9:55am, 25 August 2020

George North could miss the rescheduled Wales versus Scotland Guinness Six Nations game on October 31 after he received a four-week ban following his red card in Ospreys’ PRO14 draw last Sunday against Dragons.

A try-scorer in the opening minutes of the game at the Liberty Stadium, North’s satisfaction was short-lived as he was soon red-carded for clattering into the airborne Ashton Hewitt and was sent-off by referee Adam Jones.

The suspension handed down to North on Tuesday stipulates that he must miss four meaningful fixtures. One of those will be Ospreys’ trip to Cardiff next Sunday.

That game is the Welsh region’s last of the shortened 2019/20 league campaign and with fixtures yet to the published for the new 2020/21 season – a campaign that was thrown into turmoil by the Southern Kings’ worrying financial announcement on Tuesday – it is unclear if Ospreys will have three games scheduled in October to finish out the remainder of the North suspension prior to Wales taking on Scotland.

A statement on the PRO14 disciplinary hearing into the winger’s red card read: “George North of Ospreys has been banned for a period of four weeks as a result of his red card in the Guinness PRO14 round 14 fixture with Dragons on Sunday.

“North was shown a red card by referee Adam Jones (WRU) under Law 9.17 – a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground. The player accepted that his actions warranted a red card for foul play. The incident was deemed a mid-range offence, which carries an eight-week suspension.

“The player’s previous clean disciplinary record, acceptance of his actions and remorse shown warranted application of maximum (50 per cent) mitigation, bringing his ban to four weeks.

“As the 2020/21 season fixtures are not yet finalised, the ban will span over the course of four meaningful games. The disciplinary process for the red card offence was presided over by judicial officer Roddy MacLeod (SRU). The player was reminded of his right to appeal.”