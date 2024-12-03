Ireland trio ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup opener

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has confirmed that flanker Will Connors will miss their Investec Champions Cup opener against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Sunday after picking up a hamstring injury in the United Rugby Championship win over Ulster.

The 28-year-old will join Tadhg Furlong and Jamie Osborne on the sidelines, who have failed to recover from a hamstring injury and groin injury that plagued them during the Autumn Nations Series with Ireland.

While the absence of these three players is a blow to Cullen’s plans, the good news is that Leinster will welcome back a number of key figures to the fold.

Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Lee Barron, and Jack Conan have all come through their respective injuries without issue, putting them in contention for selection against the Bears.

There’s also positive news on the injury front with Paddy McCarthy and Tommy O’Brien both having returned to full training, while Ryan Baird has completed the graduated return to play protocols and is available for selection.

Elsewhere in the squad, both Dan Sheehan and Rob Russell remain unavailable for selection.

Sunday’s encounter promises to be one of the best fixtures of the opening round with both sides flying high currently.

The free-scoring Bears sit in second place in the Gallagher Premiership, while Leinster are at the summit of the URC standings after an unbeaten start to their campaign.