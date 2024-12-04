Bristol boss Pat Lam issues warning to Champions Cup rivals

Pat Lam believes Bristol are the best prepared they have been for a Champions Cup campaign ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster opener against Leinster.

Bristol have lit up the Gallagher Premiership this season through a thrilling brand of attacking rugby that has seen them rack up 255 points and 36 tries in just seven games.

They are level at the top with west country rivals Bath, and now begin a Champions Cup schedule that features pool-stage appointments with Leinster, La Rochelle, Benetton and Clermont Auvergne.

Leinster have won the competition four times – only Toulouse boast a better record – and also lost in four finals.

Like Bristol, they have made an immediate statement in their domestic competition, winning all seven United Rugby Championship fixtures, amassing more than 200 points and collecting 32 tries.

And buoyed by their returning internationals following Ireland’s four-Test Autumn Nations Series, Leinster will arrive at Ashton Gate once again firmly installed among the Champions Cup favourites.

“This is as good as it gets,” Bristol rugby director Lam said.

“The Champions Cup is somewhere where we aspire to be, and to be here and play Leinster with their unbelievable history is the type of rugby we want to be involved in.

“This is the best prepared we have come into Champions Cup rugby.

“We have had a number of top players out, and young players have stepped up. Rugby is a collective, and if you bring the team, despite the challenge, you will have the best chance.

“I have been blessed to win the Premiership and European Cup (Champions Cup) as a player. The stakes are higher (in the Champions Cup) and your reputation as a club can be made or lost in that competition.

“This is the biggest stage in northern hemisphere rugby.”

Both sides will look to make an immediate statement of intent, and it would be no surprise if a Champions Cup classic unfolds in the final match of the opening weekend.

Lam added: “Leinster have so many world-class players, and they bring in someone of the quality of (New Zealand centre) Jordie Barrett.

“It shows the challenge we face, and they have got (lock) RG Snyman, a world champion. The list goes on.

“You have to be at your best. That is what the competition demands.”

