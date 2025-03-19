Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 31
FT
35 - 15
FT
17 - 22
FT
14 - 68
FT
35 - 16
FT
34 - 19
FT
Friday
01:05
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
22:35
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:45
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:45
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
15:05
France WomenNetherlands Women

Netherlands vs France: The story of the first ever women's Test

Action from the first ever women's international, played between the Netherlands and France in Utrecht on June 13, 1982.

As part of Women’s History Month, we retrace the steps that led to the first women’s Test match, between Netherlands and France on June 13, 1982.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s so much women’s rugby history in the Netherlands,” Sylke Haverkorn told me when we chatted in December, and the country’s former head coach was not wrong.

Over the next six weeks attention will be trained on events from Belfast to Twickenham, via Edinburgh, Cardiff, Brive, Leicester, Newport and elsewhere as the Six Nations provides the perfect taster for a record-breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

That this year’s championship will be played in such citadels of rugby is a sign of the growing appeal and popularity of the women’s game.

Yet the road to that recognition began in much more modest surrounds. Utrecht, the fourth largest city in the Netherlands, is not known as an oval-ball stronghold but it was there that the first women’s international was played.

On June 13, 1982, a squad representing the Netherlands welcomed France to Sportpark Strijland de Meern for a match that formed part of the Dutch union’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The idea for the match had germinated following a meeting between the Nederlands Rugby Bond and head of the Association Française de Rugby Féminin (AFRF), Henri Fléchon.

ADVERTISEMENT

A referee, Fléchon had been so incensed by the attempts of the FFR to quell female participation in the 1970s that he became a fierce advocate for women playing rugby, and served as AFRF president for 11 years until his death in 1986.

In 1988, the first European Cup trophy would be named in his honour and competed for in his hometown Bourg-en-Bresse. Unsurprisingly, six years earlier, he readily accepted the offer to form a French team.

To put the date of the match into context, at the time the French team bus pulled into Utrecht in June 1982, following a 500km drive from the Parisian suburb of Chilly-Mazarin, there was only one women’s club in the UK not affiliated to a university, Magor Maidens in Wales.

It would be another 12 months before the first English club side, Finchley, was formed – shortly followed by Wasps – and a further two years before the Wiverns tour of England and France that did so much to capture the imaginations of players in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now though, Sportpark Strijland de Meern – a location chosen because maintenance work was being carried out at the Dutch union’s usual base in nearby Hilversum – was the centre of the women’s rugby universe.

Related

Netherlands v Sweden: How the second-oldest rivalry in women’s Test rugby started

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the inaugural meeting between the teams, the Netherlands travelling to Malmö where they beat Sweden 34-0 on 21 October 1984. At that time only three previous official women’s Test matches had been staged, all between the Dutch and France.

Read Now

The 21 Netherlands players selected to appear in the historic contest, some of whom had never played a full match of 15s, had been whittled down from an initial squad of 30 across five intense training sessions.

Dutch preparations had culminated in a training match in 30-degree heat, but fatigue could not dampen the elation felt by Leontien Hendriks and her teammates entrusted with taking on France.

Following the final training session, the centre and her Castricum club-mates drove the hour back to their clubhouse “full of joy and relief”, and then donned their bright new orange kit to cycle home.

“Crazy,” Hendriks admitted in a diary entry written shortly after the final whistle against France. “However, we felt so relieved that we were chosen in the line-up.”

There was a similar feeling among the 22 players selected to play for France, although it was tinged with frustration. Before boarding their long bus journey on June 12, the squad had been presented with a new white kit featuring the famous three stripes of Adidas, but not the traditional emblem of French rugby.

“We were not allowed to wear the rooster because we were a women’s federation. We had a tricolour badge instead,” Monique Fraysse, who would line up in the French centres alongside twin sister Nicole, told World Rugby in 2020.

France Netherlands
French players warm up ahead of their historic international against the Netherlands in Utrecht on June 13, 1982.

It was in their new strips that the two squads walked proudly onto the pitch in Utrecht on June 13 and lined up to hear their national anthems in front of a crowd including journalists from Dutch publications the Nieuwe Revue and Panorama.

“Everyone was so nervous,” Hendriks wrote later. “Before the kick-off was taken, we sang and heard the national anthems. A real International!”

At 14:00 local time, referee Roel Wijmans – “a real Belgian (in the negative sense)” according to Hendriks – blew his whistle to signal the start of the first ever women’s Test match.

What followed, perhaps unsurprisingly given the greater 15s experience in the visiting team, was an exercise in attack versus defence.

That said, the Dutch players acquitted themselves superbly and playing a forward-dominated game were able to hold France scoreless in the first half.

Unbeknown to Hendriks and her backline colleagues, Dutch coach Bode had told his pack to keep the ball up front. “It was a pure forwards game,” the centre wrote. “They had played wonderfully.”

But unfortunately for the hosts, they were unable to keep France at bay for the whole 80 minutes. Fittingly it was some electric back play that proved their undoing, the ball surging from fly-half Odette Desprats, through the Fraysse sisters and full-back Viviane Berodier, onto winger Isabelle Decamp, who crossed the whitewash.

Fixture
Womens Six Nations
Ireland Women
08:00
22 Mar 25
France Women
All Stats and Data

Decamp’s unconverted try – worth four points at the time – gave the visitors a deserved 4-0 win, although a curious report in the Dutch magazine Panorama suggested France had been “sweet looking but dastardly”.

Hendriks admitted the game had been “very disappointing for the [Dutch] three quarters… But all in all, it was an amazing experience.”

The hosts presented the victors with a bottle of wine and following speeches, the French squad extended an invitation to the Netherlands to play a return match the following year.

France would win that one too, 10-0 in front of 1,500 fans on June 5, 1983, and the teams would meet seven times in total before the end of the decade.

“We were not immediately aware that we were living a historical moment,” Berodier said. “But we did hope that there will be other opportunities after that.”

“Representing France meant that women’s rugby would be able to move forward,” Monique Fraysse added. “We were there, we were not going to back down!”

Recommended

SVNS Series great Charlotte Caslick promoted to Reds’ starting side

The story of Romania's Mariana Lucescu: The Stejarii ‘Madame Rugby’

EXCLUSIVE

Sean Lynn: 'To have my family in that huddle, dreams do come true'

Scott Bemand: 'I’m not surprised, but buoyed by the momentum it seems to be creating'

INTERVIEW

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 tickets

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Mia Venner on 'rollercoaster ride' back into Red Roses contention

2

2025 Women's Six Nations: Can Ireland break the third-place ceiling?

3

Netherlands vs France: The story of the first ever women's Test

4

The story of Romania's Mariana Lucescu: The Stejarii ‘Madame Rugby’

5

Revealed: The Black Ferns Sevens stars committing to the Rugby World Cup

6

Sean Lynn: 'To have my family in that huddle, dreams do come true'

7

Scott Bemand: 'I’m not surprised, but buoyed by the momentum it seems to be creating'

8

John Mitchell names 4 uncapped players in England's Six Nations squad

Comments

1 Comment
J
J Marc 15 hours ago

France made a lot for european rugby dévelopment …. A lot more than World Rugby….

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

Taniela Tupou's form has tailed off in New South Wales, and how his franchise and national teams need the mighty prop at his best.

LONG READ

Steve Meehan: 'If you start winning, it’s amazing what effect it has on all fans.'

The former Bath and Toulon coach has taken on the challenge of returning Canadian rugby to its former glories

LONG READ

'Ulster, though no one wants to admit it, isn't much more than a development province right now.'

A storied rugby institution, the Irish representation from Ulster has fallen away to a trickle in recent years and that is a concern

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 17 minutes ago
World Cup winners name their alternative Southern Hemipshere 'Lions' XV

Interesting team. Would love to see it in operation against the Northern hemisphere in a 4 match home and away series.

4 Go to comments
G
GP 18 minutes ago
All Black returns to Crusaders bench for Blues derby

That is some bench the Crusaders have.Likes of Corey Kellow, Ioane Moananu, Quinten Strange, Macca Springer, James O’Connor, George Bower. Great that Cullen Grace is back, he was definitely missed last week.

8 Go to comments
d
dw 24 minutes ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

Interested to know more. Bell seems to be a pretty decent front row bro? Kailea and Amone some other decent partners. Nick’s analysis shows his general play is lacking too.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 26 minutes ago
Front row refresh for the Chiefs to face Moana Pasifika

Expect the Chiefs to have a relatively easy bonus point win in this one. Moana are missing their best players whilst Chiefs are near enough to full strength. They will be well placed to take out the roundrobin with probably only the return match v Crusaders in Ch. Ch likely to worry them.

1 Go to comments
C
Cantab 39 minutes ago
All Black returns to Crusaders bench for Blues derby

So true. Crusaders have 2 fine half backs now and both deserve game time. Crusaders this year almost have a plethora of talent across the board and the injury problems of last year are not as bad and appear to have transferred to other squads.

8 Go to comments
C
Cantab 45 minutes ago
All Black returns to Crusaders bench for Blues derby

The Crusaders wingers were aided by a blinder from Ennor of course. Fihaki is more than adequate as a replacement winger and Springer is still on the bench. Could it be that Fihaki is there to resolve the woeful goal kicking that the Crusaders showed initially last week????

8 Go to comments
C
Cantab 53 minutes ago
All Black returns to Crusaders bench for Blues derby

Nothing would delight the Crusaders more than to add to bitter rivals the Blues run of losses. Given the return of several players for the Crusaders and the loss of key injured players for the Blues that is on the cards despite the home advantage. Karma would suggest that is the reversal of fortunes from last year.

8 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
All Black returns to Crusaders bench for Blues derby

What a ridiculous decision by Rob Penny, who I have never criticized before, for selecting Chay Fihaki over Mecca Springer.


In his previous starts, Fihaki has been good but not outstanding and certainly he is not someone with the runs on the board, like say Will Jordan, who you would restore automatically to the starting lineup after having a week off.


Springer played far better in last week’s match than Fihaki has in any of his matches this season and earned the right to continue to start until their is a decline in his performance.

8 Go to comments
m
mused 1 hour ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

TT was in his best form when he played for QLD. RA effed up by sending him to NSW when the rebels folded. McKellar hasn’t helped his case by fielding underpowered locks and porecki inside him is a spud.

14 Go to comments
J
JM 1 hour ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

It’s frustrating for sure. He has had a quiet season, but even then you see some scrums and breakdown turnovers from him that are so effortless.

He definitely looks fitter. Maybe it won’t be until he gets into camp and has the competition/tough love from Alan Alaatoa and some of the other islander boys.

On the GBRNZA podcast he had a great interview, spoke about Cron keeping it simple for him. Whereas preseason for the Tahs there was talk about focussing him on technique and practising that to get in shape/improve. Maybe that sucks the interest out of it? Just focus on playing to his instincts. How do you balance that?

14 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

Very topical article, Nick. I had a bit of discussion on Tupou’s performance a few days ago on another article and wrote: “Tupou,….….he would be the most disappointing player I have seen emerge in my time in Australia, now 37 yrs. He would have been rated by many in the top 3 TH group in the world 4/5 yrs ago. Now I doubt if he would even be in the top 10. I would not even rate him as a great scrummager atm. Really is so sad, as he can show such great ball handling skills as well.”


Jeznez(you may recall him from “the other site”, lot of scrummaging expertise) challenged me on my not rating him as a scrummager based on this season’s games…..I still have to go back and look at footage I have not seen, as I may be speaking unfairly there.


But I stand strong on my overall comment, and your first clip, from WB’s v Boks, is like being doused in freezing cold water, when looking at how TT is playing right now. I would see Nongorr as a better choice for the WB’s now.


It is maddening to think of where this big prop should be. He was once in the same bracket as Furlong and Malherbe. I even recall once commenting on one of your articles that he was perhaps the best in world…you put me right by mentioning all the qualities Tadgh Furlong had.


Not long to go now till Lions come……would have real concerns Tupou won’t be there.

14 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

Schmidt already has achieved a win at Twickenham. The boys wouldn’t have had the belief to win there under your Randwick mate Eddie.

14 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

Gleeson. Your “bete noire” Schmidt won’t look at him, OJ. Not good, and for me shades of Schmidt ignoring a couple of key players for Ireland at RWC 2019. He has weaknesses, imo…Schmidt ofc, not Gleeson. Gleeson may well develop into a Smua type player, not world class, but a man you want to have in your 30 or so players for the big games.

14 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

Thanks Nick. My only concern is after being blasted for that performance he may turn up angry against the Brumbies this Saturday…


But overall yes it is really concerning. One of the journos pointed out he is the highest paid forward in Oz. Mackellar stated before the season that you have to get him to enjoy his rugby to get the best out of him. Any ideas how to do that? The 2021 clip suggests he was fitter and keener. Is it possible his body is struggling..


Anyway yes Uru seems the pick at 6. The force keep picking Williams at 4 not 6. Would you drop Harry Wilson Or Bobby V for the wallabies 8?

14 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

Can see why you have doubts about Harry Wilson, J. However, I do see signs of him moving towards a Vermeulan style 8th man. Strong carries from deep runs, but still tends to lose the ball in contact. His work in tandem with McReight is a big factor in his favour. What I would be interested to see is a starting backrow of McReight, Wilson and Uru, Valetini the power carrier of the bench around 50 min mark.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

Too funny 😀

14 Go to comments
P
PT 3 hours ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

You are the biggest d head on this site by a country mile. Why don't you take your petulant & pathetic anti kiwi bs & stick it up your fu¢king ar$e

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
Can 'Tongan Thor' rediscover his strength before the Lions arrive?

You need at least two great players in each position.

Being McReight or Reimer at 7

Valentini or Uru at 6

Cale or Wilson at 8 - all 4 of these players could probably interchange.


We have phenomenal depth with some fantastic back up players like Champion De C and Tom Hooper who provides great utility value and is playing outstandingly well. Tizzano as well. Gleeson maybe.

14 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
'France may leave top players at home but will still be serious contenders in New Zealand'

Yes it was just written as a joke but Ireland beating NZ certainly put a target on them. I was desperate for NZ to play Ireland come 1/4 final time and it was definately one of the sweetest wins for some time. The most pleasure is gained when the opposition publicly disrespects you and Ireland players did that. Revenge was sooooo sweet.

Maybe you are right. Maybe all teams should just send B teams for every test match now, just in case the opposition gain IP.

The one clear thing from watching French world cup squads is that they argue with each other when in a touring type situation. Thats because they arnt used to being on tour together. Thats their failing and probably a decent part of why France dont win world cups.

23 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Mia Venner on 'rollercoaster ride' back into Red Roses contention

I don’t dispute that Venner has become a very good player and wish her all the best, I just think she is not at Red Rose standard. Unfortunately for her, with MacDonald in the mix, as well as Dow and Breach as current wingers, that standard is world class. To be a Red Rose in any position you have to be pretty well world class.

3 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ How the Springboks are looking east for a World Cup three-peat How the Springboks are looking east for a World Cup three-peat
Search