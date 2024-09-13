Northern Edition

Ex-Portugal boss Patrice Lagisquet to work for European rivals

By Francisco Isaac
Patrice Lagisquet, Head Coach of Portugal, looks on prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Portugal at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on October 01, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Romania has received a massive upgrade to their backroom staff, as former Portugal head coach Patrice Lagisquet has joined the union as a consultant for the next couple of weeks, with the possibility of extending his stay.

The three-time Top 14 winner and former Les Bleus international, has taken time off from coaching since Portugal’s 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign ended, with a handful of rumours circulating for the past five months.

In December 2023 Romania signed David Gérard as their new head coach and selector for the Rugby Europe Super Cup franchise, the Romanian Wolves, with the former Northampton Saints and Racing 92 lock making significant changes to his staff.

Both Frenchmen have built a relationship and have been in close contact, and in 2023 Patrice Lagisquet invited David Gérard to work with the Lobos in their famous World Cup saga, with the roles now inverting for the foreseeable future.

In a recent interview for RugbyPass, Lagisquet revealed that Gérard had welcomed his fellow countrymen to join him in Romania when he signed with the union, but Lagisquet ultimately refused the invitation.

Lagisquet’s consultancy job has already started working closely with the Romanian Wolves to prepare the franchise for their first game in the 2024 Rugby Europe Super Cup. The Romania Union’s official Twitter account posted the following: “The Romanian Wolves welcomed a special guest this week, Patrice Lagisquet. Working as a consultant, Lagisquet has already started working with the team, joining head coach David Gérard. Both have previously worked for the Portuguese rugby union.”

Romania will play in the same pool as Portugal in the upcoming Men’s Rugby Europe Championship 2025, with the first two spots granting a direct qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The Wolves first game is scheduled for Sunday when they will travel to the Czech Republic to face the Bohemia Rugby Warriors.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MQ 16 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Like those suggestions re backrow and the 3/4’s.Team is in transition at the moment so we are just going to have to suck it up results wise which I see getting worse before better as I can’t see us getting anything from the AI’s v Ireland,France and England.Just as well the Wallabies are so terrible as we will have to try quite hard to lose the Bledisloe this year.

49 Go to comments
i
ig 32 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

It is disappointing to see us under performing but if there is a longer term plan to build for the next world cup as a priority, I would rather that focus than our traditional need to win every match with little thought to the future.

49 Go to comments
O
OJohn 35 minutes ago
Two key players return for Wallabies’ bid to win back Bledisloe Cup

There's no point being smug about Australia when we are being sabotaged by a kiwi coach. Real Australians don't really care. It's not a real contest. It's just a kiwi indulgence that will drag them down further. It's kind of funny now.

2 Go to comments
N
Nickers 44 minutes ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

I would love to know what stats are/were looked at and why. How much of it was gut, how much of it was data driven. If you have a bias you can always find data to back it up.


Perofeta at fullback for example - No doubt he is a great player, but he only played a handful of games in that position for the Blues, mainly because Plummer had outplayed him at 10 and they wanted to find space for him. Based on that, did some stats lead them to decide Perofeta was the ABs new starting fullback over Barrett or Love, or was it something else?


Was their starting point "this is our game plan, based on that we will focus on xyz stats" Or was it "which stats actually have an effect on the outcome of the game, we will focus on those"


With Sotutu did the stats he topped matter more for winning games than the ones he was not good in? Or some other factor like versatility.

36 Go to comments
C
CN 59 minutes ago
England legend Emily Scarratt to join exclusive club against New Zealand

Congratulations Emily Scarratt, I was at Leicester when she received her 100th cap against Ireland so to witness her 100th is quite something. I am backing Red Roses to win but I think they will struggle for fluency and control initially before growing into the match. Black Ferns will have opportunities.

2 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

You can choose any one of the two semis they played against the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

If Darry got in this year, Holland will likely get in as soon as he's eligible.


Not to say that Darry is a bad player. He needs to fill out and keep looking for contact and developing those skills etc. I'm sure being 2.03m helped Darry get picked. Holland is taller and bigger. I think Holland will see out Darry and Lord as the tall timber in the team.


The All Blacks got a bit lucky that England has shortish locks and the really tall Springboks were injured.

229 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

He's a bit like Retallick. A wee bit of a hot head, gives away the odd penalty etc. But I see that as a good thing, at this stage. A player can be taught to restrain the fire in their belly, but fire can't be added to their belly if it's not there.

229 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific introduces ‘lucky loser’ as part of new format for 2025

That would be funny. There is no sense in that, if a team based on log position cannot be eliminated from an elimination match then what the point of having an elimination match.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Do I have to add basic addition to your list of faux pas now?


Eddie v Argy = 0/1 = 0%

Joe v Argy = 1/2 - 50%


At least learn to count man!

235 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Forgot the tier two nations like Portugal and Wales!

229 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Or Italy, Wales, Scotland...

229 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Yeah, short term that’s a valid question but the big picture is still fukced for nz…

36 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

You’ve rather missed the point old bean. The issue is NZ & Aus have been left high and dry to play with themselves, and lack a thriving, lucrative or even vaguely competitive league. What is it, 6 from 11 AND a ‘lucky loser’ in the ‘playoffs’ next year…B teams all round then!!!😂😂😂


When the Boks also move north, and they will - ground already being prepared moving from TRC to tours - the isolation will only grow further.


Aus are FUKCED and will remain that way for a long time, ru is a distant 5th for them and slowly dying.


The only distant lifeline is Japan and that will not be quick.


So in conclusion, apart from all those woes, everything’s in great shape…🤑🤑🤑😂😂😂

36 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

That extra 1.5% makes all the difference... just ask Ireland 😉

229 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

You post this 6 days AFTER the test match...

16 Go to comments
M
MO 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Problems with ABs has been on going for some time -


1. Unable to score in 4th quarter

2. Give away silly penalties

3. Problems against rush defense

4. Having leads overturned

5. Highest number of Yellow (& Red) cards

6. Inaccuracy - passing, catching

7. Poor tactical kicking


Razor has not changed or altered any of these bad habits from the past

49 Go to comments
B
B 2 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific introduces ‘lucky loser’ as part of new format for 2025

As long as the competition is genuine in terms of physicality and skill sets.


The play off concept isn't anything new and looks pretty much like... the goal line drop out, 50-22 and TMO/Bunker that rugby union decided to copy from rugby league.


With that said, I'm looking forward to seeing the day when Rugby Union copies another Rugby League concept with a World Club Challenge Cup.


The winner of the Super Rugby Pacific plays the United Rugby Championship winner...

Alliance Stadium would be a good venue for starters.

6 Go to comments
N
NS 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

We need big bodies to match European and South African Team. NZ got them in heaps. The end of the year Northern Hemisphere tour is coming and it is the perfect time to realign and makes changes.

Firstly, a few pointers for Razor. BB and DMAc are not 1st Fives. As long as these two start all blacks will never win big games. Pick only one in the reserve for big games as cover for FB. Richie Moanga is ok and better than BB and DMAc at 1st five. If Richie is available BB and Dmac should never be picked.

Secondly, Rico has to go. Rico is the reason why all blacks did not win the world cup. It was lost in the quarter final when he sledged departing Irish player. Perhaps if he had performed a haka and bring him to tears rather than derail him in his last day, Rugby Gods will be smiling at AB. It is karma. Like Gregans "wait 4 more years" Sledge and Australia lost the final to England

On the other hand, you see the South African players will never ever do such acts and go down that low. They are very respectful and good people and they will keep winning. Rugby Gods will make South Africa win and they will keep winning unless Scott makes these changes

Thirdly, Don't let Sam Cane go. All Blacks have to keep him for big games. All Blacks Maul Defense is good because of him. Just keep him at test level and no other Rugby or very minimal club Rugby. Young loosies should hang around with Cane and learn about humility and respect

A message to BB, Dmac, Rico, Ardie Savea and TJ. Please make yourselves unavailable for 2 years. Ardie you are good but not a Back Row. You are too light.

That out of the way, now let’s select the team.

Front row sorted out by Jason Ryan. Won’t talk about it.

Locking sorted out with Tupou, Scott, Darry, Pat Tuipulotu and Josh Lord

Loosies. Do away with Ardie for a while. Go with Siti, Sotutu, Cane, Ethan, Jacobson, Papalii and Finau, Peter Lakai

Young stars like Satiti and Finau have to be grounded and train hard in the gym and bulk up for the next world cup. Sotutu has to work harder off the ball.

Half Backs: TJ out.  Cam Roigard [has to learn to scream and communicate game time], Ratima and Noah Hotham

Back Line:            1st Five: Harry Plummer [Inside center Cover]

                                2nd five: JB [Fullback and first five cover]

                                Outside Centre: Billy Proctor

                                Wings: Clarke and Will Jordon [Fullback Cover]

                                Fullback: Ruben Love [1st Five Cover], Zarn Sullivan

Wings: Shaun Stevson [Fullback Cover], Talaea and Narawa

Centre: Quinn Tupaea, Umaga Jenson Brothers - need big boys, ALB

Messaage to BB, DMac, Ardiae, Rico and  TJ. If you want All Backs to evolve and be world leaders again, please make yourselves unavailable for 2 years. Please just do it for your country. You will come back stronger in 2 years.

New Zealand team reminds me of NSW State of Origin. They always had the best players in their positions but never selected them in their position until Madge came and now NSW will be untouchable.

49 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I'd love to see Finau given those sorts of chances though. I think he is probably been held back, his coaches are letting him hold himself back. He needs to be let rip and I don't care if thats only on Wallaby 10's or Italy's.. well actually Italy might be on part with the other three 6N sides they have to face at the eoty.


Did he get Donaldson this year? Lets hope he gets on when Aussie put Big Ben on!!

49 Go to comments
