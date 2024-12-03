Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series
With the Autumn Nations Series wrapped up, we’ve picked a British & Irish Lions XV based purely on their form over the November Test window.
1. Andrew Porter
It may have been a more workmanlike than spectacular autumn for Porter, but he did well in trying conditions and wasn’t to blame for any back-sliding at scrum time for Ireland. Pips Pierre Schoeman to the loosehead spot.
2. Dewi Lake
The lone Welshman in this selection but by no means a token one, Lake continues to be a standout in a team struggling to keep their head above water.
3. Zander Fagerson
Earned multiple scrum penalties during the autumn and impressed on both sides of the ball. The big Glasgow prop edges out England’s Will Stuart to the tighthead.
4. Joe McCarthy
He’s a real 120kg handful and showed that he can mix it with the world’s best, even if his youthful exuberance got the better of him at times.
5. Maro Itoje
Many have accused Itoje of resting on his laurels in recent years for England but this November saw a return to form for the Saracens man. We’ve pushed him across the row to accommodate McCarthy at four. Beats out Scotland’s Grant Gilchrist who had a fine November, one unfortunate yellow card aside.
6. Chandler Cunningham-South
Though England struggled, the 21-year-old emerged as a standout, cementing his place in the back row with his immense physicality. Also showcased his skillset with impressive tries against Australia. Beat Scotland’s outstanding Josh Bayliss to the blindside berth.
7. Josh van der Flier
While it wasn’t quite fireworks from the former World Player of the Year, he put his hand up whenever called upon by Ireland this Autumn Nations Series, scoring three tries in four matches. An honourable mention must go to Rory Darge and Sam Underhill.
8. Caelan Doris
Becoming Ireland captain hasn’t stifled Doris, who had another outstanding Test window in green. An unbackable favourite now for the Lions No.8 jersey.
9. Jamieson Gibson-Park
He may not have been at his very best but he’s still head and shoulders above any other halfback, with the exception of Tomos Williams whose Autumn Nations Series was cut short by injury.
10. Marcus Smith
A real toss-up between himself and Finn Russell, who didn’t quite hit the heights in his two starts for Scotland. While far from perfect, Smith impressed in a stumbling England side. Sam Prendergast also deserves a mention as he arguably would have taken this slot had he started more than two matches.
11. Ollie Sleightholme
He may not have been a starter for England at the beginning of November, but Sleightholme made a statement as soon as he was called on from the bench against Australia. Four tries in three games. Honourable mention to Duhan van der Merwe.
12. Sione Tuipulotu
Coming out of the Autumn Nations Series in huge credit, Tuipulotu didn’t let captaincy hinder his performances. A bottomless well of go-forward for Gregor Townsend’s side and a big leadership presence to boot.
13. Huw Jones
Is Jones’ unpredictable Test career finally levelling out? He broke records for linebreaks against Fiji and was solid against both the Boks and the Wallabies. Hat tip to Garry Ringrose, who was maybe Ireland’s most impressive centre this November despite limited game time.
14. Darcy Graham
He might not be a British & Irish Lions shoo-in but he was electric this November. When fit there are few better finishers in the game. He gets the nod over the impressive Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, whose series was cut short.
15. Blair Kinghorn
With Hugo Keenan failing to hit the heights this autumn, the Toulouse man showed he’s more than ready to make his British & Irish Lions bow next summer.
Ashman over Lake
Beirne over McCarthy who I don’t rate massively
Duhan over Sleightholme who’s defence is not up to it
Tough on Russell but Marcus has been mostly sensational
Interesting- to some back in is Sheehan and Furlong
It’s a good side but not the best Lions side
Deciding a winger's defence is poor is fair, but replacing them with Duhan doesn't really fix the issue.
That's a very beatable team for a Wallabies outfit, should be a cracker of a tour and looking forward to some close midweek games this time too!
Define how form has been derived
Not static, either better or worse than they were during the 6N and July windows.
Fl
I remember you were calling for Ford to be I the team .
You we're right.
He certainly knows how to finish games off .
Unfortunately both times he came on he finished the game for the opposition .
Marcus had the best stats of ANY player in most things. Also , how did Sleighthome score 4 tries if smith doesn't pass the ball.
You really are being isolated on this one. Apart from the very Welsh guy in the Sunday times who thinks Smith can't kick or tackle.
Jealousy methinks when you watch his welsh side .
Smith will be world class very soon . Just admit it .
Rugby needs superstars and Smith ,Russell ,Olly etc will have biased detractors but I know who I would rather watch between Ford or either Smith.
Selection otherwise not bad .
Aaron.
Ford should be in the team.
"Marcus had the best stats of ANY player in most things"
ANY player? In "most things"? What are you even saying Antonio? Did he have the more tackles than CCS? More turnovers than Itoje? More passes than Spencer? More tries than Sleightholme?
Rugby needs superstars, but it also needs competent fly-halves. Smith isn't either. He will never be world class. He's been given many many opportunities over many many years and never reached the heights we were promised he would.
A bit early for April Fools. Pendergrast isn't anywhere close to the best 10 in Ireland, much less even in consideration for the Lions
Sleightholme is great, but not good enought defensively for England or the Lions.
Marcus Smith at 10 is a great idea if you want none of the outside backs to touch the ball.
I'd go with James Lowe over Sleightholme, and Tadgh Beirne over Cunningham-South. Otherwise a good team.
Dan Sheehan, Duhan Van der Merwe, James Lowe, Tadhg Beirne, Bundee Aki, Gary Ringrose, Kyle Steyn …
I prefer Billy Joel's original version of We Didn't Start the Fire but this is a good attempt.