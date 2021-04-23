Premiership Rugby have confirmed the rescheduling of some mid-May matches in order to welcome back fans to stadiums in England. Round 19 games at Kingston Park and Ashton Gate have already been moved to Monday, May 17, in the hope of ensuring a limited number of supporters may be able to attend and other fixtures are set to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were last allowed into some stadiums in December but a statement from the Premiership Rugby director Phil Winstanley has now read: “As part of their spring roadmap, the Government has indicated that supporters may be allowed to attend sporting fixtures from May 17. 

“By moving matches into midweek we are ready to welcome fans back if it is decided that it is safe to do so. We would like to thank BT Sport and the clubs involved for their co-operation in making these changes which we hope will lead to thousands of our supporters seeing Premiership Rugby live in May.”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Mike Brown and Maggie Alphonsi guest on the latest RugbyPass Offload

A further announcement will be made about London Irish vs Exeter Chiefs, while the fixtures at both The Recreation Ground and Mattoli Woods Welford Road will be confirmed once Bath and Leicester have played in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals. 

Matches involving any sides in the European Challenge Cup final will not be moved into the midweek to ensure sufficient time for rest and recovery.

GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP ROUND 19
Saturday, May 15
Wasps v Worcester Warriors – 3pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, May 17
Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints – 7.30pm
Bristol Bears v Gloucester – 7.45pm

To be confirmed
London Irish v Exeter Chiefs
Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks
Leicester Tigers v Harlequins

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Mana rising Despite coming in as an interim coach, Clayton McMillan had no intentions of sitting on his hands. Michael Pulman On the hook The fire that burns within Dane Coles is raging still, which is why he’s put off retiring. Gregor Paul Push the pass The All Blacks' offloading game has faded dramatically since Wayne Smith left the coaching fold. Ben Smith Pacific pathway Moana Pasifika's genesis is the first step to helping Pasifika rugby thrive, but an important one nonetheless. Gregor Paul That winning feeling After a torrid year, the Chiefs have finally rediscovered the lost art of winning. Tom Vinicombe

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now