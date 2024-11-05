Northern Edition

Autumn Nations Series

Why Johnny Sexton should buy All Black Rieko Ioane ‘a couple of pints’

Rieko Ioane of New Zealand celebrates next to Garry Ringrose, left, and Jonathan Sexton of Ireland at the final whistle of the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Irish rugby scribe Gerry Thornley has jokingly suggested that Johnny Sexton should buy Rieko Ioane some pints after this week’s Test in Dublin. Sexton recently joined Ireland’s camp ahead of the Autumn Nations Series, which gets underway against New Zealand on Friday night.

With Sexton joining the world’s top-ranked side ahead of the highly anticipated “grudge match” at the Aviva Stadium, it’s no surprise that both men are being talked about again. Last month, the pair were both in the headlines after an extract from Sexton’s autobiography was released.

The former Ireland reflected on an exchange with Ioane after last year’s thrilling Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Stade de France, where the 39-year-old alleged Ioane said, “Don’t miss your flight home tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t.’”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

New Zealand had won the World Cup eliminator 28-24, which brought an end to Ireland’s dream of taking out the sport’s ultimate prize. Sexton apparently called Ioane “a fake humble f***er” in reply, which the man himself reflected didn’t “look great.”

For the first time since that match in Saint-Denis, which is considered by many to be one of the greatest matches in men’s Rugby World Cup history, Ioane’s All Blacks will take on Ireland. As Thornley explained, the stage is set for another instalment of this exciting rivalry.

“Sure, this is a grudge match now,” Thornley said on SENZ Breakfast.

“Certainly, the publication of Johnny Sexton’s biography (in) reference to what Rieko Ioane said to him at the handshake after the full-time whistle and their exchange and what each said to the other, it’s certainly added a frisson of anticipation.

“I broke the story that Johnny Sexton has been brought back in as an advisor to the out-halves in the squad, even though he said he would never get into coaching. I broke that story… I really, really hope that he will be on the pinch on Friday night, half an hour or an hour before kick-off.

“I’m sure Rieko Ioane is going to be the pantomime villain to end all pantomime villains.

All Blacks
All Blacks midfielder Rieko Ioane has hit back at former Ireland captain Johnny Sexton with a cryptic Instagram story. Image: Rieko Ioane’s Instagram.

“I do think afterwards when it’s all over, Johnny should bring him to the bar and buy him a couple of pints for selling at least 10 or 20,000 copies extra of the book.”

After beating Ireland, New Zealand defeated Argentina before falling to South Africa in a tense Rugby World Cup Final. But, the 2024 All Blacks are different – this is a team with a new coach in Scott Robertson, and there have been some key changes to the playing group as well.

Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Dane Coles are among those who are no longer in line to wear the black jersey. Instead, it seems like Damian McKenzie’s time to lead the team as the chief playmaker with Beauden Barrett missing the clash.

Codie Taylor was also scrubbed out of the Irish showdown which will see the All Blacks’ depth at hooker put to the Test. Brodie McAlister has been called into the squad – joining Asafo Aumua and George Bell as options to wear the No. 2 or 16 jerseys.

New Zealand are coming off a “lucky’ 24-22 win over England. McKenzie kicked an unforgettable sideline conversion to give the visitors the lead with less than five minutes left to play, and England couldn’t make the most of some point-scoring opportunities of their own.

Replacement George Ford had a penalty attempt that struck the post, and the flyhalf also missed a drop goal attempt with time up on the clock. The All Blacks emerged victorious as they registered their fourth win on the bounce.

“The All Blacks for me, they’re not a great team at the moment. They’re a little bit lucky to escape with a win at the weekend. I’m glad they did win because I think it sets up this game better than if they’d lost to England at Twickenham,” Thornley went on to explain.

“What it showed me was in the way they conjured tries almost from nothing like (Wallace) Sititi’s offload for (Mark) Tele’a’s first try, Beauden Barrett working that switch with Will Jordan, Tele’a’s finish in the corner at the end.

{{item.title}}

