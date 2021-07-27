New Zealand Rugby announce new kit sponsorship deal with INEOS

7:03pm, 27 July 2021

New Zealand Rugby [NZR] have announced a new six-year sponsorship deal with INEOS that will see the British petrochemical firm’s logo appear on the kits of their national teams, including the All Blacks.

The announcement comes weeks after speculation that the INEOS logo will appear on the playing strips of NZR’s national teams in a deal reported to be worth between $5-$8m per year.

The deal – which will see the INEOS logo appear on the back of the playing shorts and on the front of the training jerseys for the All Blacks, Black Ferns, All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens, Maori All Blacks, All Blacks XV and New Zealand U20 – begins next year.

Confirmation of the sponsorship deal comes in spite of criticism from Greenpeace over the petroleum company’s contribution to global warming.

INEOS already sponsors a number of sporting organisations worldwide, such as the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, INEOS Grenadiers cycling team, INEOS Team UK sailing team, and football clubs OGC Nice and FC Lausanne-Sport.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said he is excited to partner with INEOS, which he said has impressed with their “commitment to deliver a zero-carbon emission future”.

“To partner with INEOS and be part of such a unique and diverse global sports performance group is an exciting new venture,” Robinson said.

“We are committed to nurturing the development of rugby over the next six years with INEOS Sport and are looking forward to working alongside some of the best sports teams in the world.

“INEOS will bring an innovative approach and dedication to the partnership with our Teams in Black, qualities we see across all aspects of their business, particularly around sustainability with their commitment to deliver a zero-carbon emission future in line with the Paris Agreement.”

INEOS chairman Sir Julian Ratcliffe added: “We’re delighted to partner with the All Blacks. They have consistently shown the grit and determination needed to perform at the highest level of sport and there will be a lot that we can learn from them.”

The deal comes as the nine-year main jersey sponsorship deal between NZR and American investment firm AIG, whose logo appears on the front of the New Zealand national teams, is set to expire this year.

