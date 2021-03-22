8:17am, 22 March 2021

Harlequins have announced that club captain Stephen Lewies has signed a new long-term contract. The South African joined the London club from Super Rugby side the Lions in 2019 and was handed the captaincy last November, succeeding former Harlequin Chris Robshaw after just one season with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewies has played 28 times for Harlequins since making his debut against London Irish in September 2019.

“I’m very happy to extend my time here and excited for the future at Quins. I think we’re building something special and I’m excited to be part of that,” Lewies said.

“I think we have quite a diverse group. I haven’t worked with a group like this before. That in itself has helped me grow as a person and as a player.

“We have a great leadership group here with some experienced guys like Joe Marler, Danny Care, Mike Brown and Scott Baldwin helping guide us. With the younger leaders like Alex Dombrandt, James Chisholm and Marcus Smith stepping up, I think we’re in a good spot leadership-wise.

Both red cards split opinion on Saturday.https://t.co/sB0WoVCUvw — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 22, 2021

“You join a club to serve a club, and you wear that jersey to leave it in a better place. I aim to do that; to leave this jersey in a better place. Part of that is getting silverware and results for the Club, and that is one of my goals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

General Manager Billy Millard added: “We’re thrilled to have big Steph re-sign at the Club. Stephan made an instant impact after arriving at the Club in 2019 and instantly became a key player for us.

“He’s done a fantastic job in his first season as our Club Captain to date and it’s been fantastic to see him lead by example in training and matches.

“It’s great to have him re-commit his future to Harlequins.”

Click on the image below to sign up for Super Rugby Aotearoa on RugbyPass:



ADVERTISEMENT