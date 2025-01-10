Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Munster make three changes but no Peter O'Mahony, Saracens alter two

Munster's Peter O'Mahony (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Former Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony will be an Investec Champions Cup absentee when Munster host a Saracens side showing two changes at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Conor Murray has sufficiently recovered from his recent elbow injury, joining Jack Crowley and Jack O’Donoghue in a Munster selection that has three alterations from the December 27 United Rugby Championship loss to Leinster.

Crowley was rested for that Irish derby while O’Donoghue was nursing a shoulder injury. However, there is no return for O’Mahony, whose last appearance came in the December 13 defeat at Castres. The 35-year-old was “unavailable for selection as he continues to recover from a calf contusion”.

Saracens, meanwhile, have added Liam Williams and Phil Brantingham following last weekend’s Gallagher Premiership win at home to Bristol. Director of rugby Mark McCall said: “We are going to one of the great European grounds. It is going to be a great experience for this new group.

“If you think Munster at home are vulnerable you are probably pretty stupid. People have short memories. They won the URC two years ago, they were top of the log in the URC after the regular season last season.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Munster
11:30
11 Jan 25
Saracens
All Stats and Data

“We have been to Thomond Park a couple of times since I have been at Saracens and we haven’t won there but it is a great, great place to go. Some of our players who have been there have talked to some of the players who have not been there about what to expect but hopefully what to enjoy as well.

“It is a good test for us. It will be a beneficial experience come what may but we do also have an opportunity and let’s see if we can take it.”

MUNSTER: 15. Mike Haley; 14. Calvin Nash, 13. Tom Farrell, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Shane Daly; 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Conor Murray; 1. Dian Bleuler, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. Oli Jager, 4. Fineen Wycherley, 5. Tadhg Beirne (capt), 6. Jack O’Donoghue, 7. Alex Kendellen, 8. Gavin Coombes. Reps: 16. Diarmuid Barron, 17. John Ryan, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Tom Ahern, 20. John Hodnett, 21. Paddy Patterson, 22. Billy Burns, 23. Brian Gleeson.

SARACENS: 15. Elliot Daly; 14. Liam Williams, 13. Alex Lozowski, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Lucio Cinti; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Ivan van Zyl; 1. Phil Brantingham, 2. Jamie George, 3. Marco Riccioni, 4. Maro Itoje (capt), 5. Harry Wilson, 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Tom Willis. Reps: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Eroni Mawi, 18. Alec Clarey, 19. Max Eke, 20. Nathan Michelow, 21. Gareth Simpson, 22. Olly Hartley, 23. Tobias Elliott.

