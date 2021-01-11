1:40pm, 11 January 2021

Premiership Rugby have confirmed that the league will take a two-week break following the suspension of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup seasons. The two European Cups were put on ice on Tuesday after the French government directed its clubs to postpone their participation in the competitions amid growing concerns surrounding Covid.

ADVERTISEMENT

In France, the new gaps in the calendar will be used to play Top 14 games. However Premiership Rugby have instead opted to give its teams a two-week break from competition.

“Premiership Rugby can confirm that it will take a two-week, mid-season break after European competitions were temporarily suspended by EPCR,” a statement read.

Premiership Rugby Chief Executive, Darren Childs said: “The welfare of everyone involved in Premiership Rugby is crucial to us and this break in the season gives us the chance to hand some much-needed rest to our hard-working players, management, staff and match officials.

“The Gallagher Premiership Rugby season will return – as scheduled – on Friday 29 January when Bristol Bears host Bath Rugby live on BT Sport.”