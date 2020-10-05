French flyer Damian Penaud has been ruled of his country’s autumn internationals, Clermont Auvergne have confirmed.
The winger picked up a serious injury to his left ankle during Friday training, with the Top 14 giants reporting that he suffered “a tibio-fubular sprain” and will be sidelined for a period of between six and eight weeks.
Penaud started three matches at the recent Rugby World Cup and has been a regular feature for France in recent years. He burst onto the international scene in June, 2017, scoring a try against the Springboks in Durban and has since earned 17 caps for Les Bleus.
https://twitter.com/ASMOfficiel/status/1313103163902357505
Clermont have also confirmed that back row, Tavite Veredamu, will also be out of action for a spell. The forward suffered a knee rotation at the start of the game against Agen is ruled out for at least a month.
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now