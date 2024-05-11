Munster make light work of Connacht to boost home URC QF hopes

Munster are within reach of a home quarter-final in the BKT United Rugby Championship following a runaway 47-12 derby win over Connacht at Thomond Park.

A swamped Connacht had to make 81 tackles during the opening 24 minutes, but only trailed 14-7 at half-time thanks to a late Byron Ralston try.

Munster profited from Shamus Hurley-Langton’s yellow card to cross through RG Snyman and Calvin Nash, and Alex Nankivell’s sucker-punch 45th-minute effort restored their 14-point lead.

Replacement Conor Murray claimed a 64th-minute bonus point for Graham Rowntree’s side, before a second Ralston try was cancelled out by closing scores from Joey Carbery, Tom Ahern, and Shane Daly.

Despite conceding some early turnovers to Hurley-Langton and Peter Dooley, in-form Munster duly advanced downfield via penalties won in the scrum and at maul time.

Dooley and Oisín Dowling earned the defensive plaudits as Munster were kept scoreless but the pressure told in the 19th minute as, just after Hurley-Langton’s yellow for offside, Snyman stretched out for the line with TMO Mark Patton confirming the grounding. Jack Crowley made it a full seven-pointer.

The defending champions doubled their lead with a slick first-phase score when Nash got outside Tom Farrell and backed his pace to score from 40 metres out.

Connacht protested the winger’s one-handed finish, leading to Crowley’s missed conversion being retaken. He was successful with his second attempt from out wide.

However, the westerners hit back before the break. Having turned down a kickable penalty, Jack Carty’s superb skip pass put Ralston over in the left corner.

Carty followed up with the conversion, halving the deficit, but his side failed to take advantage of a spritely start to the second period, including a brilliant run from Farrell.

Instead, when the ball went loose between Bundee Aki and Hurley-Langton, Nankivell reacted quickest to raid over from 65 metres out. Crowley converted for a 21-7 advantage.

After Hurley-Langton had a try ruled out for a foot in touch, Murray was sent clear by Simon Zebo with Munster’s sharp handling a key factor again. Carbery converted.

Another pinpoint lofted pass from Carty put Ralston over on the left, yet Connacht struggled thereafter.

Slick hands from Munster’s midfield played in Carbery, Ahern swatted Farrell aside for a romp to the left corner, and Daly touched down during the final play.