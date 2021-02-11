5:30am, 11 February 2021

Five clubs in three leagues are said to be interested in signing ex-England ace Danny Cipriani – Sky Sports are reporting.

Cipriani left the Gloucester set-up mid-contract at the end of 2020, a decision that was presented as a mutual split between him and George Skivington’s struggling side.

Local rivals Bath – who are set to lose Rhys Priestland – are said to have been in talks with the star. The club signed Tian Schoeman from the Cheetahs, which suggests they are at the very least have a competent ten ready to go. Added to that, Telegraph journalist Ben Coles has now suggested the club are looking for another option.

Doesn't sound like Danny Cipriani to Bath will happen. Club looking at another option. — Ben Coles (@bencoles_) February 9, 2021

According to the Sky Sports report, Dean Richard’s Newcastle are also interested. Toby Flood is now 35-years-old and the club could be looking to add some firepower to their succession plan in the position.

In France, Top 14 giant Clermont are also in the hunt. Clermont had been linked with Cipriani in the past.

Fellow French side Lyon are also thought to be interested, having been in the market for a standoff for some time. Japanese Top League side Toyota Jido Shokki Shuttles, who signed Freddie Burns last year, have also been linked with Cipriani. Burns is said to be on his way back to England after a season away, albeit with the current Top League season yet to kick off.

Cipriani’s time at Gloucester came to end after a bright start under Johan Ackermann. Despite Cipriani backing and continuing to publically back the Skivington regime, things clearly didn’t work out for the former Wasps and Sale Sharks flyhalf at Kingsholm.

“Danny thought it was time for a new challenge, and we fully support him in that,” Skivington said at the time. “We shook hands, and Danny is off to whatever his next challenge is. It is relatively easy when you have got a good relationship with someone and you can talk honestly and openly.

“I am pleased for Danny. He has been a great servant to the club and he can push on and challenge himself in whatever route he chooses to go down. A player of his quality is great to watch when he is in full flow. I am sure the fans will have plenty of nice messages for him, and they will appreciate what he did when he was here.”

