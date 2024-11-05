Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
33 - 15
FT
23 - 38
FT
50 - 17
FT
39 - 20
FT
30 - 29
FT
34 - 30
FT
27 - 17
FT
49 - 15
FT
13 - 23
FT
Today
10:10
Today
12:40
Today
15:10
Tomorrow
08:40
Tomorrow
11:10
Autumn Nations Series

Three-way race to be number one in World Rugby men's rankings

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 14: Rieko Ioane of New Zealand celebrates victory at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Ireland and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand could all be ranked number one in the world in a few days’ time, adding another fascinating sub-plot to what should be a brilliant weekend of Test rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 13 matches, including some notable Rugby World Cup 2023 replays, will count towards the rankings, but it’s what happens at the top that will grab most people’s attention.

South Africa conceded number one status to Ireland when they lost to Argentina in September, bringing to an end a 13-month unbroken reign, dating back to the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup 2023.

Video Spacer

JDV and Nick Mallett on England’s ‘plastic energy’ | RPTV

Boks Office comment on England’s celebrations for making tackles against New Zealand. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

JDV and Nick Mallett on England’s ‘plastic energy’ | RPTV

Boks Office comment on England’s celebrations for making tackles against New Zealand. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Ireland have been ranked first in the six weeks since but Friday night’s clash against the All Blacks in Dublin is the first time they have been tested on the field of play since replacing the Springboks at number one.

Andy Farrell’s side are guaranteed to remain on top of the rankings if they beat the All Blacks and extend their winning record at home to 20 matches, regardless of the outcome of South Africa’s match against Scotland at Murrayfield.

However, if Ireland fail to win, South Africa will return to number one in the world if they make it nine wins in a row against Scotland. A draw would also be enough for the Springboks if Ireland lose.

New Zealand’s 24-22 win over England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, may not have led to them improving on third place but it has put them in a position to climb to first place this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks haven’t been number one since the Rugby World Cup 2019 semi-final, but it will be theirs for the taking if they beat Ireland and South Africa lose to Scotland, a scenario which would see the All Blacks leapfrog both sides.

If South Africa draw with Scotland then New Zealand must have beaten Ireland by more than 15 points in the earlier of the two kick-offs to claim top spot and effectively swap places with Ireland.

Related

Ireland 'the best team in the world' admits South African coach

The Lions are setting their sights on the ‘best team in the world’ as they get ready to head to Dublin to face the mighty Leinster in Round Six of the United Rugby Championship.

Read Now

Meanwhile, France cannot improve their rating in fourth with victory over Japan as a result of the 14.65 points difference between the sides before home weighting is factored in.

However, there is scope for plenty of movement among the other teams in action in the Autumn Nations Series or men’s internationals this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four teams can end the weekend in fourth – current incumbents France and then Argentina, England and Scotland if Les Bleus lose at home to Japan.

Los Pumas will jump two places to fourth if they beat Italy and France are beaten on home soil by Japan, regardless of what England do against Australia.

For England to climb to fourth they must not only defeat Australia, but also hope that Argentina and Scotland fail to win and France lose by more than 15 points.

If Argentina and Scotland do win then England will fall a place to sixth even if they beat the Wallabies by more than 15 points – two if France’s defeat is by a smaller margin. England have not been as low as seventh since February 2016.

Italy are currently at their highest-ever position of eighth and cannot go any higher, even if they beat Argentina by more than 15 points as there is not a combination of results to make this possible.

The Azzurri could beat Los Pumas and still fall a place if Australia beat England at Allianz Stadium.

As for the match in Cardiff, there is a lot riding on the outcome for both Wales and Fiji. Fiji could climb as many as two places with victory over Wales, but it is dependent on the scoreline and results of other matches involving teams around them.

Wales cannot improve on 11th place even if they beat Fiji by more than 15 points, although the deficit between themselves and the top 10 would be cut to just 0.03 rating points.

There is a scenario where Wales could drop to a new low of 12th – if they lose to Fiji by more than 15 points and Japan beat France by the same margin.

Related

Should Fiji and Japan be included in the rejigged Rugby Championship?

With New Zealand and South Africa playing each other in 2026 and 2030, should tournament organisers look further afield?

Read Now

Japan would jump three places in this case, also climbing above both Samoa and Georgia who are not in test action this weekend, with the latter playing the All Blacks XV in Montpellier.

Away from the Autumn Nations Series, there are seven matches on three continents this weekend which can also impact the rankings.

Two of these fixtures in Europe – Canada v Chile and Spain v Uruguay – involve teams separated by only one place and in each, the lower-ranked team (Canada and Spain) will leapfrog their opponents if they win.

Spain will also climb above a Tonga side beaten by Romania, while Canada can return to the top 20 for the first time since February 2019 with victory over Chile – the side that ended their hopes of qualifying for Rugby World Cup 2023 – and the Oaks lose.

Chile can enter the top 20 for the first time with victory if Romania lose, or the Oaks draw and Chile win by more than 15 points. However, Los Condores will fall a place to 23rd if they lose and Hong Kong China beat their visitors Brazil in the first of two tests between the nations this month.

Portugal cannot improve on 15th place even if they beat USA by more than 15 points in Coimbra as they can only gain a maximum of 0.31 rating points. Defeat for Portugal could see them fall as many as three places depending on the margin and other results with USA becoming the higher ranked of the two nations if they win by more than 15 points.

Uruguay can climb a place to 16th if they beat Spain and Tonga lose to Romania.

The Men’s Elgon Cup 2024 first leg also features two sides separated by one place but Kenya will move above Uganda if they taste victory in Nairobi.

Brazil, though, have the most to gain this weekend as victory over Hong Kong China would lift them four places to 26th with a new high of 23rd possible if they win by more than 15 points.

Czechia cannot improve their position by beating Croatia in the Rugby Europe Men’s Trophy 2024-25, but will slip below their visitors if they suffer defeat.

The Rugby Europe Men’s Conference 2024-25 match between Ukraine and Slovakia will not count towards the rankings as the latter are not a full member of World Rugby.

Related

Seven stars set to light up the Autumn Nations Series

The world's greatest players are set to descend on Europe over the next month with several set to quicken the pulse

Read Now

Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 tickets application phase is now open! Apply now.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jake White: Marcus Smith was lucky to stay on for 60 minutes

2

Scott Robertson explains Ethan de Groot's Ireland omission

3

All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

4

It's about time rugby kicked out one of its values

5

New Zealand rugby commentator’s blunt All Blacks assessment

6

Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | 2024 Autumn Nations Series

7

Premiership giants to battle Montpellier for Leinster's Ross Byrne

8

The Netherlands-born lock who is turning heads with All Blacks XV

Comments

21 Comments
T
TT 1 day ago

The imminent World Rugby Nations Cup & its base, this world rugby ranking system is a far better statement OF CURRENT world’s best team. & therefore ACTUAL current WORLD CHAMPION.


The RWC, like all other World Champion Tournaments (eg FIFA, etc) a great show piece for World Rugby & it champion ... for THAT couple of months, ie brief tournament sport.


But it's champion calling itself champion in the years later if it's actually not ranked 1 is clearly a desperate nonsense.


Bit like the the US calling its winners of it internal tournaments eg NBA, 'World' Series Baseball, etc, World Champions??!!


Your not current champion if you're not ranked 1.


FACT ... 1st = 1st!


The 4 yearly RWC is a great tournament & it winner a worthy winner & champion... of that tournament.


But its also just a cash cow, marketing & branding show piece for World Rugby & the winner ie but where you only play 2-3 seriously competitive games to earn 4years of bragging rights… even if the get beaten regularly in that next 4 years as has soon often happened.


Not the future Nations Cup World Rugby, where the THEN CURRENT top ranked teams will play off for the ... current world's best team.


That winner is true CURRENT World Champion, ie including top of the 6N & RC pile.

R
RW 3 hours ago

T(i)T

This is not boxing.

B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

World Cup = World Champion.


World no. 1 = World ranked no. 1.


It’s not rocket science. Nobody is confused by it. Pretty easy to fathom.

B
B 3 days ago

The All Blacks 10 year ranking as World #1 from Nov. 2009 to Sep.2019 is a feat SAF, IRL FRN. ENG. could never hope to achieve.

SA. 13 month reign ended when Rassie played his hand and got it wrong by selecting a C team vs Los Puma after the All Blacks had pummeled them at Eden Park.

You've got to have the men with Xfactor DNA to reach the heights of what past All Black teams have done and for mine, Scott Robertson is the right man for that mission.

Go the All Blacks.. onwards and upwards...

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

Either the All Blacks were superhuman superheroes or maybe the standard was a lot poorer then. International Rugby needs to expand its competitiveness and move beyond situations where one team can dominate and the RWC is de facto shared between two teams. The pace of growth has been shockingly poor since 1987.

H
Hellhound 2 days ago

Never is a long time and competition is a whole lot tougher than then. Strategies have changed due to rule changes. Nothing the AB's got away with then, will work now. The ABs was great then, I agree, but now they are a good competitive team only. So are the rest, except for the Boks who is currently a great team with everything they have achieved.


Personally, I don't like measuring teams from the past against current teams. Too much changed. Different eras with different rules and regulations etc etc etc. I prefer to rate teams by decades. For instance, who was the best team between 2000 and 2010, best between 2011 and 2020 etc.


There is many ways people rate the best teams and the world rugby ranking system is absolute 💩. Some would rank the best teams via WC's. Other would say how many games they win between and during WC's. The Richie McCaw AB's was the best of their time, no doubt.


We need a new ranking system. I don't have a system to suggest except the usual, but I wouldn't mind other people's inputs as to what they think will work or why they prefer this system and why.

B
Bull Shark 3 days ago

Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand could all be ranked number one in the world in a few days’ time

What!?


That’s incredible. I didn’t know three teams could all be ranked number one at the same time.

D
DC000 3 days ago

In the real world, Ireland is the clear #1, France is #2 and the Saffas and Kiwis are fighting to remain even relevant at this stage given how shite SH rugby truly is.

J
JK 3 days ago

Incorrect, RSA, South Africa and Springboks are all the same team so it's a false contest here...

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

IF SA and NZ win then its 1,2,3 SA/NZ/IRL Otherwise as you were. This is largely irrelevant beyond bragging rights.


As I have pointed out elsewhere the practical use of the Rankings is to determine the seedings bands for the RWC draw. The draw takes place early 2026 and hopefully the rankings will be taken from then.


Important to be in the top 6, the top 12. (and likely the top 4).

This is because there are now 6 groups in the RWC 2027.

If you are in top 6 you are in Seeding Band 1. That means none of the other top 6 will be in your group.

Seeding Band 2 are teams from 7-12, who will have a top 6 team but no other 7-12 team.

After England's defeat by NZ there is clear water between NZ in 3rd, France in 4th and England in 5th. England are desperate for top4, ill come back and explain why later.

Lets look at Seeding Band 1 and 6th place. If you make 6th, no top 6 team is in your group, you are top dog. If you win your group, you won't be facing a top 6 team in your 1/8th final, you will be facing a weaker team. If you fail to make 6th place you WILL have a top 6 team in your group and if you don't win your group you WILL (probably) meet a top 6 in the 1/8 final. That's massive.


Its Argentina holding 6th now. Assuming England hold 5th, then its a 4 horse race for 6th. Argentina, Scotland, Italy and ...Australia. (ranked 6,7,8,9)

Australia play the Lions in NH summer 2025 they are running out of time to get up to 6th for their own RWC. They MUST make a move now. They must beat Wales and they really must beat Scotland to gain points and take points off them. Could they surprise England or Ireland? England may be the better bet but Schmidt knows Ireland so well having masterminded their downfall in France.

Another one to watch is Italy V Argentina. Italy are ambitious and they will want to start pushing the likes of Argentina. If they win this they are still in the hunt. Well worth a watch either way.


Top4: I think the top 6 will be seeded, all the way through from the draw. If thats the case then the top 4 will be seeded to avoid each other until the semi. Good for more certainty around ticket sales etc. That's a possible reason why England want in there. You're not in there you are hitting a top 4 team in a QF. That's an extra 50:50 match you can do without and avoid by being top 4.


Lets look at what Seeding bands might look like with todays rankings:


Seeding Band 1

IRE/SA/NZ/FRA/ENG/ARG

Seeding Band 2

SCO/ITA/AUS/FIJ/WAL/GEO


Sample Aussie strongest pool opponent and 1/8th final opponent if in top 6

Strongest pool opponent: FIJI

1/8 final opponent GEORGIA

Prognosis: advance to 1/4 and potentially beyond


Sample Aussie strongest pool opponent and 1/8th final opponent if NOT in top 6

Strongest pool opponent: SOUTH AFRICA

1/8 final opponent NEW ZEALAND

Prognosis: You know the prognosis


I am pretty sure this is not lost on Joe Schmidt?


Keep in mind when enjoying the matches.

G
GrandDisse 2 days ago

Thanks for the insight regarding top4. I previously thought only being in the top6 matters, but that makes sense you would aim for a higher rank to avoid a big name in the QF.

H
Hellhound 2 days ago

Don't usually agree with you, but well said and written.

M
MT 2 days ago

The round of 16 needs to be based on how you finish at the group stages of the world cup only, like how the European QFs used to be based. That was worked out as finishing top seed you played 8th, and so on moving inwards. (2nd v 7th, 3rd v 6th etc.). I hope the rankings dont come into play for the round of 16. Has it been announced how it will be determined?


The rankings get you to the world cup, but they cant be used to ease your way to a SF. Might as well just have the top 4 play each other and have a final and winners from those 4 only.


Using how you finish at the group stages means all games will have something on them - a team has to score more points and improve points difference. Everyones in the same boat. Thats makes a much better spectacle than using the rankings to determine who you play at each stage - that sounds awful and cherry picking to me.

W
Westy 3 days ago

This is an awesome analysis RedWarrior - thank you. The autumn international therefore do matter for all teams across the board.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Hawick Balls, Bill McLaren and the extra yard: How Scotland last beat the Boks

Rory Lawson recounts how his legendary grandfather's favourite sweets helped inspire Scotland to victory in his first Test as captain.

LONG READ

Borthwick the innovator needs to trust his instincts and cut England loose

England must rally against inherent conservatism to unleash a backline of gifted athletes or risk mediocrity

LONG READ

Why the Boks are the kings of clutch...and Ireland aren’t far off

The ability of South Africa and Ireland to out-score teams in the final quarter shows why they ahead of the rest.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 9 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 11 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 22 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 22 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 28 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 30 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 33 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 34 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 34 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 36 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 39 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 39 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 41 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 56 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 58 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland
Search