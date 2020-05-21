8:41pm, 21 May 2020

Queensland Reds trio Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have sensationally ended their stand-off with Rugby Australia by terminating their contracts.

The group had refused to take pay cuts of an average 60 per cent that their Australian Super Rugby counterparts accepted, prompting the Reds to stand them down ahead of Monday’s return to training.

On Friday the players’ agent Anthony Picone argued the Reds had no legal grounds to do so, in confirming the termination of their RA and Queensland Rugby Union contracts.

The latest news means Rodda, who has played 25 tests for the Wallabies, has apparently turned his back on the national set-up.

A statement issued on behalf of the three to media outlets explained the decision.

“Following the Qld Rugby Union’s repudiatory conduct, Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have terminated their contracts with QRU and Rugby Australia (RA),” the statement said.

“The QRU had no legal basis to issue the stand down notice. The QRU was given considerable opportunity to withdraw the notice. The QRU failed to do so.”

Anthony Picone, who manages all three players, hit out at the QRU.

“It is disappointing the QRU chose to air the issues publicly,” Picone said. “Given the parlous state of rugby in Australia and Queensland we offered the organisation the opportunity to deal with these matters in private and confidentially. This offer was rejected.

“It would be wise for the Reds and RA to maintain amicable relationships with these players. The future is uncertain, but we should always have as many players in the tent as possible.

“South Africa have jumped the gun on us in this space and they won the World Cup with a unified squad selected from all around the world.

“This is their livelihood. It is only reasonable that talented players want to secure stable employment during these times.”

The media release said the decision made by the players was “informed by the enormous uncertainty surrounding the financial state of rugby”.

– Murray Wetzel