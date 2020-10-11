Social media was understandably buzzing after Test rugby made a thrilling return in Wellington. With over 30,000 supporters present for the opening game of the Bledisloe Cup series, the All Blacks escaped with a draw after Jordie Barrett nailed a 79th minute penalty to earn a face-saving stalemate against Dave Rennie’s Wallabies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A superb contest was packed full of incident, providing social media with no shortage of talking points, including Rieko Ioane’s costly failure to ground the ball after a mesmerising All Blacks attack, and a 50m Reece Hodge penalty shot after full-time which crashed off the upright.

Here’s all the best social media reaction to the game, which has ramped up expectations for next week’s second Test at Eden Park.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now