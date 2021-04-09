9:52pm, 09 April 2021

Western Force star Jack McGregor says his blunder at the end of his side’s tight Super Rugby AU victory over the Melbourne Rebels “was probably one of the stupidest things” he has done in his playing career.

The Force emerged from AAMI Park with a crucial 16-15 win that keeps their hopes of play-offs football alive with two rounds remaining in the regular season.

That victory could well have been snatched from them after the clock had expired, though, as the Rebels were handed a golden opportunity by McGregor to clinch a late win.

With time up on the clock, the Force had possession at a breakdown near their own 22 and McGregor ran into cover at halfback, where attempted to kick the ball into touch to bring the match to an end.

However, a desperate charge down by Rebels prop Lucio Sordoni kept the ball alive and sparked a furious onslaught towards the Force’s line.

The hosts’ bid to conjure up a late winning play ended up luckless, though, as Reece Hodge’s 83rd minute drop goal attempt sprayed well wide of the mark.

Have you ever seen anything like it? Jack McGregor can’t find touch and gives the Rebels another crack at pinching the win ? Start your free trial of the Stan Sport add-on now.#REBvFOR #SuperRugbyAU pic.twitter.com/u5i9sSJ5Ao — StanSportAU (@StanSportAU) April 9, 2021

That didn’t stop McGregor from conceding that his botched kick for touch wasn’t his finest moment on the rugby field.

“Very happy, it was probably one of the stupidest things I’ve not only seen, but done on a rugby field at the end there with the kick,” the fullback told Stan Sport after the match.

“Just lucky to get away with it and win the game. So very happy.

“Relief – a lot of stress on my shoulders there in the last couple of minutes when I gave the ball back to them after the whistle. Very happy that we got the win and a lot of relief now.”

The result hasn’t forced any alterations to the Super Rugby AU table, but the Force now lie one point astray from the Rebels, who sit in a preliminary final spot in third place.