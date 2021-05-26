Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

New Zealand-born rugby prospect in police custody over homicide case in France after man died of stab wounds

By Online Editors
(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

A New Zealand-born rugby player of Tongan descent is in police custody over the homicide of a 48-year-old man in Agen, France, according to reports from French publication RugbyRama.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a body was found with stab wounds by emergency services on a public road in Agen. Despite the efforts of those on the scene, he did not survive his injuries.

The rugby player was in the area visiting family and was out enjoying a night on the town. The prospect had borrowed the family car without informing his hosts to have a night out according to Le Petit Bleu.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The Offload Episode 31

In the morning his relatives brought him into the police station after he discussed with them what had happened.

RugbyRama is reporting that the young man has confessed while in police custody to stabbing the victim twice in the abdomen near the SNCF station in Agen, but the motive is unknown and how the events unfolded is unknown.

The 19-year-old who was born in Auckland, had been with RC Toulon recently but was dismissed on disciplinary grounds a few months ago according to Midi Olympique. His immediate family is understood to live in New Zealand.

Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie Victory breeds complacency A weak Super Rugby competition will continue to harm performances on the international stage. Gregor Paul Troubled waters Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens is cautious of NZR's proposed Silver Lake deal. Patrick McKendry Read between the lines Kieran Read, perhaps the greatest No 8 of the modern era, has finally hung up his boots. Gregor Paul A rock and a hard place There's no obvious solution to fix Super Rugby Trans-Tasman moving forward. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

New Zealand-born rugby prospect in police custody over homicide case in France after man died of stab wounds

Search