the eighth minute, but the boot of Marcus Smith kept the scores close.
England led 22-14 with 15 minutes left to play, but Damian McKenzie and Tele’a helped New Zealand claw their way back. McKenzie slotted a clutch sidelined conversion with four minutes to play to give them a 24-22 lead, with England missing late chances to steal the win.
Coach Robertson and assistant Jason Ryan were seen celebrating wildly as the All Blacks hung on for an important win on their Northern Tour. But it doesn’t get any easier for them with the Irish up next, but as Thornley explained, that result sets the stage for the Dublin Test.
“The All Blacks for me, they’re not a great team at the moment. They’re a little bit lucky to escape with a win at the weekend. I’m glad they did win because I think it sets up this game better than if they’d lost to England at Twickenham,” Thornley said on SENZ Breakfast.
“What it showed me was in the way they conjured tries almost from nothing like (Wallace) Sititi’s offload for (Mark) Tele’a’s first try, Beauden Barrett working that switch with Will Jordan, Tele’a’s finish in the corner at the end.
“But more than anything, if I could extract one moment from that game is when the ball is behind them and they’re running back into their own half and Wallace Sititi picks the ball up leaves an English player for dead and accelerates away and gets that offload away… that just sums up the threat the All Blacks have. They still have an ability to conjure tries out of nothing.
“They’re the team with the most flair, the most X-factor. Will Jordan is an absolute game-breaker… pity Beauden Barrett’s not playing because I love watching Beauden Barrett play, greatness in our midst, you don’t want to miss out on chances to see him play.”
With Barrett out of the picture, it seems more likely than not that coach Robertson will turn to a familiar face to steer the All Blacks’ ship as the team’s chief playmaker. McKenzie seems like the front-runner to line up in the 10 jersey after dropping back to the bench for the England Test.
McKenzie, 29, started New Zealand’s first eight Tests of the year in the No. 10 jumper before being relegated to the bench for Bledisloe II in Wellington. The playmaker returned to the starting side against the Brave Blossoms but received mixed reviews after that performance.
Stephen Perofeta is another potential candidate to start at first five-eighth but would be considered an outside chance. The same can be said for Super Rugby Pacific champion Harry Plummer who was called back into the squad after Barrett was ruled out.
“I’d love to know what you guys think of Damian McKenzie,” Thornley added.
“It seems to me from this side of the world that Scott Robertson invested a huge amount of faith in him and then abandoned him.
“Then he comes out and saves the All Blacks in the weekend in the last quarter. Now, how’s he feeling when he starts again?”
Let it go mate. Looking forward to an epic clash in T minus 3hrs & 13mins.
Absolutely correct
As an ABs fan it is not a great ABs team
Losing to Argentina again and at home was the worst defeat so far to them
Fading away twice to SA was again another poor return having controlled both game for the first 3/4
Yes it was lucky win against England where they had the only two last chances to win the game - but at least we won
Plenty of talent but far from the finished article
Mixed leadership where Scooter is struggling somewhat and poor discipline
But I like the talent coming through and I like the creativity so far
Certainly busted England open multiple times but didn’t capitalise
Another step up against Ireland and very much up against it
As fair an assessment as you’ll find. I think a lot of people comment based on the emotion the article headline is designed to illicit, rather th a the actual quote.
Ireland are being granted too much respect by NZ in this build up.
They are a veey good team and favourites and #1 and blah blah blah but it’s not like the All Blacks don’t have the players to rip them apart as well.
It’s a lot more even than the pundits are suggesting.
I think the author of the article got it pretty right, it's not a great team, good enough to beat anything the north might have to offer probably but not ready for the Boks just yet.
He not wrong though. SH rugby is shite and getting worse. The days of relying on the ref to win as the inferior team should end sooner than later - and that's the death of SH rugby right there.
You had a good - and very lucky - run. Good luck trying to exist when your supporters are too cheap to even buy match tickets.
This is a very accurate analysis of where the ABs are at the moment, and how they score points. They don't seem to have a repeatable system to break teams down like SA and Ireland do.
Luck is maybe the wrong word, but the ABs attack seems to be built around individual brilliance - they are trying to engineer opportunities for DMac, Jordan, Sititi, Telea etc... to pull something off. They don't know what that thing will be but they hope that given enough shots on goal that these players are so good that they will pull something out of the bag.
The Barrett/Jordan try is an exception. That was very well worked. They kept going side to side until they got the defensive picture they needed then pulled off the play perfectly.
The upside of this approach is that it's hard to defend against. The downside, which we are seeing in every game, even the 10 try fest against Japan, is very long periods of the game without the ABs scoring any points. They don't seem to be prioritising building pressure and being able to collect points and gradually turn the screw - It's all or nothing on every play with a binary outcome - score a try or a turnover.
One Irish commentator correctly points out the following:
-This current NZ team are not a "great" team. They lost to Argentina, SA twice very recently, they almost got beaten by a very rusty England. Everyone in the SH would concur they are not great. Whats the issue?
-NZ left the winning or the losing of the game on Saturday in the hands of England. First of all they allowed England gain a two score lead. Then having taken the lead they gifted England two golden opportunities to win. They were relying on England to miss. It was down to luck. This isn't mensa stuff.
The journalist was correct. Again, pages and pages of glowing tributes from Irish media in last week ignored so that one or two lines can bait a load of Kiwis brittle egos. It's just a journalist guys, less of the 'crybaby' stuff as ye would say, its getting close to rugby time.
Author relying on brittle Kiwi ego here and you have not let him down!
I wonder if the English should stop celebrating tackles during the middle of the match, like they'd just won the WC. It's better to leave that stuff until the job is done.
The English shake hands when the match is over and show respect. NZ could learn a lesson or two instead of being self righteous all the time.
Foaming uncontrollably at the mouth, clearly another case of ‘sextonitis’…!!!
Not sure of the standard of healthcare you NZers have but I would check Rieko for rabies if he is foaming at the mouth.
Well luckily nobody is claiming this is a great All Blacks team yet, but it is a new team with the makings of a very good one. Compare this to Fozzie's 1st year, and you'd have to say this group is well positioned to at least try and become great. But in the end, greatness is earnt, and it's far too early days to go around claiming such nonsense in any case.
As Thornley points out, this is a team that can score tries from nothing. That doesn't have anything to do with luck. The most pleasing aspect of the current squad is the number of line breakers nicely distributed throughout the side from jerseys 1 to 15.
Sititi is a great find, Jordan has the ability to find tiny holes in well structured defences, Clarke has been punching holes in midfield with his power, and Te'lea is a finisher of freakish qualities. Should Roigard be returned to his rightful starting spot, they have a halfback with unbelievable athletic ability who can threaten to find gaps around the ruck all day long.
So yes, this is an imperfect and unfinished team that can sometimes be dominated and flustered, but still has plenty of ability to score more of those "lucky" tries against the rub of play.
It's an ability that was somewhat lost under Foster, but if you look through the "great" era prior, there were plenty of games the ABs probably shouldn't have won, but somehow found a way to win with big plays against momentum.
So I'm happy a bit of "luck" is back in the team. Any team who wishes to become great will need to create a fair bit of it.
I think as an assessment of where NZ are, dangerous but incompleet, plus an assessment of ireland's chances to his Irish audience (Not a great team (yet) we have a chance), he is being fair. Every NZ pundit always believes NZ will win every match. But when an Irish pundit dares to say this NZ team isnt "Great" some Kiwis (not you) go spare.
There are things on the rugby field that are legitimately about luck, but there are not that many. The bounce of the ball can be genuinely good or bad luck. But, in the absence of a dramatic act of God, missing a penalty goal or a dropped goal is not a lottery. To state the obvious, missing a kick at goal is what happens when you are not good enough.
If we're going to talk about England being unlucky then we should also consider how unlucky NZ were with their recalled tries, knock-ons and loose kicks.
In the end NZ scored 3 tries against a very good England defence, and looked quite capable of scoring more. Ireland should ake that seriously.
The result was out of NZs hands. NZ were lucky England were not good enough to put a couple of easy chances away to win.
Silly article. I'm a Saffa and I've seen and learnt that you never write an AB side off. We've played them too many times to make that mistake. Yes, this current AB team is a little bit off the boil and seem to be stuck in between the way they want to play. But they still beat England. No luck. You make your own luck. This AB team might be losing a few games at the moment, but they will find their feet. They seem to be in the same place the Boks were when Rassie took over in 2018. It's a transition phase. The NH teams must enjoy their opportunities now against this AB team. In a year or so the AB's will be back in the top 2 in world rugby
So you disagree with this Journo and you believe that this is in fact a "Great" NZ team?
Otherwise what are you actually talking about?
He is an Irish journalist saying this is not currently a 'great' NZ team, we have a chance here lads. So f**king what?
Amazed how all the criticism of the ABs comes from the NH. You will never read or hear any such stuff from Saffa, the Aussies or the Argies. Never. Maybe the ABs side is off the level of the side under Richie McC but they remain the benchmark. They are in transition with the loss of a bunch of WC players and a new coach, so need a bit of time. Their balance in the forwards is still slightly clunky, and they take time to replace their halfbacks who were world class. Have a feeling Ireland will face a smack on the nose this weekend
Not from the Aussies or the saffas? Are you serious? What are you smoking champ?
Does anybody in the SH believe this team that lost to Argentina and South Africa twice is a "Great" NZ team? No? Then the NH is in agreement with the SH and most of NZ. Move on.
Get past a RWC quarter final before you start announcing which teams are 'great'.
New Zealand were beaten by Argentina, SA twice, and were lucky England didnt take two gilt edged chances. This is not a 'great' NZ team. Everybody in the SH surely would agree with that journo? Sort your egos out.
Was anybody saying how Ireland were ‘lucky’ and not a great team when they beat South Africa earlier this year?
I’ll say it. Ireland were lucky and not a great team.
Ireland created our own chances and executed brilliantly. It was in our hands.
In London the result was outside of NZs hands at the end and they were lucky that England did not convert one of their easy chances. NZ were better in general play although lucky to finish ahead on points due to England missing chances they should have converted at the death.
Of course we're not a great side yet. What am I missing? This is not new news.
And every team that loses by 1 or 2 points can claim to be unlucky. Again, not new news.
How much does this guy get paid? Well, halve it & then give away the remaining half to charity.
The argument that NZ are not a great side is that Ireland are in with a chance. As an Irish pundit he is entitled to say this. In the RWC QF, Mils Muliana, Wilson and Kirwan all spoke of NZs changes in way way stronger terms. Its normal. RP has cherry picked this line to bait Kiwi egos. Do you reckon it worked?
Re lucky: If you are leaving it in the hands of your opponents to miss easy chances at the death then you are relying on luck. Thats just a matter of fact.
Didn't England beat Ireland in the 6 nations though?
Yes, and If England fluffed their 3 point chance at the end Ireland would have been lucky just like NZ last Saturday
Yes, because apparently ENG was a lucky not yet great team.
Yeah we are just an average rugby side and Ireland will put 30 on us. Hope you guys keep believing that.
He never said average, you did. He said it wasn't a great NZ team. Do you believe this is a great NZ team? No, then maybe ssssh!
Hopefully they run all over those arrogant twats