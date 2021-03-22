Harlequins have announced that club captain Stephen Lewies has signed a new long-term contract. The South African joined the London club from Super Rugby side the Lions in 2019 and was handed the captaincy last November, succeeding former Harlequin Chris Robshaw after just one season with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewies has played 28 times for Harlequins since making his debut against London Irish in September 2019.

“I’m very happy to extend my time here and excited for the future at Quins. I think we’re building something special and I’m excited to be part of that,” Lewies said.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“I think we have quite a diverse group. I haven’t worked with a group like this before. That in itself has helped me grow as a person and as a player.

“We have a great leadership group here with some experienced guys like Joe Marler, Danny Care, Mike Brown and Scott Baldwin helping guide us. With the younger leaders like Alex Dombrandt, James Chisholm and Marcus Smith stepping up, I think we’re in a good spot leadership-wise.

“You join a club to serve a club, and you wear that jersey to leave it in a better place. I aim to do that; to leave this jersey in a better place. Part of that is getting silverware and results for the Club, and that is one of my goals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

General Manager Billy Millard added: “We’re thrilled to have big Steph re-sign at the Club. Stephan made an instant impact after arriving at the Club in 2019 and instantly became a key player for us.

“He’s done a fantastic job in his first season as our Club Captain to date and it’s been fantastic to see him lead by example in training and matches.

“It’s great to have him re-commit his future to Harlequins.”

Click on the image below to sign up for Super Rugby Aotearoa on RugbyPass:

ADVERTISEMENT
Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe Downward trend The Chiefs need to look hard at themselves as they try to work out what has gone so wrong at the club. Michael Pulman Mac in the box The game has evolved such that Damian McKenzie is no longer the threat he once was - but that could change. Ben Wylie League of his own Leicester Fainga’anuku is setting Super Rugby Aotearoa alight. But he’s ambivalent about how his career develops. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now