Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

By Ben Smith
England's fullback Freddie Steward (L) scores a try during the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham stadium, in London, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Ian Kington / AFP via Getty Images)

Former England flyhalf Freddie Burns believes that a 2-0 series win over the All Blacks by England is a ‘realistic chance’ as New Zealand rugby goes through a ‘transition period’.

The Premiership-winning No 10, who completed a stint in New Zealand with the Highlanders just last year, spoke with Jim Hamilton on The Big Jim Show ahead of the final between the Northampton Saints and his old club Bath.

When asked if England could go down and do something against the All Blacks, Burns was optimistic after a stellar season from Northampton who are expected to have a number of starters in the England XV.

“Yeah I think so, I think the most important thing is the combinations you are starting to see,” Freddie Burns told The Big Jim Show.

“That England backline will probably load up on a lot of Saints players, so there is already that cohesion.

“We’ve already spoke about it, the debate around who plays at No 10. I’d go Marcus [Smith], give him a run at it.

“But it wouldn’t surprise me with the combinations with Mitchell and Fin Smith whether they stick to that.”

England first travel to Japan to face former coach Eddie Jones and the Brave Blossoms before travelling further south to the cold of Dunedin to face the All Blacks for the first visit since 2014.

The first Test against England will be new coach Scott Robertson’s first game in charge of the men in black. But despite the All Blacks landing the super coach, Burns believed the key player losses suffered opens the door for a historic England tour.

From the 23 that played in the Rugby World Cup final last November , the All Blacks have lost Aaron Smith, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock to retirement, Shannon Frizell and Richie Mo’unga to Japanese rugby, while Will Jordan is out with injury along with others like Sam Cane who has been in Japan.

“That Japanese game is going to be tough in the heat, they get through that they’re down in Dunedin for the first Test,” Burns said.

“New Zealand rugby is going through a bit of a transition at the minute. The Crusaders aren’t the force that they used to be, aren’t quite that same force.

“I think England have a realistic chance to go down there and upset a few people and come away with at least a series draw, if not a series win.”

Expanding on his logic, Burns believed that the downfall of the Crusaders this year in Super Rugby would influence the All Blacks’ performances.

For so long the Crusaders have provided the bulk of the All Blacks players, and after a catastrophic 4-10 season, they won’t be the backbone of the side this year.

In the same way that a strong Leinster provides a strong Ireland side, the Crusaders are the bloodline for the All Blacks.

“It’s more the change of guard. I know Beauden Barrett went back to the Blues after the Japanese season, I’m not sure whether he can play,” Burns said.

“It’s that transition period, Mo’unga’s gone abroad, they’ve lost that combination and the Crusaders for so long were stacked with the All Blacks.

“Similar to Leinster with Ireland, and that’s no longer there anymore.

“I don’t think New Zealand are going to be the same force. Are they going to be a roll over? Of course not. It’s going to be a hard Test series.

“But I think it’s England’s best chance to get something done.”

England’s last victory over the All Blacks was the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Japan, with only one Test played since then which ended with a 25-all draw at Twickenham in 2022.

England have won just twice in 15 Tests on New Zealand soil, with the last coming in 2003 with Martin Johnson and Jonny Wilkinson plotting a 15-13 victory in Wellington.

The other English victory was in 1973 at Eden Park where the visitors prevailed by 16-10.

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds.

Comments

52 Comments
S
Scott 9 hours ago

The forward pack will still have a core of Crusader forwards in the tight five as in the past:
Codie Taylor
Fletcher Newell
Tamatai Williams
Scott Barrett
Quentin Strange

Ethan Blackadder, Sevu Reese, and by Rugby Championships, Will Jordan are all sure fire All Black selections.

Possibly add Cullen Grace at blindside and Noah Hotham

N
Nickers 13 hours ago

It’s an exciting prospect. England will arrive with a strong pack, who will be more experienced than NZ’s by some distance. They will also have more continuity in game plans and strategy than NZ. We know they will bring the best impersonation of SA’s blitz defence which was looking very effective by the end of the 6N. Robertson will have a young and inexperienced pack, and a number of players who will not be familiar playing together. I think we know what England will do, and where they wull attack us. A very difficult challenge for Razor’s first tests for sure.

S
SadersMan 16 hours ago

NH pundits love punditing punditry nonsense.

I don’t think the Crusaders have ever been an accurate-ish onfield barometer for ABs performances. We never won SR for 8 seasons under Blackadder & yet the ABs still managed b2b RWC wins over this time. Conversely, the remarkable Razor Crusaders era didn’t translate into global success for the ABs.

A key connection though is that Razor has 4 Crusaders coaches in his ABs coaching team; Jase Ryan, Scott Hansen. Tamati Ellison, & Rangi MacDonald. Unproven as a team at this level, of course, but a point worth mentioning given the premise of this article.

Exciting times ahead, not long now.

J
Jon 16 hours ago

Former England flyhalf Freddie Burns believes that a 2-0 series win over the All Blacks by England is a ‘realistic chance’ as New Zealand rugby goes through a ‘transition period’.
No, he doesn’t. You can listen to the aftermatch here on one of RPs videos. Its just a bunch of leading questions from Big Jim, nothing to do with Burns at all.

m
monty 17 hours ago

Burns predictions is certainly not outlandish, theyr a quiet reminder NH has come along way. I believe the English tour here will be more entertaining than the irish sa clashes. Sure the saders missed out by the skin of their teeth. If they had the fortunate luck of 1 more pool game then without doubt they’d be in the playoffs. However the other franchises have more than made up with the exciting mix of talent up for selection, let’s not forget our new rock star coach razor.

P
Perthstayer 17 hours ago

Kiwis should be glad Underhill isn’t coming. He was a beast in final at w/d.

L
Lou Cifer 17 hours ago

This is definitely England’s best chance of getting an extremely rare series victory in NZ with all their stalwarts now gone & a coupla others not available for whatever reason.

With all that said…..15mins into the 1st test and 2 bounces of the ball go NZs way (which it usually tends to down there😁) and England are down 17-0 with the crowd going crazy….poof….series gone

D
David 18 hours ago

Pointless talk unless England select their best. France have already decided to rest their best. NH arrogance; if the ABs toured with their B team the NH would be outraged.

T
T-Bone 19 hours ago

It’s good that he and hopefully many of the England fans don’t have any idea of what has happened in SR this year

Not a fan but the Crusaders are failing for one main reason - their coach
However key players who have recently returned have made a massive difference and they nearly made it
Newell, Williams as an ABs propping bench, Taylor and Blackadder finally fit
These guys are in amazing form

Then you add in the best from the other mainly three teams and watch out

Lock is a major issue we know

F
Forward pass 20 hours ago

England has never beaten NZ in a series…. Never. And it wont change this year

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

D
David 22 minutes ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

NH arrogance when they will insist on the A teams from the SH on northern tours. Will England do the same again?

5 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hours ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

cowards

5 Go to comments
m
monty 1 hours ago
Ukraine: 'We have lost so many players to the war, I have no words for how revolting it is'

A peaceful blue sky is not much to ask for. I hope the rest of the world can help Ukraine with its goal. We here in nz we are gobsmacked at the relentless barbaric assault on innocent like minded people.

1 Go to comments
m
monty 1 hours ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

Sounds a bit like the saffas excuse wen rassie said he’d rather sacrifice games during the build up as a strategy to getting the wc silver ware as more important. Interesting strategy by both nations however in my opinion this wouldn’t be pallatibble to accept losing games from a fan perspective who would accept nothing but the best abs international team selected in any fixture.

5 Go to comments
J
Jez Nez 2 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

Nice one NB. Domestic is the way. Cale looks a great prospect. Makes me lament the weight gain they asked Gleeson to add, he was even faster before they had him bulk up. Hope Langi can get his speed, nimbleness and fitness back. He’s not the player he was when first selected

35 Go to comments
N
Nick 2 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

Nice piece Nick and as you say for all the changes, everything stays the same. Brumbies play a style that keeps them in alot of games (a la SA) and they have learnt well how to eek out wins even though they rarely blow teams away. It was a shame to see the reds go out the way they did but probably the typical aus side in that regard - world beaters for 20 minutes, mediocre for 30 and somewhere in the middle for the rest. I assume Joe would like to play like the reds and has trained sides to do so in the past, but the brumbies way may be more pragmatic and easier to implement at least in the short term. If he is smart, he will devise a system that can start simple and then be built on. Cale is impressive and has very much filled the samu sized hole with the hope of bigger things to come. Muirhead very much unheralded and I’d have him closer to a gold jumper than most. Two questions - Where did the reds go wrong and need to improve? I think the answer may be similar for the wallabies also. and, how do you think noah is going? I think most people would agree he is the top of the pile based on his tee kicking alone for the gold 10, but how does he fair to those he will actually be playing against come the intl window? Has he improved and is he taking more control of games?

35 Go to comments
S
Scott 3 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

Scott Barrett and Quentin Strange played very well together in 2023 for Razor’s Crusaders when Whitelock was injured almost all of Super Rugby. Add Tupou Vaa’i and Sam Darry and that I believe will be the 4 locks vs England & Fiji.

3 Go to comments
M
Michael 3 hours ago
Ricky Riccitelli chasing his second Super Rugby title after doing it all in New Zealand rugby

He's looked better than ever and seems to punch above his weight. Now we need the commentators to get it right….. Ri"chee"telli. While we're at it “Chip"riani….

2 Go to comments
S
Steve 3 hours ago
George Hendy: 'Tom James is not a happy man with me at the moment'

George Hendy is a very special talent. Saints have s very good record of developing Acadamy players into premiership and international stars. Of the Saints representatives in the current England squad, only Fin Smith did not come through the Saints Acadamy. The biggest problem is that he may need to displace one of his team mates. He should probably adopt the tag line from a former communications company: The future is bright, the future is Orange Hair.

1 Go to comments
N
Noot 4 hours ago
Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change

Prendergast will get far more gametime at Connacht than he will being 3rd/4th choice at Connacht. I don't know why this article doesn't mention the reason Wilkins is looking for a 10: JJ Hanrahan, Connacht's standout standoff this season, is out until the start of next year at the earliest. So, if Sam comes west, he'll be up against Jack Carty for the 10 jersey. With Jack on the way towards retirement and a ways away from his peak form of 2021/22, Sam will be getting a lot more time to develop his game, as well as learning from a 10 like Carty who has plenty of faults but is renowned for his kicking in play and wide passing (parts of the game that Prendergast has shown a real knack for). Also worth noting that I've heard (no idea if it's true) that Prendergast initiated the talk for a loan move this time around.

1 Go to comments
S
Scott 4 hours ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

Send the All Blacks XV to France in November 2025 and call it resting the “Premium” All Blacks, lol

5 Go to comments
D
Derek 9 hours ago
Argentina great Agustin Creevy offers services to RWC-chasing nation

I love this

1 Go to comments
S
Scott 9 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

The forward pack will still have a core of Crusader forwards in the tight five as in the past: Codie Taylor Fletcher Newell Tamatai Williams Scott Barrett Quentin Strange Ethan Blackadder, Sevu Reese, and by Rugby Championships, Will Jordan are all sure fire All Black selections. Possibly add Cullen Grace at blindside and Noah Hotham

51 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 11 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

Yep yep yep…takes a deep breath

3 Go to comments
M
Michael 11 hours ago
Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

He missed a bad tackle a couple of weeks back and that will cost him his place

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 13 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

It’s an exciting prospect. England will arrive with a strong pack, who will be more experienced than NZ’s by some distance. They will also have more continuity in game plans and strategy than NZ. We know they will bring the best impersonation of SA’s blitz defence which was looking very effective by the end of the 6N. Robertson will have a young and inexperienced pack, and a number of players who will not be familiar playing together. I think we know what England will do, and where they wull attack us. A very difficult challenge for Razor’s first tests for sure.

51 Go to comments
N
Nickers 13 hours ago
'Publicly I said I didn't care': Ian Foster reveals revenge motivation in Ireland quarter-final

Although they were a super tough opponent, in choosing between them and France I think everyone would have preferred to play Ireland. They obviously had a point to prove against them, but they were also far more familiar with that team. NZ had played France once in the past 5 years, and many people in the team would never have played them or any of their players before, and certainly not the latest incarnation.

22 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 14 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

I want a meaningful win by an Australian rugby team at Eden Park before I die. I reckon we’ve got 15/20 years, tops. Cmon Brums

35 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 14 hours ago
Why a Northampton Saints title was crucial for the Premiership

Terrific piece highlighting the pros and cons of the two very good 9’s. I was tearing my hair out at Mitchell’s decision to tap and go late on when down by 3. They hadn’t scored a point for 30 minutes and he passed up the chance to tie it up. Also, it looks like Pearson is a long way down Borthwick’s backrow pecking order but I’d have him ahead of both Currys if he’s set on Earl and Underhill as he needs the extra size and lineout skill.

9 Go to comments
f
finn 14 hours ago
Ex-England player's theory about why Ted Hill hasn't made tour squad

If Borthwick didn’t want too many players like the Curry twins then he wouldn’t have picked both Curries, Underhill, and Earl in the same squad. Hill is most similar to Roots and Cunningham-South, and he probably wasn’t selected because he isn’t quite as good as they are.

4 Go to comments
