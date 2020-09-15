7:15am, 15 September 2020

New Leicester winger Nemani Nadolo has spoken about his brief shift with the Tigers forwards in Sunday’s Gallagher’s Premiership derby win over Northampton at Welford Road.

The legendary Fijian back, along with centre Matt Scott, packed down in a first-half scrum near the halfway line during a period of the game where Leicester had lost two forwards to yellow cards.

Filling in at blindside, Nadolo was thrilled that the scrum he took part in ended with the awarding of a penalty to Leicester that was sent between the uprights from distance by full-back Freddie Steward for a 19-10 interval lead in a match Tigers went on to win 28-24.

Following the game, Nadolo was part of a dressing room picture depicting a happy Leicester pack and he tweeted: “Good shift from us forwards today.”

He has now told leicestertigers.com about the first-half scrum that resulted in him jumping to his feet after the penalty award and jokingly pointed at himself to suggest the infringement was forced off Northampton by having the winger involved in the shunt.

“We were down on numbers and I’m sure the boys won’t tell you this, but if it wasn’t for me and Matt Scott we wouldn’t have won that penalty, so the forwards owe us a beer,” he joked.

“They might tell you otherwise. But you have got to celebrate those moments and take the good when you can. I really enjoyed myself and love any time I can get in the scrum – and if we can get a penalty there then that makes it even better.”

Nadolo, who joined Leicester in the summer from Montpellier, was voted match on the match in what was Tigers’ second win in their seven matches since the 2019/20 Premiership campaign started. Their focus now turns to Europe as they host Castres on Sunday in a Challenge Cup quarter-final.

