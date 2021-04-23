9:24am, 23 April 2021

Premiership Rugby have confirmed the rescheduling of some mid-May matches in order to welcome back fans to stadiums in England. Round 19 games at Kingston Park and Ashton Gate have already been moved to Monday, May 17, in the hope of ensuring a limited number of supporters may be able to attend and other fixtures are set to follow.

Fans were last allowed into some stadiums in December but a statement from the Premiership Rugby director Phil Winstanley has now read: “As part of their spring roadmap, the Government has indicated that supporters may be allowed to attend sporting fixtures from May 17.

“By moving matches into midweek we are ready to welcome fans back if it is decided that it is safe to do so. We would like to thank BT Sport and the clubs involved for their co-operation in making these changes which we hope will lead to thousands of our supporters seeing Premiership Rugby live in May.”

A further announcement will be made about London Irish vs Exeter Chiefs, while the fixtures at both The Recreation Ground and Mattoli Woods Welford Road will be confirmed once Bath and Leicester have played in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Matches involving any sides in the European Challenge Cup final will not be moved into the midweek to ensure sufficient time for rest and recovery.

GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP ROUND 19

Saturday, May 15

Wasps v Worcester Warriors – 3pm

Monday, May 17

Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints – 7.30pm

Bristol Bears v Gloucester – 7.45pm

To be confirmed

London Irish v Exeter Chiefs

Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks

Leicester Tigers v Harlequins

