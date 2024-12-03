Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

With the Autumn Nations Series wrapped up, we’ve picked a British & Irish Lions XV based purely on their form over the November Test window.

1. Andrew Porter

It may have been a more workmanlike than spectacular autumn for Porter, but he did well in trying conditions and wasn’t to blame for any back-sliding at scrum time for Ireland. Pips Pierre Schoeman to the loosehead spot.

2. Dewi Lake

The lone Welshman in this selection but by no means a token one, Lake continues to be a standout in a team struggling to keep their head above water.

3. Zander Fagerson

Earned multiple scrum penalties during the autumn and impressed on both sides of the ball. The big Glasgow prop edges out England’s Will Stuart to the tighthead.

4. Joe McCarthy

He’s a real 120kg handful and showed that he can mix it with the world’s best, even if his youthful exuberance got the better of him at times.

5. Maro Itoje

Many have accused Itoje of resting on his laurels in recent years for England but this November saw a return to form for the Saracens man. We’ve pushed him across the row to accommodate McCarthy at four. Beats out Scotland’s Grant Gilchrist who had a fine November, one unfortunate yellow card aside.

6. Chandler Cunningham-South

Though England struggled, the 21-year-old emerged as a standout, cementing his place in the back row with his immense physicality. Also showcased his skillset with impressive tries against Australia. Beat Scotland’s outstanding Josh Bayliss to the blindside berth.

7. Josh van der Flier

While it wasn’t quite fireworks from the former World Player of the Year, he put his hand up whenever called upon by Ireland this Autumn Nations Series, scoring three tries in four matches. An honourable mention must go to Rory Darge and Sam Underhill.

8. Caelan Doris

Becoming Ireland captain hasn’t stifled Doris, who had another outstanding Test window in green. An unbackable favourite now for the Lions No.8 jersey.

9. Jamieson Gibson-Park

He may not have been at his very best but he’s still head and shoulders above any other halfback, with the exception of Tomos Williams whose Autumn Nations Series was cut short by injury.

10. Marcus Smith

A real toss-up between himself and Finn Russell, who didn’t quite hit the heights in his two starts for Scotland. While far from perfect, Smith impressed in a stumbling England side. Sam Prendergast also deserves a mention as he arguably would have taken this slot had he started more than two matches.

11. Ollie Sleightholme

He may not have been a starter for England at the beginning of November, but Sleightholme made a statement as soon as he was called on from the bench against Australia. Four tries in three games. Honourable mention to Duhan van der Merwe.

Sione Tuipulotu of Scotland speaks with Referee Chris Busby during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Scotland and Australia at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on November 24, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

12. Sione Tuipulotu

Coming out of the Autumn Nations Series in huge credit, Tuipulotu didn’t let captaincy hinder his performances. A bottomless well of go-forward for Gregor Townsend’s side and a big leadership presence to boot.

13. Huw Jones

Is Jones’ unpredictable Test career finally levelling out? He broke records for linebreaks against Fiji and was solid against both the Boks and the Wallabies. Hat tip to Garry Ringrose, who was maybe Ireland’s most impressive centre this November despite limited game time.

14. Darcy Graham

He might not be a British & Irish Lions shoo-in but he was electric this November. When fit there are few better finishers in the game. He gets the nod over the impressive Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, whose series was cut short.

15. Blair Kinghorn

With Hugo Keenan failing to hit the heights this autumn, the Toulouse man showed he’s more than ready to make his British & Irish Lions bow next summer.

