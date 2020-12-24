6:15am, 24 December 2020

A former senior executive at World Rugby has criticised Dan Leo’s ‘Oceans Apart’ documentary, which sought to lift the lid on the many issues affecting rugby in the Pacific islands.

Mark Egan, who stepped down as head of competitions and performance at World Rugby after 18 years with the organisation, took issue with what he sees as the one-sided argument put forward by the documentary which was released earlier this year. The film evoked an enormous reaction online and inspired a call for change in how the game is governed by World Rugby.

Egan however, as part of wide-ranging interview with Owain Jones in the TheXV.rugby on the game, takes the film to task for pitching World Rugby as the villain of the piece.

‘I did see ‘Ocean’s Apart’ because I’ve been working with the Islanders for nigh on 20 years. I visit Tonga, Samoa and Fiji regularly – I’ve seen workings on the ground; I’ve visited union officials, coaches, locals and I’ve seen the facilities.”

The former lock, who played for Kolbe Steelers in the 1990s, before becoming a rugby administrator, questioned the governance of the unions, and pinpointed two former union officials who appeared in Oceans Apart.

“I thought it was very one-sided,” said Egan. “When they interviewed Vincent Fepuleai, the CEO of Samoa Rugby, what they didn’t mention was the interview took place in the £1.5million facility World Rugby funded. Maybe Epi Taione, the former President of the Tongan Rugby Union, could look at himself in the mirror and look at how he ran that Union when he was president.

“There are some good administrators in the Island Unions who do an incredible job in very challenging circumstances, but there are some well-documented issues in the media about how some of the Unions are run, especially Tonga. Fiji, Samoa and Tonga are not first-world economies, they have different economic challenges to say England, Wales, Australia and New Zealand. Unless you go there and meet the people, it’s difficult to really get a picture looking at a documentary like that.