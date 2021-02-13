4:28pm, 13 February 2021

Captain Owen Farrell was delighted England were back to playing like themselves, when questioned pitchside immediately after their 41-18 over Italy in their Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham.

He told ITV: “We’re probably back to being us. It’s not the perfect performance or the best performance we’ve ever had but in terms of the feeling, the energy, the intent – that felt back to us.”

Following the Twickenham defeat to the Scots, Farrell said the squad pushed hard in training and let their rugby do the talking on the pitch.

On what improved their performance, he added: “Some honest conversations that we had with ourselves during the week and the excitement to get out onto the training pitch to put things right.

“And the way that we built up showed in the way that we played.”

Farrell felt England’s intent to defeat Italy shone through after they went behind early on.

He added: “I thought we attacked the game.

“Obviously, they had an advantage to move the ball and ended up scoring a try which was probably a bit of over-eagerness but then, from that, I thought our intent was brilliant.

“We moved the ball, we got in behind them. Probably not everything went our way but we stuck at it and that’s the way that the game ended up going our way.”

After bouncing back from last weekend’s opening defeat to Scotland, Kyle Sinckler was pleased England were moving in the right direction.

Sinckler told ITV: “I think it was a step in the right direction. Our intent was a lot better today, especially up front.

“We probably didn’t get the rewards we wanted but in terms of intent – and showing how much it means for us playing for our country – I think it was a step in the right direction and we’re looking forward to the next game.”

After England moved briefly to the top of the Six Nations table, Sinckler added: “We were obviously very frustrated with the performance last week and we knew we had to step up and play the England way and the way we want to dominate up front – which we did at times today.

“But we know there’s still more to give. The game’s done, we move onto the next one.”

On the tough challenge their opponents posed, he added: “Credit to Italy. They were tough. They never gave up. We knew they were going to do that.

“Up front they were strong, their forwards carried hard and their backs had good energy, but credit to out boys. We stuck in there and got the win.”