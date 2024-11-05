Northern Edition

International

‘Not a great team’: Irish scribe on All Blacks’ ‘lucky’ win over England

Ardie Savea of New Zealand looks on during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between England and New Zealand All Blacks at Allianz Stadium on November 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Irish rugby writer Gerry Thornley didn’t mince words when assessing the All Blacks ahead of this week’s Test at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Thornley believes that New Zealand are “not a great team” and that they were “lucky” to beat England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Following the All Blacks’ 64-19 demolition of Eddie Jones’ Japan in Yokohama, coach Scott Robertson turned to a more familiar lineup for the clash with England. Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Will Jordan were among those who returned.

But, this was always going to be a tough Test for the visitors, with some considering England the favourites going into the highly anticipated clash. Mark Tele’a scored the first try of the match in the eighth minute, but the boot of Marcus Smith kept the scores close.

England led 22-14 with 15 minutes left to play, but Damian McKenzie and Tele’a helped New Zealand claw their way back. McKenzie slotted a clutch sidelined conversion with four minutes to play to give them a 24-22 lead, with England missing late chances to steal the win.

Coach Robertson and assistant Jason Ryan were seen celebrating wildly as the All Blacks hung on for an important win on their Northern Tour. But it doesn’t get any easier for them with the Irish up next, but as Thornley explained, that result sets the stage for the Dublin Test.

“The All Blacks for me, they’re not a great team at the moment. They’re a little bit lucky to escape with a win at the weekend. I’m glad they did win because I think it sets up this game better than if they’d lost to England at Twickenham,” Thornley said on SENZ Breakfast.

“What it showed me was in the way they conjured tries almost from nothing like (Wallace) Sititi’s offload for (Mark) Tele’a’s first try, Beauden Barrett working that switch with Will Jordan, Tele’a’s finish in the corner at the end.

“But more than anything, if I could extract one moment from that game is when the ball is behind them and they’re running back into their own half and Wallace Sititi picks the ball up leaves an English player for dead and accelerates away and gets that offload away… that just sums up the threat the All Blacks have. They still have an ability to conjure tries out of nothing.

“They’re the team with the most flair, the most X-factor. Will Jordan is an absolute game-breaker… pity Beauden Barrett’s not playing because I love watching Beauden Barrett play, greatness in our midst, you don’t want to miss out on chances to see him play.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
22
25
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
20%

With Barrett out of the picture, it seems more likely than not that coach Robertson will turn to a familiar face to steer the All Blacks’ ship as the team’s chief playmaker. McKenzie seems like the front-runner to line up in the 10 jersey after dropping back to the bench for the England Test.

McKenzie, 29, started New Zealand’s first eight Tests of the year in the No. 10 jumper before being relegated to the bench for Bledisloe II in Wellington. The playmaker returned to the starting side against the Brave Blossoms but received mixed reviews after that performance.

Stephen Perofeta is another potential candidate to start at first five-eighth but would be considered an outside chance. The same can be said for Super Rugby Pacific champion Harry Plummer who was called back into the squad after Barrett was ruled out.

“I’d love to know what you guys think of Damian McKenzie,” Thornley added.

“It seems to me from this side of the world that Scott Robertson invested a huge amount of faith in him and then abandoned him.

“Then he comes out and saves the All Blacks in the weekend in the last quarter. Now, how’s he feeling when he starts again?”

Comments

100 Comments
S
SadersMan 19 hours ago

Let it go mate. Looking forward to an epic clash in T minus 3hrs & 13mins.

T
Toaster 2 days ago

Absolutely correct

As an ABs fan it is not a great ABs team

Losing to Argentina again and at home was the worst defeat so far to them

Fading away twice to SA was again another poor return having controlled both game for the first 3/4

Yes it was lucky win against England where they had the only two last chances to win the game - but at least we won


Plenty of talent but far from the finished article

Mixed leadership where Scooter is struggling somewhat and poor discipline


But I like the talent coming through and I like the creativity so far

Certainly busted England open multiple times but didn’t capitalise


Another step up against Ireland and very much up against it

M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 days ago

As fair an assessment as you’ll find. I think a lot of people comment based on the emotion the article headline is designed to illicit, rather th a the actual quote.

Ireland are being granted too much respect by NZ in this build up.

They are a veey good team and favourites and #1 and blah blah blah but it’s not like the All Blacks don’t have the players to rip them apart as well.

It’s a lot more even than the pundits are suggesting.

t
thewizard 2 days ago

I think the author of the article got it pretty right, it's not a great team, good enough to beat anything the north might have to offer probably but not ready for the Boks just yet.

D
DC000 2 days ago

He not wrong though. SH rugby is shite and getting worse. The days of relying on the ref to win as the inferior team should end sooner than later - and that's the death of SH rugby right there.


You had a good - and very lucky - run. Good luck trying to exist when your supporters are too cheap to even buy match tickets.

N
Nickers 2 days ago

This is a very accurate analysis of where the ABs are at the moment, and how they score points. They don't seem to have a repeatable system to break teams down like SA and Ireland do.


Luck is maybe the wrong word, but the ABs attack seems to be built around individual brilliance - they are trying to engineer opportunities for DMac, Jordan, Sititi, Telea etc... to pull something off. They don't know what that thing will be but they hope that given enough shots on goal that these players are so good that they will pull something out of the bag.


The Barrett/Jordan try is an exception. That was very well worked. They kept going side to side until they got the defensive picture they needed then pulled off the play perfectly.


The upside of this approach is that it's hard to defend against. The downside, which we are seeing in every game, even the 10 try fest against Japan, is very long periods of the game without the ABs scoring any points. They don't seem to be prioritising building pressure and being able to collect points and gradually turn the screw - It's all or nothing on every play with a binary outcome - score a try or a turnover.

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

One Irish commentator correctly points out the following:


-This current NZ team are not a "great" team. They lost to Argentina, SA twice very recently, they almost got beaten by a very rusty England. Everyone in the SH would concur they are not great. Whats the issue?

-NZ left the winning or the losing of the game on Saturday in the hands of England. First of all they allowed England gain a two score lead. Then having taken the lead they gifted England two golden opportunities to win. They were relying on England to miss. It was down to luck. This isn't mensa stuff.


The journalist was correct. Again, pages and pages of glowing tributes from Irish media in last week ignored so that one or two lines can bait a load of Kiwis brittle egos. It's just a journalist guys, less of the 'crybaby' stuff as ye would say, its getting close to rugby time.


Author relying on brittle Kiwi ego here and you have not let him down!

j
johnz 3 days ago

I wonder if the English should stop celebrating tackles during the middle of the match, like they'd just won the WC. It's better to leave that stuff until the job is done.

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

The English shake hands when the match is over and show respect. NZ could learn a lesson or two instead of being self righteous all the time.

E
Ed the Duck 3 days ago

Foaming uncontrollably at the mouth, clearly another case of ‘sextonitis’…!!!

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

Not sure of the standard of healthcare you NZers have but I would check Rieko for rabies if he is foaming at the mouth.

j
johnz 3 days ago

Well luckily nobody is claiming this is a great All Blacks team yet, but it is a new team with the makings of a very good one. Compare this to Fozzie's 1st year, and you'd have to say this group is well positioned to at least try and become great. But in the end, greatness is earnt, and it's far too early days to go around claiming such nonsense in any case.


As Thornley points out, this is a team that can score tries from nothing. That doesn't have anything to do with luck. The most pleasing aspect of the current squad is the number of line breakers nicely distributed throughout the side from jerseys 1 to 15.


Sititi is a great find, Jordan has the ability to find tiny holes in well structured defences, Clarke has been punching holes in midfield with his power, and Te'lea is a finisher of freakish qualities. Should Roigard be returned to his rightful starting spot, they have a halfback with unbelievable athletic ability who can threaten to find gaps around the ruck all day long.


So yes, this is an imperfect and unfinished team that can sometimes be dominated and flustered, but still has plenty of ability to score more of those "lucky" tries against the rub of play.


It's an ability that was somewhat lost under Foster, but if you look through the "great" era prior, there were plenty of games the ABs probably shouldn't have won, but somehow found a way to win with big plays against momentum.


So I'm happy a bit of "luck" is back in the team. Any team who wishes to become great will need to create a fair bit of it.

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

I think as an assessment of where NZ are, dangerous but incompleet, plus an assessment of ireland's chances to his Irish audience (Not a great team (yet) we have a chance), he is being fair. Every NZ pundit always believes NZ will win every match. But when an Irish pundit dares to say this NZ team isnt "Great" some Kiwis (not you) go spare.

F
Flankly 3 days ago

There are things on the rugby field that are legitimately about luck, but there are not that many. The bounce of the ball can be genuinely good or bad luck. But, in the absence of a dramatic act of God, missing a penalty goal or a dropped goal is not a lottery. To state the obvious, missing a kick at goal is what happens when you are not good enough.


If we're going to talk about England being unlucky then we should also consider how unlucky NZ were with their recalled tries, knock-ons and loose kicks.


In the end NZ scored 3 tries against a very good England defence, and looked quite capable of scoring more. Ireland should ake that seriously.

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

The result was out of NZs hands. NZ were lucky England were not good enough to put a couple of easy chances away to win.

S
SF 3 days ago

Silly article. I'm a Saffa and I've seen and learnt that you never write an AB side off. We've played them too many times to make that mistake. Yes, this current AB team is a little bit off the boil and seem to be stuck in between the way they want to play. But they still beat England. No luck. You make your own luck. This AB team might be losing a few games at the moment, but they will find their feet. They seem to be in the same place the Boks were when Rassie took over in 2018. It's a transition phase. The NH teams must enjoy their opportunities now against this AB team. In a year or so the AB's will be back in the top 2 in world rugby

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

So you disagree with this Journo and you believe that this is in fact a "Great" NZ team?

Otherwise what are you actually talking about?

He is an Irish journalist saying this is not currently a 'great' NZ team, we have a chance here lads. So f**king what?

G
GG 3 days ago

Amazed how all the criticism of the ABs comes from the NH. You will never read or hear any such stuff from Saffa, the Aussies or the Argies. Never. Maybe the ABs side is off the level of the side under Richie McC but they remain the benchmark. They are in transition with the loss of a bunch of WC players and a new coach, so need a bit of time. Their balance in the forwards is still slightly clunky, and they take time to replace their halfbacks who were world class. Have a feeling Ireland will face a smack on the nose this weekend

S
SF 2 days ago

Not from the Aussies or the saffas? Are you serious? What are you smoking champ?

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

Does anybody in the SH believe this team that lost to Argentina and South Africa twice is a "Great" NZ team? No? Then the NH is in agreement with the SH and most of NZ. Move on.

J
Jmann 3 days ago

Get past a RWC quarter final before you start announcing which teams are 'great'.

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

New Zealand were beaten by Argentina, SA twice, and were lucky England didnt take two gilt edged chances. This is not a 'great' NZ team. Everybody in the SH surely would agree with that journo? Sort your egos out.

A
Another 3 days ago

Was anybody saying how Ireland were ‘lucky’ and not a great team when they beat South Africa earlier this year?

B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

I’ll say it. Ireland were lucky and not a great team.

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

Ireland created our own chances and executed brilliantly. It was in our hands.

In London the result was outside of NZs hands at the end and they were lucky that England did not convert one of their easy chances. NZ were better in general play although lucky to finish ahead on points due to England missing chances they should have converted at the death.

S
SadersMan 3 days ago

Of course we're not a great side yet. What am I missing? This is not new news.


And every team that loses by 1 or 2 points can claim to be unlucky. Again, not new news.


How much does this guy get paid? Well, halve it & then give away the remaining half to charity.

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

The argument that NZ are not a great side is that Ireland are in with a chance. As an Irish pundit he is entitled to say this. In the RWC QF, Mils Muliana, Wilson and Kirwan all spoke of NZs changes in way way stronger terms. Its normal. RP has cherry picked this line to bait Kiwi egos. Do you reckon it worked?

Re lucky: If you are leaving it in the hands of your opponents to miss easy chances at the death then you are relying on luck. Thats just a matter of fact.

J
JB 3 days ago

Didn't England beat Ireland in the 6 nations though?

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

Yes, and If England fluffed their 3 point chance at the end Ireland would have been lucky just like NZ last Saturday

S
SadersMan 3 days ago

Yes, because apparently ENG was a lucky not yet great team.

H
Head high tackle 3 days ago

Yeah we are just an average rugby side and Ireland will put 30 on us. Hope you guys keep believing that.

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

He never said average, you did. He said it wasn't a great NZ team. Do you believe this is a great NZ team? No, then maybe ssssh!

J
JWH 3 days ago

Hopefully they run all over those arrogant twats

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 4 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 6 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 17 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 18 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 21 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 21 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 24 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 30 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 32 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 34 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 34 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 37 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 52 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 54 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
