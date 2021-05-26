New Zealand-born rugby prospect in police custody over homicide case in France after man died of stab wounds

10:51pm, 26 May 2021

A New Zealand-born rugby player of Tongan descent is in police custody over the homicide of a 48-year-old man in Agen, France, according to reports from French publication RugbyRama.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a body was found with stab wounds by emergency services on a public road in Agen. Despite the efforts of those on the scene, he did not survive his injuries.

The rugby player was in the area visiting family and was out enjoying a night on the town. The prospect had borrowed the family car without informing his hosts to have a night out according to Le Petit Bleu.

In the morning his relatives brought him into the police station after he discussed with them what had happened.

RugbyRama is reporting that the young man has confessed while in police custody to stabbing the victim twice in the abdomen near the SNCF station in Agen, but the motive is unknown and how the events unfolded is unknown.

The 19-year-old who was born in Auckland, had been with RC Toulon recently but was dismissed on disciplinary grounds a few months ago according to Midi Olympique. His immediate family is understood to live in New Zealand.