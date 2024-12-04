Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
17 - 21
FT
17 - 25
FT
21 - 15
FT
22 - 19
FT
54 - 10
FT
29 - 15
FT
14 - 23
FT
9 - 6
FT
31 - 23
FT
14 - 28
FT
19 - 15
FT
22 - 17
FT
17 - 10
FT
50 - 33
FT
13 - 22
FT
17 - 34
FT
39 - 25
FT
21 - 13
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Cape Town
Tomorrow
15:00
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:00
Investec Champions Cup

Bristol boss Pat Lam issues warning to Champions Cup rivals

By PA
Bristol Bears' Director of Rugby Pat Lam (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Pat Lam believes Bristol are the best prepared they have been for a Champions Cup campaign ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster opener against Leinster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bristol have lit up the Gallagher Premiership this season through a thrilling brand of attacking rugby that has seen them rack up 255 points and 36 tries in just seven games.

They are level at the top with west country rivals Bath, and now begin a Champions Cup schedule that features pool-stage appointments with Leinster, La Rochelle, Benetton and Clermont Auvergne.

Video Spacer

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV

Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV

Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Leinster have won the competition four times – only Toulouse boast a better record – and also lost in four finals.

Like Bristol, they have made an immediate statement in their domestic competition, winning all seven United Rugby Championship fixtures, amassing more than 200 points and collecting 32 tries.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Bristol
12:30
8 Dec 24
Leinster
All Stats and Data

And buoyed by their returning internationals following Ireland’s four-Test Autumn Nations Series, Leinster will arrive at Ashton Gate once again firmly installed among the Champions Cup favourites.

“This is as good as it gets,” Bristol rugby director Lam said.

“The Champions Cup is somewhere where we aspire to be, and to be here and play Leinster with their unbelievable history is the type of rugby we want to be involved in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the best prepared we have come into Champions Cup rugby.

“We have had a number of top players out, and young players have stepped up. Rugby is a collective, and if you bring the team, despite the challenge, you will have the best chance.

“I have been blessed to win the Premiership and European Cup (Champions Cup) as a player. The stakes are higher (in the Champions Cup) and your reputation as a club can be made or lost in that competition.

“This is the biggest stage in northern hemisphere rugby.”

Both sides will look to make an immediate statement of intent, and it would be no surprise if a Champions Cup classic unfolds in the final match of the opening weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lam added: “Leinster have so many world-class players, and they bring in someone of the quality of (New Zealand centre) Jordie Barrett.

“It shows the challenge we face, and they have got (lock) RG Snyman, a world champion. The list goes on.

“You have to be at your best. That is what the competition demands.”

Related

Ireland trio ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup opener

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has confirmed that flanker Will Connors will miss their Investec Champions Cup opener against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Sunday after picking up a hamstring injury in the United Rugby Championship win over Ulster.

Read Now

Top 100

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Stormers remove two World Cup-winning Boks from Champions Cup squad

2

Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

3

Saracens' Tizard faces Diamond's wrath for season-ending 'cheap shot'

4

Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

5

Ross Byrne stalls as 2 other Ireland stars on market in France

6

Owen Farrell's Lions chances have nose-dived

7

World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

8

Caelan Doris lets slip Ireland admission as Andy Farrell heads to exit

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

From South African supremacy to Welsh woes, an in-depth look at how each team developed - or regressed - during November.

LONG READ

Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Australia may be annoyed after a narrow defeat in Ireland, but their displays bolster hope for the 2025 Lions series.

LONG READ

Will Joe Schmidt provide the Christmas gift Australian fans crave?

The Wallaby supremo is only signed up through to 2025, but how the Aussie rugby community would love him to stay for the home World Cup two years later.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 59 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series
Search