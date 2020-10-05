9:38am, 05 October 2020

French flyer Damian Penaud has been ruled of his country’s autumn internationals, Clermont Auvergne have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winger picked up a serious injury to his left ankle during Friday training, with the Top 14 giants reporting that he suffered “a tibio-fubular sprain” and will be sidelined for a period of between six and eight weeks.

Penaud started three matches at the recent Rugby World Cup and has been a regular feature for France in recent years. He burst onto the international scene in June, 2017, scoring a try against the Springboks in Durban and has since earned 17 caps for Les Bleus.

https://twitter.com/ASMOfficiel/status/1313103163902357505

Clermont have also confirmed that back row, Tavite Veredamu, will also be out of action for a spell. The forward suffered a knee rotation at the start of the game against Agen is ruled out for at least a month.