Leicester strengthen cross-code links

Some St Helens RLFC players have been spending time with Leicester Tigers as part of a relationship-building exercise between the two clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tigers head coach Michael Cheika has a lifelong passion for rugby league and was linked with several NRL coaching jobs before agreeing to join the Tigers on a one-plus-one deal.

Operating across both codes is nothing new to the Australian, who coached Lebanon at the UK-based Rugby League World Cup in 2022 while coaching Argentina.

Recently, Cheika has spent time with England RL as a guest of head coach Shaun Wane, and it was while he was back in the north-west, at Leicester’s game against Sale Sharks on Sunday, that the link with St Helens was revealed.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 1: St Helens’ Moses Mbye passes the ball as he is tackled by Huddersfield Giants’ Sam Hewitt during the Betfred Super League Round 24 match between Huddersfield Giants and St Helens at John Smith’s Stadium on September 1, 2024 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Lee Parker – CameraSport via Getty Images)

“We had a couple of lads in – Moses Mbye was in from St Helens and I know a few of the other lads are coming in over different periods over the next few weeks so it’s good for us to learn from someone different as well,” Cheika told the Love Rugby League website.

Mbye is a high-quality versatile player who can feature at hooker, centre, half, or fullback, but has no background in rugby union and is not thought to be considering a cross-code move even though his future at Saints is subject to speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT