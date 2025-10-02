Geoff Parling's Leicester Tigers re-call Lions star as Puma gets first start

Ollie Chessum will make his first Leicester Tigers appearance since the British & Irish Lions’ victorious tour of Australia when he captains the side against Harlequins at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday.

Tigers are chasing their first win of the season after losing 42-24 to Bristol Bears when the Gallagher PREM returned last weekend.

The England lock leads a team showing four changes from last week as head coach Geoff Parling hands a first Gallagher Premiership start to Argentine forward Joaquin Moro in the back row, replacing the injured Hanro Liebenberg (ankle).

Solomone Kata comes into midfield for Will Wand while Charlie Clare starts at hooker in place of Jamie Blamire. Wales international Tommy Reffell is included among the replacements, with prop Archie van der Flier set for his Premiership debut if used from the bench.

Parling said: “The squad have really pushed each other in training this week and I know the team are excited to get in front of our fans at our first Gallagher PREM home game of the season. Charlie Clare and Solomone Kata will bring some great leadership and intent in what they do, with Jamie Blamire and Will Wand adding their impact off the bench.”

Leicester Tigers

1. Nicky Smith

2. Charlie Clare

3. Joe Heyes

4. Cameron Henderson

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Joaquin Moro

7. Emeka Ilione

8. Olly Cracknell

9. Jack van Poortvliet

10. Orlando Bailey

11. Ollie Hassell Collins

12. Joseph Woodward

13. .Solomone Kata

14. Adam Radwan

15. Freddie Steward

Replacements: 16. Jamie Blamire, 17. Archie van der Flier, 18. Will Hurd, 19. James Thompson, 20. Tommy Reffell, 21. Tom Whiteley, 22. Billy Searle, 23. Will Wand

