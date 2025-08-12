Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 22
FT
35 - 36
FT
31 - 24
FT
22 - 38
FT
24 - 41
FT
41 - 46
FT
27 - 26
FT
28 - 20
FT
Tomorrow
02:10
Friday
02:10
Friday
10:00
Friday
12:10
Friday
13:30
WOMENS
Friday
20:00
Friday
21:00
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:10
Saturday
06:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
08:45
WOMENS
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
11:30
WOMENS
Saturday
14:15
WOMENS
Saturday
16:10
Saturday
20:35
Saturday
23:35
International

'Non-existent in the women's game': Men urged to follow women's lead by chief

Team England arrives at the Women's Rugby World Cup warm up match France and England Red Roses at Stade Guy Boniface on August 9, 2025 in Mont-de-Marsan, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

World Rugby Chief Medical Officer Prof Éanna Falvey has urged men to follow the lead set by the women’s game in their adoption of smart mouthguards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest development in instrumented mouthguard (iMG) technology will be rolled out at the Women’s World Cup later this month following a trial in Major League Rugby, which will see LED lights flash red in a mouthguard after a high ‘head acceleration event’.

Save for two players who wear braces, and therefore unable to wear the mouthguards, Falvey has said that the new iMGs have a “full opt-in” for the World Cup, which begins on Friday, August 22, when England host the USA.

Speaking at a player welfare briefing at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium recently, Falvey described the discrepancy between the men’s and women’s games in uptake of the iMGs, which first became part of the Head Injury Assessment procedure in 2024 after debuting in WXV in 2023.

Fixture
Women's Rugby World Cup
England Women
13:30
22 Aug 25
USA Women
All Stats and Data

“The women’s teams are far more likely to say, ‘yeah, we’d love to be involved in this process. We’d love to be involved in this research or we’d love to help work with you,'” he said.

“Right now, if you want to be involved in the off-field assessment, you need to be wearing an instrumented mouthguard. So there are male players who opt out of getting an off-field HIA because they don’t want to wear an iMG. We’ve got players who decided that they don’t like the fact that it’s a Bluetooth device, we’ve had players that feel it’s uncomfortable, we’ve had players who don’t want to know. They can have an off-field assessment, HIA 2 and HIA 3, but we don’t have the information, so they don’t have an HIA 1.

“We’ve had several men’s players across leagues around the world decide that they just aren’t going to partake in that. That’s virtually non-existent in the women’s game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Across the world it’s in the mid to high 80s [the percentage of players wearing mouthguards in the men’s game], so it’s very high, but still, it’s more than you would expect not wearing it. The number of opt-outs is small, mainly from people who have difficulty with a gag reflex and don’t generally wear a mouthguard. What people don’t realise is that across the world, depending on leagues, somewhere between six and 15 per cent of players don’t wear a mouthguard at all. The only country in the world where you have to wear a mouthguard is New Zealand, and even there, there’s a percentage of players that don’t wear one.

“You can imagine, you’ve played all your career, you’re in your mid-30s, and someone’s telling you that you have to wear a mouthguard. You might just say, ‘I’m not having it.'”

Falvey concedes that it is hard for him in his position to make players wear a mouthguard, but looks to former players like double World Cup-winning All Black Conrad Smith to influence the current generation of professional players.

“Conrad Smith said, ‘I would have loved to have worn one of these mouthguards when I was playing because I would have liked to have known what was happening,'” Falvey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the best message you can get. There’s no point me saying something, but from a former player saying to these guys, ‘When I was playing, I would have loved this information.’ At the end of the day, there’s what happens in the game, but in reality, this is more about what happens in their career.”

He added: “I’d love to [make iMGs compulsory], I think it would be great for the game, but personal choice is an important thing. Autonomy is an important thing. The way it is going, it will be ubiquitous soon because as people see and come on the journey with this. When you tell someone to do something, there’s a proportion of them that will push back and there’ll be a proportion of them that say that they want to do it. Those proportions change with time. It’s very hard to make people do stuff, but there are precedents in other sports.”

While smart mouthguards have only been widely used in the elite game for the past 18 months, Falvey explained how the data received so far has been “really helpful” in understanding head injuries.

“From last year’s Six Nations, preliminary data now shows us that even within positions – so if you take back-rows playing in the Six Nations – there’s a big difference in the number of head acceleration events that occur and then in a player, there’s a big difference between games,” he said.

“So in the Six Nations game they played in, there were a very different number of head acceleration events. So that kind of information, you could not have guessed, you couldn’t. Because that’s independent of the number of tackle events, the number of rucks. The old way of knowing, which was looking at videos, doesn’t give you this kind of information. So, where we’re moving into this space of looking at things like player load, this is where this gets really helpful.”

Falvey explained how rugby is working with the NFL in sharing data, while the NRL and AFL have pilot programmes with iMGs, adding that it is rugby union’s oft-maligned traditions that have actually helped bring change.

He said: “Everyone gives out about rugby being old and stuffy, but the traditions are exactly why we’ve been able to do this, because everybody gets together and helps each other out. We have a game where everybody is actually prepared to band together and go ‘alright, this is a bit uncomfortable, but we’re going to do it because it’s for the good of the game,’ that’s the goal.”

Related

Rhona Lloyd finds her ‘why’ again ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

Rhona Lloyd has revealed that six months ago, she was not sure if she was going to be in the right place mentally to take part in the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Read Now


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Report: URC expansion mooted with sixth nation involved

17
2

Where does the Wallabies' Ellis Park win rank in rugby's biggest comebacks?

5
3

Newcastle Red Bulls become Super Rugby star's third PREM club

4

World Cup newcomers change head coach 2 years out from tournament

2
5

Six Nations standout Blair Murray gives Welsh rugby a boost

6

Tuipulotu keen to surpass father Sione’s record of two Rugby World Cups

7

Key clause missing as Yannick Bru extends Bordeaux stay

4
8

Scrum guru Matt Ferguson included in Harlequins backroom revamp

1

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

The New Zealander's attacking influence is stark, but it may not be the right approach for the double world champions.

161
LONG READ

How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'Unga for World Cup quest

The All Blacks are congratulating themselves after getting Richie Mo'Unga to commit until the World Cup in 2027, but will he get in the team?

21
LONG READ

‘There was so much to love about a Wallabies win no-one saw coming’

Lineout dominance, breakdown prowess, smart kicking and midfield guile all fuelled Australia's stunning win in Johannesburg.

13

Comments on RugbyPass

O
Over the sideline 8 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

The next RC will be more telling I think.

158 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 9 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Two wagons passing on the highway. First the Nienaber family wagon heading up to Dublin from SA, and then more recently the Brown wagon heading south from Japan, or is it from NZ, after a break from the Land of the Rising Sun ? Jacques working on changing Leinster and Ireland to a more defensive mindset, Tony going the other way. Interesting times as teams and coaches look for edges that can make the difference. Great article, Nick.

158 Go to comments
J
JW 11 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Snide remarks are really unbecoming Nick.

I really don’t know what you’re trying to say. Those you’ve highlighted are part of the 16 turnovers they gave up though aren’t they? To make it clear what I am saying, South Africa didn’t have an alarming amount of turnovers.



...

158 Go to comments
N
NH 14 minutes ago
‘There was so much to love about a Wallabies win no-one saw coming’

Great piece Brett, you hit alot of good points. Did you see anything change in the wallabies D from minute 20? As one of their remaining weak points (a shrinking list thankfully), did you see any change in tactics etc that explained the boks going scoreless? They certainly made plenty of uncharacteristic errors themselves, but I felt like Kellaway really helped steady the ship so to speak and while the defence still soaked and bent, it stopped breaking so to speak. The other guy I'll tip my hat to is nongorr. I was critical of him in his early days at the reds as being unfit/slow in d, but now he is anything but. Still work to do at the scrum, but around the park he was hungry and physical. Genuine third option now I think at TH.

13 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 15 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'Unga for World Cup quest

ARG bench would be my hope, D-Mac at #10, BB gets a rest. But yeah, more likely AUS &/or EOYT.

20 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 16 minutes ago
'We're aware of it': Scott Robertson addresses All Blacks' backline woes

Agree Spew….. when you think what Aus just achieved with a 36yo 10 who hasn’t played test rugby for years, then you realise its never about 1 individual.

Yes JB is an excellent player but as you say… Is NZ using him correctly. I think we are probably starting to move away from the duel playmaker set-up but it keeps sliding back in…



...

38 Go to comments
N
NH 20 minutes ago
‘There was so much to love about a Wallabies win no-one saw coming’

I felt like I noticed Len at 13 more in D Brett. Do you think this was the case?

13 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 23 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Yes. My point exactly. The on-field executive needs work. Regardless of plan A, B, or C.

158 Go to comments
O
OutRun22 24 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Boks will revert to type anyway, the problem is they didn’t adjust while aussie were making their comeback, new Zealand did adjust after a similar thing happened when we made changes while being up on the score board and within a min argy scored under the bar. Rassie made 2 changes or forced kolessie came off kwagga came off and they had no breakdown turnover pressure. Ab’s have kirifi a genuine turnover specialist(tackling most of the time not many t/ov), boks do not kwagger was out of his depth there coming off a holiday in japan where he spent most of the time chip kicking and playing touch rugby. aussie came off what should have been a hard fought series victory over the average Lions team so they were ‘battle Tested’ the boks played Georgia, case closed.

158 Go to comments
J
JW 25 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Maybe out Wallaby the Wallabies? I was actually surprised both sides where just clean and hard, I only expected the Springbok to knuckle down and maybe gain an advantage from Aussie trying to needle them but it was a saintly game in comparison wasn’t it?

Could be different for game two though!



...

158 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 27 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Could you just imagine a rugby team capable of playing both Tony ball as well as traditional Springbok type rugby?

If I wasn’t a Saffa, that prospect would scare the bejesus out of me.



...

158 Go to comments
J
JW 28 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Just as long as that Crusader is not Chay Fihaki!

158 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Actually that might be when he started going quite, a favourite Queensland player performing for the Crusaders!

158 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Let’s see what the second game reveals!

158 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Haha yeah idk, is it different now though? I have often tried to recollect that point, one out pick and goes have always been a strong part right, but i’ve got so frustrated with a deep carrier whos most static and only tries to run into the line.

To me I thought I’ve seen that developed/used as a weak tactic to progress the phase, and “move” the opposition around. It’s such a weak and pathetic tactic imo.



...

158 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

No but they will start with the foundations of their own game.

158 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Read the article before you comment. You’ll find a table of how much attacking ball went into each area of the field.

And ‘18 turnovers’ does not mean 18 turnovers at the BD.



...

158 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Taking advice from Tony now?😁

158 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Sure JW, ‘minced’ by four points over two games.

158 Go to comments
J
JW 42 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Yes more recently, really look at it as a way of enhancing that “direness” Spew is talking about.

158 Go to comments