British & Irish Lions

Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Marcus Smith of England leaves the changing room during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between England and Japan at Allianz Stadium on November 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

With the Autumn Nations Series wrapped up, we’ve picked a British & Irish Lions XV based purely on their form over the November Test window.

1. Andrew Porter
It may have been a more workmanlike than spectacular autumn for Porter, but he did well in trying conditions and wasn’t to blame for any back-sliding at scrum time for Ireland. Pips Pierre Schoeman to the loosehead spot.

2. Dewi Lake
The lone Welshman in this selection but by no means a token one, Lake continues to be a standout in a team struggling to keep their head above water.

3. Zander Fagerson
Earned multiple scrum penalties during the autumn and impressed on both sides of the ball. The big Glasgow prop edges out England’s Will Stuart to the tighthead.

4. Joe McCarthy
He’s a real 120kg handful and showed that he can mix it with the world’s best, even if his youthful exuberance got the better of him at times.

Fixture
British & Irish Lions
Australia
05:45
19 Jul 25
British & Irish Lions
All Stats and Data

5. Maro Itoje
Many have accused Itoje of resting on his laurels in recent years for England but this November saw a return to form for the Saracens man. We’ve pushed him across the row to accommodate McCarthy at four. Beats out Scotland’s Grant Gilchrist who had a fine November, one unfortunate yellow card aside.

6. Chandler Cunningham-South 
Though England struggled, the 21-year-old emerged as a standout, cementing his place in the back row with his immense physicality. Also showcased his skillset with impressive tries against Australia. Beat Scotland’s outstanding Josh Bayliss to the blindside berth.

Tom Roebuck and Chandler Cunningham-South
Tom Roebuck and Chandler Cunningham-South of England/ PA

7. Josh van der Flier
While it wasn’t quite fireworks from the former World Player of the Year, he put his hand up whenever called upon by Ireland this Autumn Nations Series, scoring three tries in four matches. An honourable mention must go to Rory Darge and Sam Underhill.

8. Caelan Doris
Becoming Ireland captain hasn’t stifled Doris, who had another outstanding Test window in green. An unbackable favourite now for the Lions No.8 jersey.

9. Jamieson Gibson-Park
He may not have been at his very best but he’s still head and shoulders above any other halfback, with the exception of Tomos Williams whose Autumn Nations Series was cut short by injury.

10. Marcus Smith
A real toss-up between himself and Finn Russell, who didn’t quite hit the heights in his two starts for Scotland. While far from perfect, Smith impressed in a stumbling England side. Sam Prendergast also deserves a mention as he arguably would have taken this slot had he started more than two matches.

11. Ollie Sleightholme
He may not have been a starter for England at the beginning of November, but Sleightholme made a statement as soon as he was called on from the bench against Australia. Four tries in three games. Honourable mention to Duhan van der Merwe.

Scotland player ratings
Sione Tuipulotu of Scotland speaks with Referee Chris Busby during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Scotland and Australia at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on November 24, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

12. Sione Tuipulotu
Coming out of the Autumn Nations Series in huge credit, Tuipulotu didn’t let captaincy hinder his performances. A bottomless well of go-forward for Gregor Townsend’s side and a big leadership presence to boot.

13. Huw Jones
Is Jones’ unpredictable Test career finally levelling out? He broke records for linebreaks against Fiji and was solid against both the Boks and the Wallabies. Hat tip to Garry Ringrose, who was maybe Ireland’s most impressive centre this November despite limited game time.

14. Darcy Graham
He might not be a British & Irish Lions shoo-in but he was electric this November. When fit there are few better finishers in the game. He gets the nod over the impressive Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, whose series was cut short.

15. Blair Kinghorn
With Hugo Keenan failing to hit the heights this autumn, the Toulouse man showed he’s more than ready to make his British & Irish Lions bow next summer.

Comments

14 Comments
T
Toaster 15 hours ago

Ashman over Lake


Beirne over McCarthy who I don’t rate massively


Duhan over Sleightholme who’s defence is not up to it


Tough on Russell but Marcus has been mostly sensational


Interesting- to some back in is Sheehan and Furlong


It’s a good side but not the best Lions side

M
Matt Perry 13 hours ago

Deciding a winger's defence is poor is fair, but replacing them with Duhan doesn't really fix the issue.

J
JW 17 hours ago

That's a very beatable team for a Wallabies outfit, should be a cracker of a tour and looking forward to some close midweek games this time too!

L
LE 1 day ago

Define how form has been derived

J
JW 17 hours ago

Not static, either better or worse than they were during the 6N and July windows.

A
AA 1 day ago

Fl


I remember you were calling for Ford to be I the team .

You we're right.

He certainly knows how to finish games off .

Unfortunately both times he came on he finished the game for the opposition .

Marcus had the best stats of ANY player in most things. Also , how did Sleighthome score 4 tries if smith doesn't pass the ball.

You really are being isolated on this one. Apart from the very Welsh guy in the Sunday times who thinks Smith can't kick or tackle.

Jealousy methinks when you watch his welsh side .

Smith will be world class very soon . Just admit it .

Rugby needs superstars and Smith ,Russell ,Olly etc will have biased detractors but I know who I would rather watch between Ford or either Smith.

Selection otherwise not bad .

f
fl 1 day ago

Aaron.


Ford should be in the team.


"Marcus had the best stats of ANY player in most things"

ANY player? In "most things"? What are you even saying Antonio? Did he have the more tackles than CCS? More turnovers than Itoje? More passes than Spencer? More tries than Sleightholme?


Rugby needs superstars, but it also needs competent fly-halves. Smith isn't either. He will never be world class. He's been given many many opportunities over many many years and never reached the heights we were promised he would.

D
DC000 1 day ago

A bit early for April Fools. Pendergrast isn't anywhere close to the best 10 in Ireland, much less even in consideration for the Lions

f
fl 1 day ago

Sleightholme is great, but not good enought defensively for England or the Lions.


Marcus Smith at 10 is a great idea if you want none of the outside backs to touch the ball.

A
Alex 1 day ago

I'd go with James Lowe over Sleightholme, and Tadgh Beirne over Cunningham-South. Otherwise a good team.

J
JH 1 day ago

Dan Sheehan, Duhan Van der Merwe, James Lowe, Tadhg Beirne, Bundee Aki, Gary Ringrose, Kyle Steyn …

M
Matt Perry 1 day ago

I prefer Billy Joel's original version of We Didn't Start the Fire but this is a good attempt.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 59 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
