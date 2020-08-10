11:17am, 10 August 2020

Munster have reported mixed news on the injury front as the province step up preparations for the return of the Guinness Pro14. Johann van Graan’s side have started week three of their second-four week bloc of training ahead of their first game back since the coronavirus lockdown.

Munster play Leinster on Saturday, August 22 at the Aviva Stadium on a weekend of interprovincial derbies in Dublin. Connacht take on Ulster at the same venue the following day, with all four provinces returning for another set of derby games the following weekend.

But Munster will head into the Leinster game without Tadhg Beirne, with the former Scarlets man suffering a fresh injury setback. Beirne had been on the road to recovery after breaking his ankle last year, but Munster have now confirmed that the versatile forward has sustained a low-grade leg injury in training.

While Beirne’s absence is a blow, Van Graan should have new signings Damian de Allende and RG Snyman available for selection.

De Allende had been a doubt for the Leinster game, but has now resumed full training after recovering from a groin problem.

De Allende and fellow World Cup winner Snyman both joined the province last November, and could now make their Munster debuts against the reigning Pro14 champions.

In total, Munster have reported that seven players have stepped up to full training following injury, with Gavin Coombes (illness), Dave Kilcoyne (calf), Jean Kleyn (thigh), Jeremy Loughman (thigh), Calvin Nash (wrist) and Fineen Wycherley (thigh) all back in action.

ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile prop Roman Salanoa, a recent signing from Leinster, is currently rehabbing an abdominal injury. There is no fresh update on Joey Carbery, another former Leinster man, who is continuing to rehab wrist and ankle problems.